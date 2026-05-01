Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2026
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Rédigé par Julien Blary
Mine de rien, on va doucement approche de la moitié de l’année, et il faut bien avouer que 2026 a démarré très fort. Entre Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Pokopia, Saros et tant d’autres, il y a déjà de quoi faire. Mais c’est loin d’être terminé : on fait le point sur toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en mai 2026 sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 et mobiles.
Pourtant réputé pour être un mois calme, avril a tout de même réservé quelques bonnes trouvailles, que ce soit chez les indépendants (avec Replaced et Mouse) ou chez les plus grosses productions, notamment la dernière exclusivité PS5 en date. Mais les prochaines semaines s’annoncent bien rythmées, alors que la période des conférences va démarrer.
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Les sorties à retenir en mai 2026
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu ce qui arrivera dans les prochaines semaines, on vous propose une sélection en vidéos qui revient sur les gros titres attendus. Impossible de ne pas évoquer le retour de notre James Bond avec sa nouvelle aventure ambitieuse ou encore le nouveau LEGO Batman. Les joueurs et joueuses Xbox vont pouvoir se régaler avec le nouveau Forza Horizon et on vous donne rendez-vous fin du mois pour l’AG French Direct. Pas mal de jeux en accès anticipé également.
Toutes les sorties jeux mai 2026
Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de mars. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2026.
1er mai
- Constance (PS5, Xbox Series)
5 mai
- Motorslice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dead As Disco (PC, accès anticipé)
6 mai
- Farever (PC, accès anticipé)
- HYPNOS (PC, accès anticipé)
7 mai
- WILL: Follow The Light (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Mixtape (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Alabaster Dawn (PC, accès anticipé)
11 mai
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes (PC)
- Outbound (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
12 mai
- The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Call of the Elder Gods (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien (Switch 2)
- Better than Dead (PC)
- Nitro Gen Omega (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
14 mai
- Subnautica 2 (PC, accès anticipé)
- RoadOut (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Caribou Trail (PC, PS5)
18 mai
- Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean (PC)
- It Reaches (PC, PS5)
- Thrifty Business (PC)
19 mai
- Forza Horizon 6 (PC, Xbox Series)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)
20 mai
- Thick as Thieves (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Spacecraft (PC, accès anticipé)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core (PC, accès anticipé)
21 mai
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2)
- Zero Parades (PC)
- King of Tokyo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Coffee Talk Tokyo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Copa City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Starbites (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Ex Sanguis (PC, accès anticipé)
22 mai
- LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Bubsy 4D (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition (Switch 2)
25 mai
- Paralives (PC, accès anticipé)
26 mai
- Yerba Buena (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Realm of Ink (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch)
27 mai
- 007 First Light (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sydless (PC)
- Echo Generation 2 (PC, Xbox Series)
- Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered (PC)
- AG French Direct
28 mai
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (Switch 2)
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch 2, Switch)
- Stray (Switch 2)
29 mai
- My Little Puppy (PS5, Switch 2)
- Little Nightmares I & II Enhanced Edition (Switch 2)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques de mai
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