Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2023

Le mois de février est terminé et nous avait réservé quelques petites surprises. Les prochaines semaines seront aussi bien chargées avec pas mal de jeux vidéo qui vous attendent sur PC et consoles. Si vous souhaitez découvrir tout ce qui arrive, voici nos calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo pour mars 2023, avec ce qu’il ne faudra pas manquer sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch, ainsi qu’un comparateur pour acheter et précommander au meilleur prix.

Les sorties à retenir en mars 2023

Comme toujours, avant de vous proposer la liste complète, on vous sélectionne les sorties à ne pas manquer dans une courte vidéo de présentation. L’occasion de revenir sur les gros titres attendus, tels que Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, qui sortira en début de mois. Mais la fin de mars sera aussi chargée, avec le remake de Resident Evil 4, la fin de la trilogie Atelier Ryza, l’annuel épisode de WWE 2K23, le très mignon Tchia et j’en passe.

Les jeux de mars 2023

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er mars

LEAP (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

BROK the InvestiGator (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

2 mars

3 mars

6 mars

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

7 mars

Little Witch Nobeta (PS4, Switch)

Pronty (Switch)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Hotel Renovator (PC)

Outlanders (PC)

8 mars

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (PC, Switch)

9 mars

10 mars

14 mars

The Wreck (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Valheim (Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Vernal Edge (PC, Switch)

15 mars

Dead by Daylight Mobile (iOS, Android)

16 mars

17 mars

21 mars

22 mars

23 mars

24 mars

27 mars

28 mars

30 mars

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de mars (physique)