Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2026

Mine de rien, on va doucement approche de la moitié de l’année, et il faut bien avouer que 2026 a démarré très fort. Entre Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Pokopia, Saros et tant d’autres, il y a déjà de quoi faire. Mais c’est loin d’être terminé : on fait le point sur toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en mai 2026 sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 et mobiles.