Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juillet 2025
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de juillet 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de juillet, avec Ninja Gaiden, un nouveau Tony Hawk’s, Edens Zero, RoboCop Rogue City Wuchang: Fallen Feathers et bien d’autres.
Comme chaque mois, on vous propose de faire le point sur tout ce qui va sortir dans les prochaines semaines. Un calendrier complet, avec une sélection présentée en vidéo puis un listing complet avant de vous proposer de précommander au meilleur prix vos jeux pour soutenir la chaîne. Et après un mois de juin bien riche, ça semble être encore bien complet pour le mois à venir. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025 sur PC et consoles.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en juillet 2025
Avant de poursuivre avec la liste complète, on vous propose d’abord une vidéo qui revient sur une sélection de jeux à ne pas manquer dans les prochains jours. On pense bien sûr à WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers qui vient apporter un peu de Souls-like à l’été ou encore au standalone de RoboCop Rogue City. Il y aura également des titres qui avaient été repoussés, comme le jeu Seigneur des Anneaux Tales of the Shire ou encore Killing Floor 3.
Les jeux de juillet 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er juillet
- Mecha Break (PC, Xbox Series)
- Anger Foot (PS5)
2 juillet
- Firmament (PS5, PS4, SteamVR, PSVR2)
3 juillet
- Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley / Harvest Moon: Skytree Village (Switch)
10 juillet
- System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Patapon 1+2 Replay (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Islanders: New Shores (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Everdeep Aurora (PC, Switch)
- Mycopunk (PC)
- Les Sims 4 Nature Enchantée (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Last of Us Complete (PS5)
11 juillet
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Bendy and the Dark Revival (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
15 juillet
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Edens Zero (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Lost in Prayer (PC, accès anticipé)
- Ready or Not (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Destiny The Edge of Fate (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
17 juillet
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Bridge Constructor Studio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Neon Abyss 2 (PC, accès anticipé)
- The Drifter (PC)
- Fretless The Wrath of Riffson (PC)
18 juillet
- Shadow Labyrinth (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
21 juillet
- World of Warcraft Classic: Mists of Pandaria Classic (PC)
22 juillet
- Wildgate (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Luto (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Hell Clock (PC)
- Monument Valley 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
23 juillet
- Wheel World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Eat the Rich (PC)
- WWE 2K25 (Switch 2)
24 juillet
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Switch 2)
- Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hotel Galactic (PC accès anticipé)
- Supervive (PC)
25 juillet
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Wild Hearts S (Switch 2)
- Ratatan (PC accès anticipé)
29 juillet
- Grounded 2 (PC, Xbox Series)
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (PS5)
- Tales of the Shire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Day of the Shell (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
31 juillet
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés