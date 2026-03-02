Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2026

Dans cet article, vous retrouverez une liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à ne pas manquer en ce mois de mars 2026. Après une période de février déjà chargée, ce sera un mois qui laissera peu de temps pour souffler malgré les reports, avec des sorties de AAA attendues de pied ferme et des indés qui valent toujours le coup d’œil.

Les sorties à retenir en mars 2026

Beaucoup de sorties à surveiller en ce mois de mars, même si beaucoup de regards seront tournés vers celle de Crimson Desert. Le jeu d’action et d’aventure a fait beaucoup de promesses, et il sera maintenant temps de voir s’il peut les tenir et s’imposer comme une nouvelle référence du genre. On retiendra également la sortie de Life is Strange: Reunion qui va boucler toute une saga culte, tandis que Marathon sera une étape cruciale dans la stratégie de jeu service de PlayStation. Enfin, comment ne pas citer Pokémon Pokopia, qui promet d’aspirer tout notre temps sur Switch 2.

Les jeux de mars 2026

Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de mars. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2026.

2 mars

3 mars

4 mars

5 mars

6 mars

10 mars

11 mars

12 mars

13 mars

16 mars

17 mars

18 mars

19 mars

23 mars

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (iOS, Android)

25 mars

26 mars

27 mars

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

31 mars

