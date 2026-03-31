Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2026
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Rédigé par Julien Blary
L’année 2026 a déjà bien démarré, et l’on se tourne désormais vers le quatrième mois. Après le mastodonte Crimson Desert, l’excellent Resident Evil Requiem et tellement d’autres, on ne relâche rien dans les prochaines semaines : on fait le point sur toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en avril 2026 sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 et mobiles.
Mars était bien chargé, et avril ne va pas se relâcher. Certes, c’est une période généralement un peu plus calme, et pourtant, il y aura de quoi faire dans les prochains jours. Il y en aura d’ailleurs pour tous les goûts, avec des jeux plus familiaux, pas mal d’indépendants à surveiller et des exclusivités à mettre sous le coude.
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Les sorties à retenir en avril 2026
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, on vous propose notre habituelle vidéo récapitulative. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les gros titres, avec évidemment, les nouvelles versions de Starfield et Hades 2 mais également des rendez-vous importants, comme celui de Pragmata, Saros, le nouveau Tomodachi Life ou encore des jeux indépendants, notamment Replaced. Un mois qui s’annonce assez costaud.
Les jeux d’avril 2026
Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de mars. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2026.
1er avril
- Goat Simulator 3 (Switch 2)
2 avril
- Darwin’s Paradox! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Fishbowl (PC, PS5)
- Temtem Swarm (PC, PS5)
- Morkull Ascend to the Gods (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- I Am Jesus Christ (PC)
- Clean Up Earth (PC)
- Xenonauts 2
3 avril
- All Will Fall (PC)
7 avril
- Starfield (PS5)
- People of Note (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Eko and the Bewitched Lands (PC, Switch 2, Switch)
- Road to Vostok (PC, accès anticipé)
- Sea of Stars (iOS, Android)
8 avril
- Pokémon Champions (Switch)
- Samson: A Tyndalston Story (PC)
- The Occultist (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The House of Hikmah (PC)
9 avril
- DarkSwitch (PC)
10 avril
- Tiny Bookshop (PS5)
- Sol Cesto (PC)
13 avril
- Before i Go (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
14 avril
- Hades 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox Series)
- Dosa Divas: One Last Meal (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Last Flag (PC)
- We Gotta Go (PC)
15 avril
- Mongil Star Dive (PC, IOS, Android)
- Valorborn (PC, accès anticipé)
16 avril
- Tomodachi Life : Une vie de rêve (Switch)
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- The Gecko Gods (PC, PS5, Switch)
- OPUS: Prism Peak (PC, Switch 2, Switch)
- Under Par Golf Architect (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sintopia (PC)
- The Amusament (SteamVR, Meta Quest 3)
17 avril
- Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
20 avril
- Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
21 avril
- Vampire Crawlers (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Albion Online (Xbox Series)
22 avril
- Tides of Tomorrow (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Masters of Albion (PC)
- Clockwork Ambrosia (PC)
23 avril
- Outbound (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Kiln (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR (VR accès anticipé)
24 avril
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (SteamVR, PSVR2, Meta Quest)
27 avril
- Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth (PC, Switch 2, Switch)
28 avril
- Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- WILL: Follow The Light (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Aphelion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- FIFA Heroes (PC, iOS, Android)
- Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (Switch)
29 avril
- NTE Neverness to Everness (PC, PS5, iOS, Android)
- MotoGP 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
30 avril
- Saros (PS5)
- Invincible VS (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Adorable Adventures (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Winx Club: The Magic Is Back (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Bus Bound (PC, Xbox Series)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques d’avril
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