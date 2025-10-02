Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2025

Publié le :

Pas de commentaire

Avatar de Jordan

Rédigé par

0

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de juillet 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV d’octobre avec Ghost of Yotei, Légendes Pokémon Z-A ou encore Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

calendrier-des-sorties
video

Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés

La PS5 édition limitée et la DuelSense aux couleurs de Ghost of Yotei sont maintenant disponibles en précommande

En savoir plus

Sur le même thème

Débrief’ : Dispatch, The Wolf Among Us 2, Light of Motiram, Bloodlines 2 et Skate

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : Dispatch, The Wolf Among Us 2, Light of Motiram, Bloodlines 2 et Skate

Débrief’ : Far Cry 7, Sly Cooper, Lara Croft IA, Dead Island 3 et Tokyo Game Show en approche

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : Far Cry 7, Sly Cooper, Lara Croft IA, Dead Island 3 et Tokyo Game Show en approche

Débrief’ : 007 First Light, nouveau jeu Rayman, série Tomb Raider et Fairgames

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : 007 First Light, nouveau jeu Rayman, série Tomb Raider et Fairgames

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest
0 Commentaires
plus de votes
plus récents plus anciens
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires

D'autres actualités jeux vidéo du moment

Moonlighter 2 retarde l’ouverture de sa boutique, l’accès anticipé débutera finalement en novembre
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Moonlighter 2 retarde l’ouverture de sa boutique, l’accès anticipé débutera finalement en novembre
Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2025
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2025
Un nouveau jeu FIFA va voir le jour, mais Electronic Arts ne devrait pas avoir peur de la concurrence
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Un nouveau jeu FIFA va voir le jour, mais Electronic Arts ne devrait pas avoir peur de la concurrence
Fallout 76 : la Goule de la série TV débarque dans Burning Springs avec la voix de Walton Goggins
pc
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Fallout 76 : la Goule de la série TV débarque dans Burning Springs avec la voix de Walton Goggins
Amazon modifie complètement son service de cloud gaming Luna et mise gros sur l’IA, avec même un Snoop Dogg virtuel
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Amazon modifie complètement son service de cloud gaming Luna et mise gros sur l’IA, avec même un Snoop Dogg virtuel
Le film à succès KPop Demon Hunters débarque sur Fortnite
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ios
android
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Le film à succès KPop Demon Hunters débarque sur Fortnite
EA Sports FC 26 dévoile la troisième Team Of The Week
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : EA Sports FC 26 dévoile la troisième Team Of The Week
Durée de vie Ghost of Yōtei : Combien de temps faut-il pour terminer le jeu ?
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Durée de vie Ghost of Yōtei : Combien de temps faut-il pour terminer le jeu ?
Hogwarts Legacy, Skull and Bones, Assassin’s Creed… Voici tous les jeux ajoutés à la nouvelle formule du Xbox Game Pass
pc
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Hogwarts Legacy, Skull and Bones, Assassin’s Creed… Voici tous les jeux ajoutés à la nouvelle formule du Xbox Game Pass
The Witcher : Un détail désormais bien ancré dans cet univers est né d’une erreur renforcée par les jeux selon Andrzej Sapkowski
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : The Witcher : Un détail désormais bien ancré dans cet univers est né d’une erreur renforcée par les jeux selon Andrzej Sapkowski
Rock Band 4 va disparaitre de la circulation dès cette semaine, alors qu’il va fêter son dixième anniversaire
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Rock Band 4 va disparaitre de la circulation dès cette semaine, alors qu’il va fêter son dixième anniversaire
Marvel Cosmic Invasion s’offre une démo, à défaut d’une date de sortie
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Marvel Cosmic Invasion s’offre une démo, à défaut d’une date de sortie
Malgré le succès de Dune Awakening, Funcom annonce des licenciements
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Malgré le succès de Dune Awakening, Funcom annonce des licenciements
Le Xbox Game Pass évolue avec de nouveaux paliers, et une nouvelle augmentation de son prix
pc
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Le Xbox Game Pass évolue avec de nouveaux paliers, et une nouvelle augmentation de son prix
Prototype pourrait s’offrir un remaster, selon une étrange mise à jour qui a été publiée sur Steam
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Prototype pourrait s’offrir un remaster, selon une étrange mise à jour qui a été publiée sur Steam
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 : Notre avis sur le portage Nintendo Switch des cultissimes épopées du plombier
switch
wiiu
wii
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 : Notre avis sur le portage Nintendo Switch des cultissimes épopées du plombier
Le remake du premier Silent Hill est maintenant en pleine phase de production chez Bloober Team
pc
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Le remake du premier Silent Hill est maintenant en pleine phase de production chez Bloober Team
Ubisoft dévoile sa nouvelle filiale, Vantage Studios, qui reprend les licences Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry et Rainbow Six
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Ubisoft dévoile sa nouvelle filiale, Vantage Studios, qui reprend les licences Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry et Rainbow Six
Ghost of Yotei : le patch day one apporte de nombreuses améliorations, voici le détail
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Ghost of Yotei : le patch day one apporte de nombreuses améliorations, voici le détail
KuloNiku: Bowl Up! s’annonce avec un jeu de gestion culinaire qui fait quelques boulettes
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : KuloNiku: Bowl Up! s’annonce avec un jeu de gestion culinaire qui fait quelques boulettes
Yakuza Dark Ties devait être un « film », mais RGG Studio a changé d’avis pour rendre Mine jouable
pc
ps5
xbox series
ps4
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Yakuza Dark Ties devait être un « film », mais RGG Studio a changé d’avis pour rendre Mine jouable
Magic: The Gathering x PlayStation : la collaboration Secret Lair se dévoile un peu plus
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Magic: The Gathering x PlayStation : la collaboration Secret Lair se dévoile un peu plus
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined : plusieurs chapitres et fonctionnalités seront supprimés et remplacés par du nouveau contenu
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Dragon Quest VII Reimagined : plusieurs chapitres et fonctionnalités seront supprimés et remplacés par du nouveau contenu
Stellar Blade continue d’être mis à jour avec de nouvelles missions et des épilogues inédits
pc
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Stellar Blade continue d’être mis à jour avec de nouvelles missions et des épilogues inédits