Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2025

Publié le :

Pas de commentaire

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux d’avril 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement, que ce soit sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois d’avril avec le retour de Days Gone, South of Midnight, le très attendu Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 et bien d’autres.

calendrier-des-sorties
video

