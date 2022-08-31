Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2022
La période estivale touche à sa fin et la rentrée approche à grands pas. Chaque année, celle-ci amorce de nombreuses sorties pour le secteur du jeu vidéo, avec l’habituelle enchaînement des licences annuelles et autres blockbusters. Pas mal de titres à venir pour ces prochains mois donc, et on commence par faire le point sur tout ce qui arrive en septembre 2022 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2022
Avant de continuer, on vous laisse découvrir une sélection des plus grosses sorties en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on vous propose une présentation des jeux à venir sur consoles et PC pour les prochaines semaines. On retiendra par exemple la venue de Splatoon 3 sur Nintendo Switch, l’arrivée de Steelrising, le Souls-like à la française ou encore le remake du premier The Last of Us. Difficile de ne pas évoquer les nombreux autres titres, tels que LEGO Brawls, FIFA 23, Valkyrie Elysium, Soulstice et bien d’autres.
Les jeux de septembre 2022
Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.
1er septembre
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter (PC, Switch)
- Ooblets (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- ANNO: Mutationem (Switch)
2 septembre
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5)
- Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch)
- LEGO Brawls (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
6 septembre
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Temtem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Biomutant (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Train Sim World 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Rocksmith+ (PC)
- Mozart Requiem (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Railbound (PC, iOS, Android)
- Re:Legend (PC)
- Gloomwood (PC)
- The Tomorrow Children (PS5)
8 septembre
- Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series)
- Black Witchcraft (PC)
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute (Switch)
9 septembre
- NBA 2K23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
- Broken Pieces (PC)
13 septembre
- Little Orpheus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- XIII Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Isonzo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Sunday Gold (PC)
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners (série sur Netflix)
15 septembre
- Metal Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Wayward Strand (PC, PS4? PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- SBK 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Outer Wilds (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Bear and Breakfast (Switch)
- Foretales (PC, Switch)
19 septembre
- Return to Monkey Island (PC, Switch)
20 septembre
- Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Amnesia: Later x Crowd (Switch)
- Amnesia: Memories (Switch)
22 septembre
- The Diofield Chronicle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- SESSION: Skate Sim (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Slime Rancher 2 (PC, Xbox Series) – en accès anticipé
- No Place for Bravery (PC, Switch)
- Potion Permit (PC, Switch)
- Beacon Pines (PC, Switch)
- Serial Cleaners (PC, Switch)
- OneShot (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
23 septembre
- DreamWorks Dragons : Légendes des neuf royaumes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
- Shovel Knight Dig (PC, Switch, Apple Arcade)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch)
26 septembre
- World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King (PC)
27 septembre
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Hokko Life (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Tunic (PS4, PS5)
- Grounded (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Switch)
- Dual Universe (PC)
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Moonscars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
29 septembre
- Valkyrie Elysium (PS4, PS5)
- Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (PS4, PS5)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Moonbreaker (PC) – accès anticipé
- Railgrade (PC, Switch)
- Little Witch Nobeta (PC, Switch)
- Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Brewmaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
30 septembre
- FIFA 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Blade Assault (PS4, Switch)
- PAW Patrol, la Pat’Patrouille: Grand Prix (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
- Airoheart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bunny Park (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
