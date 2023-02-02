Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo février 2023
Après un mois de janvier qui signait la nouvelle année, on peut s’attendre à de nombreuses sorties pour février. Comme tous les ans, on commence l’habituel tunnel qui se déroule jusqu’à fin mars, où les studios et éditeurs publient un maximum de titres avant leur fin d’année fiscale. Et ce mois-ci risque d’être particulièrement riche avec plusieurs jeux très attendus. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 à venir sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en février 2023
Avant de poursuivre avec la liste complète des futures sorties, nous vous proposons notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on vous présente les arrivées majeures, avec bien sûr Hogwarts Legacy, le très attendu RPG Harry Potter ou encore le futur nouveau jeu Kirby. On n’oublie pas des titres comme Like a Dragon Ishin, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler 2 et bien d’autres qui arriveront sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch ou PC en février.
Les jeux de février 2023
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.
2 février
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Life is Strange 2 (Switch)
- The Pathless (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Tails : The Backbone Preludes (PC)
3 février
- Helvetii (PC, PS4, Switch)
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (PC)
10 février
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
14 février
- Wanted: Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Blanc (PC, Switch)
- Souls of Chronos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, Xbox Series)
15 février
- Returnal (PC)
- Pharaoh: A New Era (PC)
- Ikki Unite (PC)
16 février
- Wild West Dynasty (PC early access)
- Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Loopers (PS4)
- Elderand (PC, Switch)
17 février
- Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Settlers: New Allies (PC)
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
21 février
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Atomic Heart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Ultimate Sackboy (Android)
- Brinefall (PC)
22 février
- Digimon World: Next Order (PC, Switch)
- PlayStation VR2 (casque)
- Cosmonious High (PSVR2)
- Fantavision 202X (PSVR2)
- The Light Brigade (PSVR2)
- Hello Neighbor VR: Search And Rescue (PSVR2)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PSVR2)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat ! (PSVR2)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2)
- Rez Infinite (PSVR2)
- The Last Clockwinder (PSVR2)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (PSVR2)
- Cities: VR (PSVR2)
- Pistol Whip (PSVR2)
- Demeo (PSVR2)
- The Tale of Onogoro (PSVR2)
- Pavlov VR (PSVR2)
- Zenith The Last City (PSVR2)
- Job Simulator (PSVR2)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (PSVR2)
- Vacation Simulator (PSVR2)
- After the Fall (PSVR2)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR2)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (PSVR2)
- NFL Pro Era (PSVR2)
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (PSVR2)
- Moss (PSVR2)
- Moss Book II (PSVR2)
- Altair Breaker (PSVR2)
- What the Bat (PSVR2)
- Thumper (PSVR2)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PSVR2)
- Resident Evil Village (PSVR2)
23 février 2023
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sons of the Forest (PC)
- Grim Guardians : Demon Purge (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
24 février
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch)
- Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC early access)
28 février
- Scars Above (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)