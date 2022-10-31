Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2022
La fin d’année est toujours très riche dans le monde du jeu vidéo avec de nombreuses sorties. Octobre n’a pas dérogé à la règle avec de nombreuses nouveautés qui sont arrivées, avec Bayonetta 3, A Plague Tale: Requiem ou encore l’épisode annuel de Call of Duty. Mais les prochaines semaines promettent aussi d’être tout aussi complètes. Découvrons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2022 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2022
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties de novembre, on vous propose une vidéo qui s’attarde sur les gros titres. Une sélection qui revient sur les noms à retenir, avec bien sûr, l’arrivée de Somerville, récemment daté, ou encore Pentiment, le prochain RPG d’Obsidian. On n’oublie pas non plus Pokémon Violet et Pokémon Écarlate, Goat Simulator 3 et surtout, Sonic Frontiers et God of War Ragnarök.
Les jeux de novembre 2022
Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.
1er novembre
- Lonesome Village (PC, Switch)
2 novembre
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Spellbook Demonslayers (PC Early Access)
3 novembre
- The Chant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- WRC Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Horse Tales : La Vallée d’Emeraude (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Kingshunt (PC)
- The Entropy Centre (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Yuppie Psycho (Xbox One)
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home (PC, Switch)
- How to Say Goodbye (PC, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Meta Quest 2)
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- From Space (PC, Switch)
- Pro Basketball Manager 2023 (PC)
- Honey, I joined a Cult (PC)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Switch)
- Ghost Song (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
4 novembre
- Harvestella (PC, Switch)
- It Takes Two (Switch)
- Aeterna Noctis (Switch)
8 novembre
- Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Football Manager 2023 (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Sifu (Switch)
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
9 novembre
- God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)
10 novembre
- Garfield Lasagna Party (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Shadow of the Guild (PC)
- Among Us VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
- Lunistice (PC, Switch)
11 novembre
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Valkyrie Elysium (PC)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (Switch Cloud)
- The Lost Village (PC)
14 novembre
- 9 Years of Shadows (PC)
- Flat Eye (PC)
15 novembre
- Somerville (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Pentiment (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Schtroumpfs Kart (Switch)
- Let’s Sing 2023 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Floodland (PC)
- Syberia: The World Before (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Edengate: The Edge of Life (PC, PS4, xbox One)
16 novembre
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
17 novembre
- Goat Simulator 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- My Fantastic Ranch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Starsand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (PC, Switch)
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC)
18 novembre
- Pokémon Écarlate (Switch)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (PS5)
- Pokémon Violet (Switch)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake (Switch Cloud)
22 novembre
- Evil West (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Just Dance 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Ship of Fools (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
25 novembre
- Do Not Open (PC, PS5)
29 novembre
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (PC)
- Sable (PS5)
- The Knight Witch (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
30 novembre
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC)
- Gundam Evolution (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de novembre (physique)
- Instant-Gaming 23,99 €
- Amazon 24,95 €
- Eneba 25,16 €
- Amazon 33,61 €
- Amazon 34,01 €
- Eneba 34,4 €
- Cdiscount 35,23 €
- Cdiscount 37,86 €
- Auchan 39,99 €
- Instant-Gaming 20,95 €
- Instant-Gaming 21,39 €
- Eneba 21,49 €
- HRKGame 22,26 €
- Eneba 22,29 €
- HRKGame 22,46 €
- Eneba 22,48 €
- HRKGame 23,63 €
- HRKGame 28,88 €
- Amazon 28,99 €
- Instant-Gaming 31,25 €
- Eneba 31,33 €
- Eneba 31,99 €
- HumbleBundle 39,99 €
- Cdiscount 27,95 €
- Fnac Marketplace 27,95 €
- Rakuten 28,75 €
- Amazon 29,34 €
- Amazon 31,69 €
- Rakuten 37,41 €
- Fnac 39,99 €
- Auchan 39,99 €
- Cdiscount 40,8 €