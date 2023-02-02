Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo février 2023

Membre Actugaming.net

  • Pas de commentaire
Sorties jeux video fevrier 2023 1

Après un mois de janvier qui signait la nouvelle année, on peut s’attendre à de nombreuses sorties pour février. Comme tous les ans, on commence l’habituel tunnel qui se déroule jusqu’à fin mars, où les studios et éditeurs publient un maximum de titres avant leur fin d’année fiscale. Et ce mois-ci risque d’être particulièrement riche avec plusieurs jeux très attendus. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 à venir sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en février 2023

Avant de poursuivre avec la liste complète des futures sorties, nous vous proposons notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on vous présente les arrivées majeures, avec bien sûr Hogwarts Legacy, le très attendu RPG Harry Potter ou encore le futur nouveau jeu Kirby. On n’oublie pas des titres comme Like a Dragon Ishin, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler 2 et bien d’autres qui arriveront sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch ou PC en février.

Les jeux de février 2023

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de février 2023 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

2 février

3 février

  • Helvetii (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (PC)

10 février

14 février

15 février

16 février

17 février

21 février

22 février

23 février 2023

24 février

28 février

  • Scars Above (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Toutes les futures sorties jeux vidéo

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de février (physique)

Dans la même thématique...
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

0 Commentaires
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires
Votre bloqueur de publicités est activé.

Pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des contenus de qualité sur Actugaming.net, nous vous remercions d'autoriser la publicité.