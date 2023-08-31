Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2023

L’été, c’est quasiment terminé, amorçant la fin d’une période plus calme et l’arrivée d’une rentrée bien chargée. Comme chaque année, la fin d’année va être bien remplie et le mois de septembre ne déroge pas à la règle. Si l’on avait tout de même eu les sorties de Baldur’s Gate 3, Armored Core VI ou encore Immortals of Aveum tout au long du mois de juillet, on va maintenant voir que septembre est loin d’être avare en sorties.

Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2023

Avant de poursuivre, on vous propose comme toujours une vidéo qui revient sur les grosses sorties. L’occasion parfaite pour avoir une synthèse de tout ce qui arrive en seulement 8 minutes. Forcément, Starfield est la grosse star de cette rentrée, mais l’on n’oublie pas non plus Lies of P, une alternative à Bloodborne ou encore les jeux de sport avec EA Sports FC 24 et NBA 2K24. La version PS5 de Baldur’s Gate 3 est également prévue, aux côtés de Mortal Kombat 1.

Les jeux de septembre 2023

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er septembre

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles (PS5, Switch)

Dreamers (Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Tiny Witch (PC)

5 septembre

6 septembre

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5)

Enchanted Portals (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

7 septembre

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android)

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (PC)

Toss (SteamVR, PSVR2)

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame (Switch)

8 septembre

NBA 2K24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Fae Farm (PC, Switch)

SYNCED (PC)

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PS5, PS4)

Anonymous;Code (PC, PS4, Switch)

12 septembre

Eternights (PC, PS4, PS5)

MythForce (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

13 septembre

Pokémon Écarlate et Violet Le Masque Turquoise (Switch)

Super Bomberman R 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Land Above Sea Below (PC)

14 septembre

The Crew Motorfest (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Ad Infinitum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)

Summum Aeterna (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

AK-xolotl (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Mugen Souls Z (Switch)

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams (PC)

15 septembre

Boti: Byteland Overclocked (PC)

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

NASCAR Arcade Rush (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Switch)

16 septembre

Omega Strikers (PC)

18 septembre

Gloomhaven (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

19 septembre

Mortal Kombat 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Lies of P (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Spirited Thief (PC)

Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC)

20 septembre

Party Animals (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Witchfire (PC early access)

21 septembre

Payday 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Hellsweeper VR (Steam VR, Meta Quest 2, PSVR2)

Paperman: Adventure Delivered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Days of Doom (Atari VCS, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

RIN: The Last Child (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

22 septembre

26 septembre

Cyberpunk 2077 The Phantom Liberty + 2.0 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Mineko’s Night Market (PC, Switch)

Train Sim World 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Truck Driver: The American Dream (PS5, Xbox Series)

Paleo Pines (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

28 septembre

29 septembre

EA Sports FC 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

PAW Patrol World – La Pat’Patrouille (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

COCOON (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King (PC, PS5, Switch)

