Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2026

Mars était bien chargé, et avril ne va pas se relâcher. Certes, c’est une période généralement un peu plus calme, et pourtant, il y aura de quoi faire dans les prochains jours. Il y en aura d’ailleurs pour tous les goûts, avec des jeux plus familiaux, pas mal d’indépendants à surveiller et des exclusivités à mettre sous le coude.

Les sorties à retenir en avril 2026

Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, on vous propose notre habituelle vidéo récapitulative. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les gros titres, avec évidemment, les nouvelles versions de Starfield et Hades 2 mais également des rendez-vous importants, comme celui de Pragmata, Saros, le nouveau Tomodachi Life ou encore des jeux indépendants, notamment Replaced. Un mois qui s’annonce assez costaud.

Les jeux d’avril 2026

Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de mars. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2026.

1er avril

2 avril

3 avril

All Will Fall (PC)

7 avril

Starfield (PS5)

People of Note (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

Eko and the Bewitched Lands (PC, Switch 2, Switch)

Road to Vostok (PC, accès anticipé)

Sea of Stars (iOS, Android)

8 avril

9 avril

10 avril

13 avril

Before i Go (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

14 avril

15 avril

Mongil Star Dive (PC, IOS, Android)

Valorborn (PC, accès anticipé)

16 avril

17 avril

Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

20 avril

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

21 avril

Vampire Crawlers (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)

Albion Online (Xbox Series)

22 avril

23 avril

Outbound (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)

Kiln (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR (VR accès anticipé)

24 avril

27 avril

28 avril

29 avril

30 avril

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