Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2021
C’est la fin d’année et comme tous les ans, cette période signe un tunnel de sorties qui n’en finit plus. Bien que 2021 soit relativement plus calme que certaines années, nous avons déjà eu droit à un mois de septembre assez riche, avec Tales of Arise, Kena Bridge of Spirits ou encore Lost Judgment. Mais quelles sont toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en octobre 2021 ? Voici le calendrier complet.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en octobre 2021 ?
Octobre a toujours été un mois riche et 2021 ne dérogera pas à la règle. On va surtout y retrouver Far Cry 6, nouvel épisode de la franchise d’Ubisoft mais aussi l’épisode annuel de FIFA. Chez Nintendo, on notera les sorties de Metroid Dread et de Super Mario Party Superstars et l’on n’oubliera pas le jeu vidéo Demon Slayer ou encore Back 4 Blood. Retrouvez une sélection dans cette vidéo ainsi que la liste complète plus bas.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2021
Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo pour le mois d’octobre 2021, classée par date de sortie, avec un lien vers les fiches correspondantes pour plus d’informations :
1er octobre
- FIFA 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Phoenix Point (PS4, Xbox One)
- Mary Skelter Finale (PS4, Switch
5 octobre
- Exophobia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Hell Let Loose (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- JETT The Far Shore (PC, PS4, PS5)
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4)
- Succubus (PC)
- Puzzle Bobble 3D : Vacation Odyssey (PS4, PS5, PSVR)
6 octobre
- Art of Rally (PS4, PS5)
7 octobre
- Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
- Moonglow Bay (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- No Longer Home (Switch, Xbox One)
- Wraith The Oblivion Afterlife (PSVR)
8 octobre
- Metroid Dread (Switch)
- Knockout Home Fitness (Switch)
- Tetris Effect Connected (Switch)
- DREAMERS (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Night Reverie (PC)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)
11 octobre
- Book of Travels (PC)
12 octobre
- Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut (Switch)
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS)
- Monster Crown (PS4, Switch)
13 octobre
- Critadel (PC, Switch)
14 octobre
- The Riftbreaker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Koh-Lanta les Aventuriers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
15 octobre
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Story of Seasons : Friends of Mineral Town (PS4, Xbox One)
- NHL 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Bokuhime Project (PC)
19 octobre
- War Mongrels (PC)
- Inscryption (PC)
- Into the Pit (PC, Xbox One)
- Dying Light (Switch)
- Youtubers Life 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
20 octobre
- They Always Run (PC)
- Gloomhaven (PC)
- Elyon (PC)
- Spectacular Sparky (PC, Switch)
21 octobre
- Disciples Liberation (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Evertried (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Tandem A Tale of Shadows (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Resident Evil 4 VR (Oculus Quest 2)
- Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Echo Generation (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend (PC)
22 octobre
- The Dark Pictures House of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Caligula Effect 2 (PS4, Switch)
- Mon Amie Peppa Pig (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
26 octobre
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Darkest Dungeon II (PC, early acess)
- Solar Ash (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Les Schtroumpfs Mission Malfeuille (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Iron Harvest (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Shadow Corridor (Switch)
27 octobre
- Pumpkin Jack (PS5, Xbox Series)
28 octobre
- Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
- Age of Empires IV (PC)
- Project Zero La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Super Robot Wars 30 (PC)
- NASCAR 21 : Ignition (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Voice of Cards : The Isle Dragon Roars (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Undernauts : Labyrinth of Yomi (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
29 octobre
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch)
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura Ninja Wars (PS4)
- Dollhouse (Switch)
30 octobre
- Truck Driver (PS5, Xbox Series)
Acheter les jeux d’octobre au meilleur prix