Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2023

Mars est maintenant terminé et nous a permis de découvrir pas mal de nouveaux titres. Entre Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Resident Evil 4 Remake et bien d’autres, les dernières semaines ont été riches. Comme chaque année, avril est un peu plus calme mais il y a tout de même plusieurs rendez-vous à noter. Voici notre calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo pour avril 2023, avec tout ce qui arrive sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch, ainsi qu’un comparateur pour acheter et précommander au meilleur prix.

Les sorties à retenir en avril 2023

Avant de vous proposer une liste complète, nous vous résumons les sorties majeures à ne pas manquer dans cette vidéo. On revient bien sûr sur les gros titres, tels que Honkai: Star Rail, Advance Wars, Dead Island 2 mais aussi Star Wars: Jedi Survivor ou encore Minecraft Legends. Oui, les prochains jours seront finalement costauds et il y aura de quoi faire.

Les jeux d’avril 2023

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

4 avril

Meet your Maker (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Atari Mania (PS4, PS5)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (PSVR2)

5 avril

Fire Emblem Engage – Volume 4 (Switch)

A Light in the Dark (PS4, Switch)

6 avril

7 avril

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

The Library of Babel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Path of Exile: Crucible (PC)

11 avril

12 avril

13 avril

Boundary (Early access Steam)

Fabledom (Early Access Steam)

Kill It With Fire VR (PSVR2)

Hunt The Night (PC)

Voodolls (PC)

Trinity Fusion (PC Eary access)

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade Hops (Switch)

14 avril

Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switch)

Harvest Island (14 avril)

DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

18 avril

19 avril

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5)

20 avril

Tin Hearts (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Stray Blade (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Eresys (PC)

DNF Duel (Switch)

21 avril

24 avril

Smile for Me (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

25 avril

26 avril

27 avril

28 avril

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux d’avril (physique)