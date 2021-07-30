Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2021
C’est l’été et le mois de juillet vient de se terminer. Comme chaque période estivale, les sorties sont moins nombreuses, bien que l’on a tout de même pu découvrir le très chouette Cris Tales, le sympathique Monster Hunter Stories 2 ou encore le remaster de Zelda: Skyward Sword le dernier mois. Mais alors, quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo à venir pour le mois d’août ? Voyons ça ensemble.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en août 2021 ?
Comme toujours, on commence par vous proposer une vidéo qui centralise les sorties majeures. On revient alors sur une sélection de sorties à ne pas manquer ou qui ont retenu notre attention et l’on vous présente brièvement ces titres. On retient bien sûr l’arrivée du MMO New World, la sortie tant attendue de Psychonauts 2 ou encore la version Director’s Cut de Ghost of Tsushima. Mais voyons maintenant la liste complète.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2021
2 août
- Grime (PC)
3 août
- Hunter’s Arena Legends (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Dragon Star Varnir (Switch)
5 août
- The Falconeer Warrior Edition (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Dodgeball Academia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Starmancer (PC, accès anticipé)
- Death Trash (PC, accès anticipé)
6 août
- Bless Unleashed (PC)
9 août
- I Am Dead (PS5, Xbox Series)
- City of Gangsters (PC)
- Book of Travels (PC)
10 août
- Ever Forward (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PC, Xbox Series)
- Button City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Black Book (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Godfall (PS4)
11 août
- Icarus (PC)
- Glitchpunk (PC, accès anticipé)
12 août
- Naraka : Bladepoint (PC)
- Foreclosed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Fire Tonight (PC, Switch)
- The Planet Effect (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
13 août
- Hades (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Shadowverse Champion’s Battle (Switch)
14 août
- Dreamscaper (PC, Switch)
16 août
- Road 96 (PC, Switch)
17 août
- Greak: Memories of Azur (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Humankind (PC)
- Pile Up! Box by Box (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
18 août
- Tetris Effect Connected (PC, PS4)
- Mayhem Brawler (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
19 août
- RiMS Racing (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Twelve Minutes (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Recompile (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Monster Harvest (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Synthetik 2 (PC, accès anticipé)
20 août
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)
- Madden NFL 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
24 août
- King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Hoa (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5)
- Lone Echo 2 (PC VR)
25 août
- Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Rogue Spirit (PC)
- Murder Mystery Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
26 août
- ProtoCorgi (PC, Switch)
27 août
- No More Heroes 3 (Switch)
- Baldo : The Guardian Owls (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
31 août
- New World (PC)
- KeyWe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Rustler (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Song of Iron (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Big Con (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
