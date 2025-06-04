Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juin 2025
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de mai 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement, que ce soit sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de mai, avec la Switch 2, Mario Kart World, le nouveau jeu Dune, l’intriguant The Alters, le jeu de football Rematch et la suite à Death Stranding.
Les dernières semaines étaient décidément bien remplies, mais les prochaines seront sans doute encore plus folles. Il faut dire qu’en plus de la période annuelle des conférences, une nouvelle console va sortir, en plus de quelques rendez-vous à ne surtout pas manquer. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2025 sur PC et consoles.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en juin 2025
Avant de vous lister tous les jeux, un par un, on vous propose notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. L’occasion d’avoir un aperçu et une présentation des dates à ne pas manquer. On évoque évidemment la sortie de la Nintendo Switch 2 et de Mario Kart World mais également de Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, Rematch et Dune Awakening.
Les jeux de juin 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de juin 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er juin
- Popucom (PC)
2 juin
- GT Manager (PC)
- Voidsayer (PC)
3 juin
- Rise of Industry 2 (PC)
5 juin
- Nintendo Switch 2 (console)
- Mario Kart World (Switch 2)
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer (Switch 2)
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)
- Civilization VII (Switch 2)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)
- Deltarune (Switch 2, PS5)
- Fantasy Life i: La Voleuse de temps (Switch 2)
- Fast Fusion (Switch 2)
- Fortnite (Switch 2)
- Hitman World of Assassination (Switch 2)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)
- Nobunaga’s Ambition Awakening (Switch 2)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2)
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations (Switch 2)
- Split Fiction (Switch 2)
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (Switch 2)
- Survival Kids (Switch 2)
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (Switch 2)
- WWE 2K25 (Switch 2)
- Jeux GameCube (The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Soul Calibur II) via Nintendo Switch Online (Switch 2)
- Parallel Experiment (PC)
- Pro Cycling Manager 25 (PC)
- Tour de France 2025 (PS5, Xbox Series)
10 juin
- Dune: Awakening (PC)
- MindsEye (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (PC, Xbox Series)
11 juin
- Stellar Blade (PC)
12 juin
- Zombie Army VR (PSVR2, Meta Quest, SteamVR)
- Forgotlings (PC)
- Wizard of Legend 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
13 juin
- The Alters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
16 juin
- Gex Trilogy (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
17 juin
- FBC: Firebreak (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- TRON: Catalyst (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Date Everything! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Soulstone Survivors (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- NITRO GEN OMEGA (PC, accès anticipé)
18 juin
- Crown Gambit (PC)
- Hell Clock (PC)
19 juin
- Rematch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Robots at Midnight (PC, Xbox Series)
- Broken Arrow (PC)
- Star Overdrive (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Chronicles of the Wolf (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Smurfs – Flower Defense (Meta Quest 3)
24 juin
- How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Shuffle Tactics (PC)
25 juin
- Marvel Mystic Mayhem (iOS, Android)
- I Am Your Beast (PS5, Xbox Series)
26 juin
- Death Stranding 2 On the Beach (PS5)
- System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Ruffy and the Riverside (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Persona 5: The Phantom X (PC, iOS, Android)
- Front Mission 3: Remake (Switch)
- Locomoto (Switch)
- Against the Storm (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Swich)
27 juin
- Tamagotchi Plaza (Switch 2, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés