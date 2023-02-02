Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo février 2023

Après un mois de janvier qui signait la nouvelle année, on peut s’attendre à de nombreuses sorties pour février. Comme tous les ans, on commence l’habituel tunnel qui se déroule jusqu’à fin mars, où les studios et éditeurs publient un maximum de titres avant leur fin d’année fiscale. Et ce mois-ci risque d’être particulièrement riche avec plusieurs jeux très attendus. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 à venir sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en février 2023

Avant de poursuivre avec la liste complète des futures sorties, nous vous proposons notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on vous présente les arrivées majeures, avec bien sûr Hogwarts Legacy, le très attendu RPG Harry Potter ou encore le futur nouveau jeu Kirby. On n’oublie pas des titres comme Like a Dragon Ishin, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler 2 et bien d’autres qui arriveront sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch ou PC en février.

Les jeux de février 2023

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

2 février

3 février

Helvetii (PC, PS4, Switch)

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (PC)

10 février

14 février

15 février

16 février

Wild West Dynasty (PC early access)

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch)

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Loopers (PS4)

Elderand (PC, Switch)

17 février

21 février

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Atomic Heart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Ultimate Sackboy (Android)

Brinefall (PC)

22 février

23 février 2023

24 février

28 février

Scars Above (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de février (physique)