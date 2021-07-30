C’est l’été et le mois de juillet vient de se terminer. Comme chaque période estivale, les sorties sont moins nombreuses, bien que l’on a tout de même pu découvrir le très chouette Cris Tales, le sympathique Monster Hunter Stories 2 ou encore le remaster de Zelda: Skyward Sword le dernier mois. Mais alors, quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo à venir pour le mois d’août ? Voyons ça ensemble.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en août 2021 ?

Comme toujours, on commence par vous proposer une vidéo qui centralise les sorties majeures. On revient alors sur une sélection de sorties à ne pas manquer ou qui ont retenu notre attention et l’on vous présente brièvement ces titres. On retient bien sûr l’arrivée du MMO New World, la sortie tant attendue de Psychonauts 2 ou encore la version Director’s Cut de Ghost of Tsushima. Mais voyons maintenant la liste complète.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2021

2 août

Grime (PC)

3 août

5 août

6 août

9 août

I Am Dead (PS5, Xbox Series)

City of Gangsters (PC)

Book of Travels (PC)

10 août

11 août

Icarus (PC)

Glitchpunk (PC, accès anticipé)

12 août

Naraka : Bladepoint (PC)

Foreclosed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Fire Tonight (PC, Switch)

The Planet Effect (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

13 août

14 août

Dreamscaper (PC, Switch)

16 août

17 août

Greak: Memories of Azur (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Humankind (PC)

Pile Up! Box by Box (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

18 août

Tetris Effect Connected (PC, PS4)

Mayhem Brawler (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

19 août

20 août

24 août

25 août

Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Rogue Spirit (PC)

Murder Mystery Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

26 août

27 août

31 août

