Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2025

Après un mois d’avril un peu plus calme malgré quelques bonnes pioches, les sorties se relancent massivement avec toujours une période bien remplie. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2025 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en mai 2025

Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties de mai, on revient en vidéo sur ceux qu’il ne faut pas manquer. On pense évidemment à DOOM The Dark Ages qui signe le retour d’un DOOM Slayer encore plus brutal, ou encore à Elden Ring qui propose un titre pensé coopératif et survie. On n’oublie pas l’épisode annuel F1 25 et quelques action RPG comme Blades of Fire.

Les jeux de mai 2025

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er mai

Despelote (PC, PS5 PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Shotgun Cop Man (PC, Switch)

2 mai

Spellcaster University (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (PS5, Xbox Series)

5 mai

Drop Duchy (PC)

6 mai

High on Life (Switch)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PS5)

8 mai

9 mai

13 mai

The Precinct (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Death end re;Quest: Code Z (PS5, PS4)

Palia (PS5, Xbox Series)

The Slormancer (PC)

Labyrinth of the Demon King (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Slencer The Arrival VR (SteamVR, PSVR2)

14 mai

Omega Crafter (PC)

15 mai

DOOM: The Dark Ages (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

American Arcadia (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Blacksmith Master (PC)

Shovel Knight Dig (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

16 mai

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

20 mai

21 mai

22 mai

23 mai

25 mai

27 mai

Roboquest (PS5, PSVR2)

28 mai

TO A T (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Crystal of Atlan (PC, PS5, iOS, Android)

29 mai

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Nice Day for Fishing (PC, PS5, Switch)

30 mai

