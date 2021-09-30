Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2021

C’est la fin d’année et comme tous les ans, cette période signe un tunnel de sorties qui n’en finit plus. Bien que 2021 soit relativement plus calme que certaines années, nous avons déjà eu droit à un mois de septembre assez riche, avec Tales of Arise, Kena Bridge of Spirits ou encore Lost Judgment. Mais quelles sont toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en octobre 2021 ? Voici le calendrier complet.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en octobre 2021 ?

Octobre a toujours été un mois riche et 2021 ne dérogera pas à la règle. On va surtout y retrouver Far Cry 6, nouvel épisode de la franchise d’Ubisoft mais aussi l’épisode annuel de FIFA. Chez Nintendo, on notera les sorties de Metroid Dread et de Super Mario Party Superstars et l’on n’oubliera pas le jeu vidéo Demon Slayer ou encore Back 4 Blood. Retrouvez une sélection dans cette vidéo ainsi que la liste complète plus bas.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2021

Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo pour le mois d’octobre 2021, classée par date de sortie, avec un lien vers les fiches correspondantes pour plus d’informations :

1er octobre

5 octobre

  • Exophobia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Hell Let Loose (PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • JETT The Far Shore (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4)
  • Succubus (PC)
  • Puzzle Bobble 3D : Vacation Odyssey (PS4, PS5, PSVR)

6 octobre

7 octobre

8 octobre

11 octobre

12 octobre

13 octobre

  • Critadel (PC, Switch)

14 octobre

  • The Riftbreaker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Koh-Lanta les Aventuriers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

15 octobre

19 octobre

20 octobre

  • They Always Run (PC)
  • Gloomhaven (PC)
  • Elyon (PC)
  • Spectacular Sparky (PC, Switch)

21 octobre

  • Disciples Liberation (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Evertried (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Tandem A Tale of Shadows (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Resident Evil 4 VR (Oculus Quest 2)
  • Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Echo Generation (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend (PC)

22 octobre

26 octobre

27 octobre

28 octobre

29 octobre

30 octobre

