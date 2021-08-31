Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2021
La période estivale est sur le point de se terminer et la rentrée arrive. Pour les jeux vidéo, c’est la même chose, les sorties vont s’enchaîner, bien qu’on ait déjà eu droit à une fin de mois d’août bien remplie. Si jamais vous voulez connaître toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en septembre 2021, vous êtes au bon endroit. Voyons ensemble ce qui arrive dans les prochaines semaines.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en septembre 2021 ?
Avant de vous lister une à une les sorties de septembre, on vous propose d’abord une vidéo qui revient sur les grosses productions. Bien sûr, septembre va surtout être marqué par l’arrivée du tant attendu Kena Bridge of Spirits, qui arrivera enfin. Life is Strange avec également avec un nouveau volet estampillé True Colors et Takayuki Yagami va revenir dans Lost Judgment. N’oublions pas bien sûr le remaster de Diablo II ou encore le très mystique Deathloop.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2021
Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo pour septembre 2021, classée par date de sortie.
1er septembre
- Lake (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC)
- Cookie Clicker (PC)
2 septembre
- Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PC)
- Kitaria Fables (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- RICO London (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bravely Default II (PC)
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
3 septembre
- The Medium (PS5)
- Big Rumble Boxing : Creed Champions (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Golf Club Wasteland (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 (PC, Switch)
- Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PS4, PS5)
7 septembre
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)
- Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dream Cycle (PC, early access)
- Bus Simulator 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)
8 septembre
- Struggling (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS, Android)
9 septembre
- The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dice Legacy (PC, Switch)
- BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Touryst (PS4, PS5)
10 septembre
- Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Life is Strange True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
- WarioWare : Get It Together ! (Switch)
- NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Lost in Random (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Rewinder (PC)
- Port Royale 4 (PS5, Xbox Series)
14 septembre
- Deathloop (PC, PS5)
- Cruis’n Blast (Switch)
15 septembre
- Timberborn (PC)
- Flynn : Son of Crimson (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
16 septembre
- Eastward (PC, Switch)
- Metallic Child (PC)
- SkateBird (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
- Gamedec (PC)
- I Am Fish (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Amazing American Circus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
17 septembre
- Tails of Iron (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Ni No Kuni 2 (Switch)
- Nexomon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Aragami 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Severed Steel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
21 septembre
- Kena Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5)
- World War Z Aftermath (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Sheltered 2 (PC)
22 septembre
- Pokémon Unite (iOS, Android)
23 septembre
- Sable (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Diablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Embr (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
24 septembre
- Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
- La Famille Addams : Panique au Manoir (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Spacebase Startopia (Switch)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)
28 septembre
- New World (PC)
- Away The Survival Series (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Lemnis Gate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Chernobylite (PS4, Xbox One)
- In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Outer Wilds : Echoes of the Eye (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series)
29 septembre
- Insurgency Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One)
30 septembre
- Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Rogue Lords (PC)
- Darksiders III (Switch)
- Demon Skin (PS4, Xbox One)
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4, Xbox One)
- Aeon Drive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Melty Blood Type Lumina (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
