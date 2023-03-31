Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2023
Mars est maintenant terminé et nous a permis de découvrir pas mal de nouveaux titres. Entre Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Resident Evil 4 Remake et bien d’autres, les dernières semaines ont été riches. Comme chaque année, avril est un peu plus calme mais il y a tout de même plusieurs rendez-vous à noter. Voici notre calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo pour avril 2023, avec tout ce qui arrive sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch, ainsi qu’un comparateur pour acheter et précommander au meilleur prix.
Les sorties à retenir en avril 2023
Avant de vous proposer une liste complète, nous vous résumons les sorties majeures à ne pas manquer dans cette vidéo. On revient bien sûr sur les gros titres, tels que Honkai: Star Rail, Advance Wars, Dead Island 2 mais aussi Star Wars: Jedi Survivor ou encore Minecraft Legends. Oui, les prochains jours seront finalement costauds et il y aura de quoi faire.
Les jeux d’avril 2023
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
4 avril
- Meet your Maker (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Atari Mania (PS4, PS5)
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (PSVR2)
5 avril
- Fire Emblem Engage – Volume 4 (Switch)
- A Light in the Dark (PS4, Switch)
6 avril
- Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Ravenswatch (PC Early Access)
- Everspace 2 (PC)
- Across the Valley (PC VR, PSVR2)
- Pupperazzi (Switch)
- Batora: Lost Haven (Switch)
7 avril
- EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Library of Babel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Path of Exile: Crucible (PC)
11 avril
- TRON: Identity (PC, Switch)
- Guardians Of Gaia (PC)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- ARK: Extinction (Switch)
12 avril
- Wildfrost (PC, Switch)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Series)
- Wartales (PC)
- Rusted Moss (PC)
13 avril
- Boundary (Early access Steam)
- Fabledom (Early Access Steam)
- Kill It With Fire VR (PSVR2)
- Hunt The Night (PC)
- Voodolls (PC)
- Trinity Fusion (PC Eary access)
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade Hops (Switch)
14 avril
- Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Harvest Island (14 avril)
- DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
18 avril
- Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Disney Speedstorm (Accès anticipé – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
19 avril
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5)
20 avril
- Tin Hearts (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Stray Blade (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Eresys (PC)
- DNF Duel (Switch)
21 avril
- Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
24 avril
- Smile for Me (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
25 avril
- Strayed Lights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Afterimage (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Trinity Trigger (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Wuthering Waves (PC Beta Fermée)
- Roots of Pacha (PC)
26 avril
- Honkai: Star Rail (PC, iOS, Android)
- Desta : The Memories Between (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
27 avril
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Omega Strikers (PC, Switch)
- Live a Live (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Mugen Souls (Switch)
- Mail Time (PC)
- ArcRunner (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (PC, PS4, Switch)
28 avril
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)