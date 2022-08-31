Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2022

La période estivale touche à sa fin et la rentrée approche à grands pas. Chaque année, celle-ci amorce de nombreuses sorties pour le secteur du jeu vidéo, avec l’habituelle enchaînement des licences annuelles et autres blockbusters. Pas mal de titres à venir pour ces prochains mois donc, et on commence par faire le point sur tout ce qui arrive en septembre 2022 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2022

Avant de continuer, on vous laisse découvrir une sélection des plus grosses sorties en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on vous propose une présentation des jeux à venir sur consoles et PC pour les prochaines semaines. On retiendra par exemple la venue de Splatoon 3 sur Nintendo Switch, l’arrivée de Steelrising, le Souls-like à la française ou encore le remake du premier The Last of Us. Difficile de ne pas évoquer les nombreux autres titres, tels que LEGO Brawls, FIFA 23, Valkyrie Elysium, Soulstice et bien d’autres.

Les jeux de septembre 2022

Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir dans les prochains jours, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

1er septembre

2 septembre

6 septembre

8 septembre

9 septembre

13 septembre

15 septembre

19 septembre

20 septembre

22 septembre

23 septembre

26 septembre

  • World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King (PC)

27 septembre

29 septembre

  • Valkyrie Elysium (PS4, PS5)
  • Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (PS4, PS5)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Moonbreaker (PC) – accès anticipé
  • Railgrade (PC, Switch)
  • Little Witch Nobeta (PC, Switch)
  • Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch)
  • Brewmaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

30 septembre

  • FIFA 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Blade Assault (PS4, Switch)
  • PAW Patrol, la Pat’Patrouille: Grand Prix (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
  • Airoheart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Bunny Park (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de septembre

