Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2023
Le mois de février est terminé et nous avait réservé quelques petites surprises. Les prochaines semaines seront aussi bien chargées avec pas mal de jeux vidéo qui vous attendent sur PC et consoles. Si vous souhaitez découvrir tout ce qui arrive, voici nos calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo pour mars 2023, avec ce qu’il ne faudra pas manquer sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch, ainsi qu’un comparateur pour acheter et précommander au meilleur prix.
Les sorties à retenir en mars 2023
Comme toujours, avant de vous proposer la liste complète, on vous sélectionne les sorties à ne pas manquer dans une courte vidéo de présentation. L’occasion de revenir sur les gros titres attendus, tels que Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, qui sortira en début de mois. Mais la fin de mars sera aussi chargée, avec le remake de Resident Evil 4, la fin de la trilogie Atelier Ryza, l’annuel épisode de WWE 2K23, le très mignon Tchia et j’en passe.
Les jeux de mars 2023
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er mars
- LEAP (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- BROK the InvestiGator (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
2 mars
3 mars
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (PS4, Switch)
6 mars
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
7 mars
- Little Witch Nobeta (PS4, Switch)
- Pronty (Switch)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hotel Renovator (PC)
- Outlanders (PC)
8 mars
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (PC, Switch)
9 mars
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Last Spell (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Project Zero : Le Masque de L’éclipse Lunaire (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Terraformers (PC)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Record of Agarest War (Switch)
- Ib (Switch)
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops (Switch)
- Transport Fever 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- SESSION: Skate Sim (Switch)
- Chippy & Noppo (PC, Switch)
10 mars
- Mato Anomalies (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- DC’s Justice League : Chaos Cosmique (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Before your Eyes (PSV2)
14 mars
- The Wreck (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Valheim (Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Vernal Edge (PC, Switch)
15 mars
- Dead by Daylight Mobile (iOS, Android)
16 mars
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR2)
- GORN (PSVR2)
- Anno 1800 (PS5, Xbox Series)
17 mars
- WWE 2K23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Peppa Pig : Aventures autour du Monde (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
21 mars
- Tchia (PC, PS4, PS5)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2)
- Remnant : From the Ashes (Switch)
22 mars
- Have a Nice Death (PC, Switch)
- Last Labyrinth (PSVR2)
23 mars
- Storyteller (PC, Switch)
- The Settlers: New Allies (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Omen of Sorrow (PS5, Switch)
- Not for Broadcast (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
24 mars
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- Atelier Ryza 3 : Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
27 mars
- 9 Years of Shadows (PC, Switch)
28 mars
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Last of Us Part I (PC)
30 mars
- The Great War : Western Front (PC)
- Ravenbound (PC)
- Saga of Sins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- DREDGE (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)