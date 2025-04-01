Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2025

Après un mois de mars 2025 bien riche, place à un mois d’avril plus calme. L’année fiscale étant terminée pour les gros éditeurs, c’est souvent une période un peu moins riche en grosses productions, bien que les prochaines semaines réserveront quelques surprises. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2025 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en avril 2025

Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu ce qui arrivera en avril, on vous propose la traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. On retiendra surtout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, impressionnante production française, mais également l’arrivée de South of Midnight en début de mois. Plusieurs portages Xbox majeurs qui arriveront sur PlayStation, avec Forza Horizon et le jeu Indiana Jones mais aussi un bon mois pour les amateurs de motos. Evidemment, on n’oubliera pas non plus la présentation de la Switch 2 le 2 avril, que l’on vous résumera sur le site et en vidéo.

Les jeux d’avril 2025

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de avril 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er avril

Koira (PC, PS5)

Three Kingdoms Mushouden (PC)

2 avril

Steel Hunters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

3 avril

The Last of Us II Remastered (PC)

SAND (PC, accès anticipé)

7 avril

Bioid (PC)

Leila (PC)

Fortune Avenue (PC, accès anticipé)

8 avril

9 avril

10 avril

14 avril

Forever Skies (PC, PS5)

Stygian: Outer Gods (PC, accès anticipé)

15 avril

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Lushfoil Photography Sim (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Chains of Freedom (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Finding Frankie (PS5, Xbox Series)

Hot Rod Mayhem (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

16 avril

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (PS5, PS4)

17 avril

18 avril

LUNAR Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

22 avril

23 avril

Once Upon a Puppet (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Dolls Nest (PC)

Sunderfolk (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

24 avril

25 avril

29 avril

30 avril

MotoGP 25 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

