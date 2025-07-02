Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juillet 2025

Comme chaque mois, on vous propose de faire le point sur tout ce qui va sortir dans les prochaines semaines. Un calendrier complet, avec une sélection présentée en vidéo puis un listing complet avant de vous proposer de précommander au meilleur prix vos jeux pour soutenir la chaîne. Et après un mois de juin bien riche, ça semble être encore bien complet pour le mois à venir. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en juillet 2025

Avant de poursuivre avec la liste complète, on vous propose d’abord une vidéo qui revient sur une sélection de jeux à ne pas manquer dans les prochains jours. On pense bien sûr à WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers qui vient apporter un peu de Souls-like à l’été ou encore au standalone de RoboCop Rogue City. Il y aura également des titres qui avaient été repoussés, comme le jeu Seigneur des Anneaux Tales of the Shire ou encore Killing Floor 3.

Les jeux de juillet 2025

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er juillet

2 juillet

Firmament (PS5, PS4, SteamVR, PSVR2)

3 juillet

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley / Harvest Moon: Skytree Village (Switch)

10 juillet

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Patapon 1+2 Replay (PC, PS5, Switch)

Islanders: New Shores (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Everdeep Aurora (PC, Switch)

Mycopunk (PC)

Les Sims 4 Nature Enchantée (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

The Last of Us Complete (PS5)

11 juillet

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)

Bendy and the Dark Revival (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

15 juillet

17 juillet

18 juillet

Shadow Labyrinth (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)

21 juillet

World of Warcraft Classic: Mists of Pandaria Classic (PC)

22 juillet

Wildgate (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Luto (PC, PS5, PS4)

Hell Clock (PC)

Monument Valley 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

23 juillet

Wheel World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Eat the Rich (PC)

WWE 2K25 (Switch 2)

24 juillet

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Switch 2)

Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Hotel Galactic (PC accès anticipé)

Supervive (PC)

25 juillet

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (PC, Switch, Switch 2)

Wild Hearts S (Switch 2)

Ratatan (PC accès anticipé)

29 juillet

31 juillet

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

