Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2022

La fin d’année est toujours très riche dans le monde du jeu vidéo avec de nombreuses sorties. Octobre n’a pas dérogé à la règle avec de nombreuses nouveautés qui sont arrivées, avec Bayonetta 3, A Plague Tale: Requiem ou encore l’épisode annuel de Call of Duty. Mais les prochaines semaines promettent aussi d’être tout aussi complètes. Découvrons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2022 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2022

Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties de novembre, on vous propose une vidéo qui s’attarde sur les gros titres. Une sélection qui revient sur les noms à retenir, avec bien sûr, l’arrivée de Somerville, récemment daté, ou encore Pentiment, le prochain RPG d’Obsidian. On n’oublie pas non plus Pokémon Violet et Pokémon Écarlate, Goat Simulator 3 et surtout, Sonic Frontiers et God of War Ragnarök.

Les jeux de novembre 2022

Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

1er novembre

Lonesome Village (PC, Switch)

2 novembre

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PC, PS5, Switch)

Spellbook Demonslayers (PC Early Access)

3 novembre

4 novembre

8 novembre

9 novembre

10 novembre

11 novembre

14 novembre

9 Years of Shadows (PC)

Flat Eye (PC)

15 novembre

16 novembre

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)

17 novembre

Goat Simulator 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

My Fantastic Ranch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Starsand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (PC, Switch)

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC)

18 novembre

22 novembre

25 novembre

29 novembre

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (PC)

Sable (PS5)

The Knight Witch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

30 novembre

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de novembre (physique)