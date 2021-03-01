Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2021
Après un mois de février relativement calme, bien que ponctué par quelques grosses sorties telles que Little Nightmars 2, Persona 5 Strikers ou encore Werewolf The Apocalyps, mars est généralement bien plus riche. Preuve en est, vous remarquerez que de nombreuses sorties jeux vidéo nous attendent en ce mois de mars 2021. Voici le calendrier complet.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en mars 2021 ?
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, voici une petite présentation des jeux notables à venir en mars 2021. Bien sûr, Monster Hunter Rise ou encore Balan Wonderworld marqueront une fois de mois chargée. Mais n’oublions pas le très prometteur It Takes Two pour vos sessions de jeu à deux qui semble être le parfait compagnon pour vos soirées. Rappelons aussi que l’AG French Direct reviendra le 24 mars pour de multiples annonces, un rendez-vous à ne surtout pas manquer.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo mars 2021
1 mars
- PixelJunk Raiders (Stadia)
2 mars
- Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS5)
- Maquette (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
3 mars
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Accès anticipé, PC)
4 mars
- Kill It With Fire (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Mortal Shell (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sea of Solitude The Director’s Cut (Switch)
- Loop Hero (PC)
- Postal Redux (PS4)
5 mars
- Harvest Moon: Un Monde à Cultiver (Switch)
- Neptunia Virtual Stars (PC, PS4)
- Asdivine Cross (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
9 mars
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC)
- Apex Legends (Switch)
11 mars
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
12 mars
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
16 mars
- Mundaun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Switch)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (PC)
18 mars
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, Xbox Series)
19 mars
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Switch)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Switch)
- Root Film (PS4, Switch)
23 mars
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Sanity of Morris (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Tunche (PC, Switch)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)
24 mars
- Tales from the Borderlands (Switch)
25 mars
- Dandy Ace (PC)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox One)
26 mars
- It Takes Two (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)
- Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Spacebase Startopia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
30 mars
- Evil Genius 2 : World Domination (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PC)
31 mars
- The Binding of Isaac : Repentance (PC)
Acheter les jeux de mars au meilleur prix