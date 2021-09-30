C’est la fin d’année et comme tous les ans, cette période signe un tunnel de sorties qui n’en finit plus. Bien que 2021 soit relativement plus calme que certaines années, nous avons déjà eu droit à un mois de septembre assez riche, avec Tales of Arise, Kena Bridge of Spirits ou encore Lost Judgment. Mais quelles sont toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en octobre 2021 ? Voici le calendrier complet.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en octobre 2021 ?

Octobre a toujours été un mois riche et 2021 ne dérogera pas à la règle. On va surtout y retrouver Far Cry 6, nouvel épisode de la franchise d’Ubisoft mais aussi l’épisode annuel de FIFA. Chez Nintendo, on notera les sorties de Metroid Dread et de Super Mario Party Superstars et l’on n’oubliera pas le jeu vidéo Demon Slayer ou encore Back 4 Blood. Retrouvez une sélection dans cette vidéo ainsi que la liste complète plus bas.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2021

Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo pour le mois d’octobre 2021, classée par date de sortie, avec un lien vers les fiches correspondantes pour plus d’informations :

1er octobre

5 octobre

6 octobre

7 octobre

Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)

Moonglow Bay (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

No Longer Home (Switch, Xbox One)

Wraith The Oblivion Afterlife (PSVR)

8 octobre

Metroid Dread (Switch)

Knockout Home Fitness (Switch)

Tetris Effect Connected (Switch)

DREAMERS (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Night Reverie (PC)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)

11 octobre

12 octobre

Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Disco Elysium The Final Cut (Switch)

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS)

Monster Crown (PS4, Switch)

13 octobre

Critadel (PC, Switch)

14 octobre

The Riftbreaker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Koh-Lanta les Aventuriers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

15 octobre

19 octobre

War Mongrels (PC)

Inscryption (PC)

Into the Pit (PC, Xbox One)

Dying Light (Switch)

Youtubers Life 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

20 octobre

They Always Run (PC)

Gloomhaven (PC)

Elyon (PC)

Spectacular Sparky (PC, Switch)

21 octobre

Disciples Liberation (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Evertried (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Tandem A Tale of Shadows (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Resident Evil 4 VR (Oculus Quest 2)

Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Echo Generation (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend (PC)

22 octobre

26 octobre

27 octobre

Pumpkin Jack (PS5, Xbox Series)

28 octobre

29 octobre

Mario Party Superstars (Switch)

Neptunia x Senran Kagura Ninja Wars (PS4)

Dollhouse (Switch)

30 octobre

Truck Driver (PS5, Xbox Series)

