Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2021

Membre Actugaming.net

  • Temps de lecture : 3 min.
  • Pas de commentaire
sorties jeux video aout 2021 1

C’est l’été et le mois de juillet vient de se terminer. Comme chaque période estivale, les sorties sont moins nombreuses, bien que l’on a tout de même pu découvrir le très chouette Cris Tales, le sympathique Monster Hunter Stories 2 ou encore le remaster de Zelda: Skyward Sword le dernier mois. Mais alors, quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo à venir pour le mois d’août ? Voyons ça ensemble.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en août 2021 ?

Comme toujours, on commence par vous proposer une vidéo qui centralise les sorties majeures. On revient alors sur une sélection de sorties à ne pas manquer ou qui ont retenu notre attention et l’on vous présente brièvement ces titres. On retient bien sûr l’arrivée du MMO New World, la sortie tant attendue de Psychonauts 2 ou encore la version Director’s Cut de Ghost of Tsushima. Mais voyons maintenant la liste complète.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2021

2 août

  • Grime (PC)

3 août

5 août

6 août

9 août

  • I Am Dead (PS5, Xbox Series)
  • City of Gangsters (PC)
  • Book of Travels (PC)

10 août

11 août

12 août

  • Naraka : Bladepoint (PC)
  • Foreclosed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Fire Tonight (PC, Switch)
  • The Planet Effect (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

13 août

14 août

  • Dreamscaper (PC, Switch)

16 août

17 août

18 août

19 août

20 août

24 août

25 août

26 août

27 août

31 août

  • New World (PC)
  • KeyWe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Rustler (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Song of Iron (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Big Con (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Acheter les sorties d’août au meilleur prix

New World: Édition Standard
New World: Édition Standard - Acheter sur Amazon
39,99 EUR
New World: L'Édition Delux
New World: L'Édition Deluxe - Acheter sur Amazon
49,99 EUR


















Dans la même thématique...
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

0 Commentaires
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Votre bloqueur de publicités est activé.

Pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des contenus de qualité sur Actugaming.net, nous vous remercions d'autoriser la publicité.