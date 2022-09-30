Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2022
Ces dernières semaines ont été plutôt riches en sorties jeux vidéo, avec un mois de septembre relativement complet. On a ainsi pu mettre les mains sur The Last of Us Part I, Splatoon 3, Disney Dreamlight Valley ou encore les épisodes annuels de NBA 2K et FIFA. La fin d’année est toujours chargée et passe à une vitesse folle, et nous voici déjà dans un nouveau mois. Découvrons ensemble tous les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2022.
Les sorties à retenir en octobre 2022
Avant de vous livrer la liste complète des sorties d’octobre, on vous propose une sélection de celles qu’il faut retenir en vidéo. Ces prochaines semaines, on retient surtout A Plague Tale Requiem, la suite du jeu d’action/aventure très apprécié, Overwatch 2, qui change complètement de modèle économique, ou encore Gotham Knights, le jeu coopération qui met la cour des hiboux à l’honneur. Difficile aussi de ne pas évoquer les licences annuelles ou encore l’épisode 2022 de Call of Duty avec Modern Warfare II.
Les jeux d’octobre 2022
Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.
4 octobre
- Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dakar Desert Rally (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dread (PC)
5 octobre
- Deathverse: Let it Die (PC)
- Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders (PC, PS4, PS5)
6 octobre
- NieR Automata (Switch)
- Priest Simulator (PC)
- Medieval Dynasty (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Falling Out (PC, PS4, PS5? Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Wizorb (Switch)
7 octobre
- Chaos;Head Noah / Chaos;Child Double Pack (Switch)
- No Man’s Sky (Switch)
- Endless Memories (Switch)
- SuperPower 3 (PC)
10 octobre
- 9 Years of Shadows (PC)
11 octobre
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- No More Heroes 3 (PC)
- One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend (PC – early access)
- Forza Horizon 5 – Mise à jour anniversaire (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
12 octobre
- LEGO Bricktales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Warpips (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Undecember (PC, iOS, Android)
13 octobre
- The Last Oricru (PC,PS5, Xbox Series)
- Astérix & Obélix XXXL : Le Bélier d’Hibernie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Expansion Pass 2
- Lost Eidolons (PC)
- Sunday Gold (PC)
- Triangle Strategy (PC)
- Fueled Up (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Eternal Cylinder (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Cultic (PC)
- Atari Mania (PC, Switch)
- Shattered Heaven (PC – early access)
- Trifox (Switch)
- The Witch’s House MV (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lancement du service PlayStation Stars
14 octobre
- Dragon Ball The Breakers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Scorn (PC, Xbox Series)
- NHL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- PGA Tour 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Trifox (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
17 octobre
- Flat Eye (PC)
- Potionomics (PC)
18 octobre
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch Cloud)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBox Series)
- Marvel Snap (PC, iOS, Android)
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
19 octobre
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC)
- The Last Worker (PC)
- The Valiant (PC)
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
20 octobre
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope (Switch)
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Batora: Lost Haven (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Second Extinction (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Sea Horizon (Switch)
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Switch)
- Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)
21 octobre
- Gotham Knights (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- New Tales from the Borderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, PC)
- Faith: The Unholy Trinity (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
25 octobre
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Victoria 3 (PC)
- Biomutant (Switch)
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PC)
- Edengate: The Edge of Life (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Frogsong (PC)
- Dungeons of Aether (PC)
27 octobre
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Gunfire Reborn (Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PC)
- Signalis (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Saturnalia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Needy Streamer Overload (Switch)
28 octobre
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition + DLC Shadow of Rose (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition (Switch)
- Resident Evil Re:Verse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PS4, Switch)
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch)
- Factorio (Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux d’octobre (physique)
- Micromania 3 €
- Cdiscount 4,97 €
- Micromania 10,99 €
- Rakuten 14,94 €
- Rakuten 20 €
- Amazon 37,14 €
- Fnac Marketplace 38,8 €
- Amazon 13,7 €
- HumbleBundle 19,99 €
- Fnac Marketplace 25,9 €
- Fnac Marketplace 26,08 €
- Amazon 47,9 €
- HumbleBundle 47,99 €