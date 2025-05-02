Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2025
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de mai 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement, que ce soit sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de mai, avec le prochain Elden Ring, DOOM The Dark Ages ou encore un jeu Tortues Ninjas.
Après un mois d’avril un peu plus calme malgré quelques bonnes pioches, les sorties se relancent massivement avec toujours une période bien remplie. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2025 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en mai 2025
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties de mai, on revient en vidéo sur ceux qu’il ne faut pas manquer. On pense évidemment à DOOM The Dark Ages qui signe le retour d’un DOOM Slayer encore plus brutal, ou encore à Elden Ring qui propose un titre pensé coopératif et survie. On n’oublie pas l’épisode annuel F1 25 et quelques action RPG comme Blades of Fire.
Les jeux de mai 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er mai
- Despelote (PC, PS5 PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Shotgun Cop Man (PC, Switch)
2 mai
- Spellcaster University (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (PS5, Xbox Series)
5 mai
- Drop Duchy (PC)
6 mai
- High on Life (Switch)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PS5)
8 mai
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- Spirit of the North 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5, PSVR2)
- Sonic Rumble (PC, iOS, Android)
- Empyreal (PC, Xbox Series)
- Pixelshire (PC)
- Creature Keeper (PC)
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall (PC)
9 mai
- Little Kitty, Big City (PS5, PS4)
13 mai
- The Precinct (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Death end re;Quest: Code Z (PS5, PS4)
- Palia (PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Slormancer (PC)
- Labyrinth of the Demon King (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Slencer The Arrival VR (SteamVR, PSVR2)
14 mai
- Omega Crafter (PC)
15 mai
- DOOM: The Dark Ages (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- American Arcadia (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Blacksmith Master (PC)
- Shovel Knight Dig (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
16 mai
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
20 mai
- RoadCraft (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Le Destin de Splinter (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
21 mai
- FANTASY LIFE i : La voleuse de temps (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master (PC)
- Monster Train 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (PC, Switch)
- Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (PC)
- Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution (PC – accès anticipé)
22 mai
- Blades of Fire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Deliver At All Costs (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (PC)
- Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson (PC)
- Out of Sight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Zombie Army VR (PSVR2, Meta Quest)
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Worshippers of Cthulhu (PC)
- City Tales – Medieval Era (PC – accès anticipé)
- GLUM (PC – accès anticipé)
23 mai
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalona (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
25 mai
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
27 mai
- Roboquest (PS5, PSVR2)
28 mai
- TO A T (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Crystal of Atlan (PC, PS5, iOS, Android)
29 mai
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Nice Day for Fishing (PC, PS5, Switch)
30 mai
- Elden Ring Nightreign (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- F1 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (PC, Switch)
- Disney Illusion Island (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
