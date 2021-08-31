La période estivale est sur le point de se terminer et la rentrée arrive. Pour les jeux vidéo, c’est la même chose, les sorties vont s’enchaîner, bien qu’on ait déjà eu droit à une fin de mois d’août bien remplie. Si jamais vous voulez connaître toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en septembre 2021, vous êtes au bon endroit. Voyons ensemble ce qui arrive dans les prochaines semaines.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en septembre 2021 ?

Avant de vous lister une à une les sorties de septembre, on vous propose d’abord une vidéo qui revient sur les grosses productions. Bien sûr, septembre va surtout être marqué par l’arrivée du tant attendu Kena Bridge of Spirits, qui arrivera enfin. Life is Strange avec également avec un nouveau volet estampillé True Colors et Takayuki Yagami va revenir dans Lost Judgment. N’oublions pas bien sûr le remaster de Diablo II ou encore le très mystique Deathloop.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2021

Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo pour septembre 2021, classée par date de sortie.

1er septembre

2 septembre

3 septembre

The Medium (PS5)

Big Rumble Boxing : Creed Champions (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Golf Club Wasteland (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 (PC, Switch)

Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PS4, PS5)

7 septembre

8 septembre

Struggling (PS4, Xbox One)

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS, Android)

9 septembre

The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Dice Legacy (PC, Switch)

BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

The Touryst (PS4, PS5)

10 septembre

14 septembre

Deathloop (PC, PS5)

Cruis’n Blast (Switch)

15 septembre

Timberborn (PC)

Flynn : Son of Crimson (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

16 septembre

17 septembre

21 septembre

22 septembre

23 septembre

Sable (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Diablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Embr (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

24 septembre

28 septembre

29 septembre

Insurgency Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One)

30 septembre

