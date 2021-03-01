Après un mois de février relativement calme, bien que ponctué par quelques grosses sorties telles que Little Nightmars 2, Persona 5 Strikers ou encore Werewolf The Apocalyps, mars est généralement bien plus riche. Preuve en est, vous remarquerez que de nombreuses sorties jeux vidéo nous attendent en ce mois de mars 2021. Voici le calendrier complet.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en mars 2021 ?

Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, voici une petite présentation des jeux notables à venir en mars 2021. Bien sûr, Monster Hunter Rise ou encore Balan Wonderworld marqueront une fois de mois chargée. Mais n’oublions pas le très prometteur It Takes Two pour vos sessions de jeu à deux qui semble être le parfait compagnon pour vos soirées. Rappelons aussi que l’AG French Direct reviendra le 24 mars pour de multiples annonces, un rendez-vous à ne surtout pas manquer.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo mars 2021

1 mars

PixelJunk Raiders (Stadia)

2 mars

Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS5)

Maquette (PC, PS4, PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

3 mars

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Accès anticipé, PC)

4 mars

5 mars

9 mars

11 mars

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

12 mars

16 mars

18 mars

19 mars

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Switch)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Switch)

Root Film (PS4, Switch)

23 mars

24 mars

25 mars

26 mars

30 mars

31 mars

The Binding of Isaac : Repentance (PC)

Acheter les jeux de mars au meilleur prix