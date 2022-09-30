Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2022

Ces dernières semaines ont été plutôt riches en sorties jeux vidéo, avec un mois de septembre relativement complet. On a ainsi pu mettre les mains sur The Last of Us Part I, Splatoon 3, Disney Dreamlight Valley ou encore les épisodes annuels de NBA 2K et FIFA. La fin d’année est toujours chargée et passe à une vitesse folle, et nous voici déjà dans un nouveau mois. Découvrons ensemble tous les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2022.

Les sorties à retenir en octobre 2022

Avant de vous livrer la liste complète des sorties d’octobre, on vous propose une sélection de celles qu’il faut retenir en vidéo. Ces prochaines semaines, on retient surtout A Plague Tale Requiem, la suite du jeu d’action/aventure très apprécié, Overwatch 2, qui change complètement de modèle économique, ou encore Gotham Knights, le jeu coopération qui met la cour des hiboux à l’honneur. Difficile aussi de ne pas évoquer les licences annuelles ou encore l’épisode 2022 de Call of Duty avec Modern Warfare II.

Les jeux d’octobre 2022

Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

4 octobre

5 octobre

6 octobre

  • NieR Automata (Switch)
  • Priest Simulator (PC)
  • Medieval Dynasty (PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Falling Out (PC, PS4, PS5? Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Wizorb (Switch)

7 octobre

  • Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack (Switch)
  • No Man’s Sky (Switch)
  • Endless Memories (Switch)
  • SuperPower 3 (PC)

10 octobre

  •  9 Years of Shadows (PC)

11 octobre

12 octobre

  • LEGO Bricktales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Warpips (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Undecember (PC, iOS, Android)

13 octobre

14 octobre

  • Dragon Ball The Breakers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Scorn (PC, Xbox Series)
  • NHL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • PGA Tour 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Trifox (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

17 octobre

18 octobre

19 octobre

20 octobre

21 octobre

25 octobre

27 octobre

28 octobre

