Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2025
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux d’avril 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement, que ce soit sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois d’avril avec le retour de Days Gone, South of Midnight, le très attendu Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 et bien d’autres.
Après un mois de mars 2025 bien riche, place à un mois d’avril plus calme. L’année fiscale étant terminée pour les gros éditeurs, c’est souvent une période un peu moins riche en grosses productions, bien que les prochaines semaines réserveront quelques surprises. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2025 sur PC et consoles.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en avril 2025
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu ce qui arrivera en avril, on vous propose la traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. On retiendra surtout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, impressionnante production française, mais également l’arrivée de South of Midnight en début de mois. Plusieurs portages Xbox majeurs qui arriveront sur PlayStation, avec Forza Horizon et le jeu Indiana Jones mais aussi un bon mois pour les amateurs de motos. Evidemment, on n’oubliera pas non plus la présentation de la Switch 2 le 2 avril, que l’on vous résumera sur le site et en vidéo.
Les jeux d’avril 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de avril 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er avril
- Koira (PC, PS5)
- Three Kingdoms Mushouden (PC)
2 avril
- Steel Hunters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
3 avril
- The Last of Us II Remastered (PC)
- SAND (PC, accès anticipé)
7 avril
- Bioid (PC)
- Leila (PC)
- Fortune Avenue (PC, accès anticipé)
8 avril
- South of Midnight (PC, Xbox Series)
- Locomoto (PC)
- IXION (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Battlefield Waltz (Switch)
9 avril
- Descenders Next (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Commandos: Origins (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days (PC)
10 avril
- Star Overdrive (PC, Switch)
- Blue Prince (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Promise Mascot Agency (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Pocket Bravery (PS5, PS4)
- Monaco 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Once Human (iOS, Android)
14 avril
- Forever Skies (PC, PS5)
- Stygian: Outer Gods (PC, accès anticipé)
15 avril
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Lushfoil Photography Sim (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Chains of Freedom (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Finding Frankie (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hot Rod Mayhem (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
16 avril
- Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (PS5, PS4)
17 avril
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien (PS5)
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Bionic Bay (PC, PS5)
- Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (PC)
- Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5, Switch)
- MATCHO (PC, PS5)
- Neighbors: Suburban Warfare (PC, accès anticipé)
18 avril
- LUNAR Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
22 avril
- Maliki: Poison of the Past (PC, Switch)
- Steel Seed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
23 avril
- Once Upon a Puppet (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dolls Nest (PC)
- Sunderfolk (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
24 avril
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Tempest Rising (PC)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (PC, Swich)
- L’Amerzone – Le Testament de l’Explorateur (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PC)
25 avril
- Days Gone Remastered (PC, PS5)
29 avril
- Forza Horizon 5 (PS5)
- Towerborne (Xbox Series, accès anticipé)
30 avril
- MotoGP 25 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Pour rappel, précommander ou acheter vos jeux via les liens suivants soutiennent beaucoup notre site et nos réseaux. Merci infiniment pour votre soutien.
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés