Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2026

Malgré plusieurs reports déjà enregistrés, le mois de mars s’annonce – comme chaque année – riche en sorties. Tout le monde veut sortir son jeu avant la fin de l’année fiscale (soit avant le 31 mars), et c’est pourquoi les sorties se bousculent. On fait le point sur toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en mars sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 et mobiles.
Dans cet article, vous retrouverez une liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à ne pas manquer en ce mois de mars 2026. Après une période de février déjà chargée, ce sera un mois qui laissera peu de temps pour souffler malgré les reports, avec des sorties de AAA attendues de pied ferme et des indés qui valent toujours le coup d’œil.
Les sorties à retenir en mars 2026
Beaucoup de sorties à surveiller en ce mois de mars, même si beaucoup de regards seront tournés vers celle de Crimson Desert. Le jeu d’action et d’aventure a fait beaucoup de promesses, et il sera maintenant temps de voir s’il peut les tenir et s’imposer comme une nouvelle référence du genre. On retiendra également la sortie de Life is Strange: Reunion qui va boucler toute une saga culte, tandis que Marathon sera une étape cruciale dans la stratégie de jeu service de PlayStation. Enfin, comment ne pas citer Pokémon Pokopia, qui promet d’aspirer tout notre temps sur Switch 2.
Les jeux de mars 2026
Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de mars. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2026.
2 mars
3 mars
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Scott Pilgrim EX (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori (PC accès anticipé)
- iRacing Arcade (PC)
4 mars
- Homura Hime (PC)
- Ninja Gaiden 4 – DLC The Two Masters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
5 mars
- Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2)
- Marathon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Planet of Lana II (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Slay the Spire II (PC accès anticipé)
- Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Coffee Talk Tokyo (Switch)
- Docked (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
6 mars
- Lost and Found Co. (PC)
10 mars
- Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator (PC accès anticipé)
- Ghost of Yotei Legends (PS5)
- Subnautica Below Zero (iOS, Android)
11 mars
12 mars
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Solasta II (PC accès anticipé)
- Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Greedfall 2: The Dying World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- 1348 Ex Voto (PC, PS5)
- DarkSwitch (PC)
- R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch 2, Switch)
- RoadOut (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Timberborn (PC)
- Collector’s Cove (PC, PS5, Switch)
- FixForce (PC, accès anticipé)
13 mars
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- WWE 2K26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
16 mars
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (PC, PS5)
17 mars
- MLB The Show 26 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Fallen Tear: The Ascension (PC, accès anticipé)
18 mars
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Switch 2)
19 mars
- Crimson Desert (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Death Stranding 2 On The Beach (PC)
- Dragonkin: The Banished (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
23 mars
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (iOS, Android)
25 mars
- Damon and Baby (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Switch 2)
26 mars
- Life is Strange: Reunion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Screamer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- OPUS: Prism Peak (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch 2)
- Nova Roma (PC)
- Project Songbird (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- EverSiege: Untold Ages (PC)
- Etrange Overlord (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Switch 2)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS5)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Switch 2, version physique)
27 mars
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
31 mars
- Legacy of Kain: Ascendance (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- Star Trek: Infection (Meta Quest, Steam VR)
