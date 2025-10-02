Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2025
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Jordan
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de juillet 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV d’octobre avec Ghost of Yotei, Légendes Pokémon Z-A ou encore Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.
Et des sorties jeux vidéo, il y en a pour ce mois d’octobre. Peut-être trop diront certains, puisqu’il s’agit ici du mois le plus chargé de l’année, avec tout le monde qui se bouscule pour sortir avant les fêtes de fin d’année. On fait le point ici sur les sorties majeures du mois d’octobre à ne pas manquer.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en octobre 2025
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des jeux à venir en octobre, on vous propose une petite sélection en vidéo. On revient ainsi sur les très nombreuses sorties du mois, que ce soit du côté de Battlefield 6 ou bien de Ghost of Yotei, sans oublier pas mal de jeux à découvrir directement dans le Game Pass comme The Outer Worlds 2, Ninja Gaiden 4 ou encore l’intriguant Keeper.
Les jeux d’octobre 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois d’octobre, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er octobre
- Kaiju N°8: The Game (PC, iOS, Android)
2 octobre
- Ghost of Yōtei (PS5)
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Onirism (PC)
- Genokids (PC, accès anticipé)
3 octobre
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Castel of Heart: Retold (PC, Switch)
6 octobre
- Daimon Blades (PC, accès anticipé)
- CARIMARA: Beneath the forlorn limbs (PC)
7 octobre
- 2XKO (PC, accès anticipé)
- King of Meat (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Blood of Mehran (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Seafarer: The Ship Sim (PC, accès anticipé)
- Sonic Wings Reunion (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Sopa: Tale of Stolen Potato (PC, Xbox Series)
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory (Meta Quest)
8 octobre
- Kingmakers (PC)
9 octobre
- Absolum (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (PC, iOS, Android)
- Yooka-Replaylee (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bye Sweet Carole (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Fellowship (PC)
- Obakeidoro 2 : Chase & Seek (Switch 2)
10 octobre
- Battlefield 6 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Little Nightmares III (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dreams of Another (PC, PS5, PS VR2)
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Disgaea 7 Complete (Switch 2)
- Barbie Horse Trails (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Snoopy and the Great Mystery Club (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
14 octobre
- Just Dance 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- NASCAR 25 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hooper et le trésor de Barbe-Pique (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
15 octobre
- Ball x Pit (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
16 octobre
- Console ASUS ROG Xbox Ally
- Légendes Pokémon Z-A (Switch, Switch 2)
- Pax Dei (PC)
- REACH (PC, PS VR2)
- Overthrown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- GHOST TRAVELER: Adventures in Edo (PC, Switch)
17 octobre
21 octobre
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Painkiller (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines – 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
22 octobre
- Dispatch (PC, PS5, épisodes 1 & 2)
23 octobre
- Double Dragon Revive (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Plants vs Zombies Replanted (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Full Metal Schoolgirl (PC, PS5, Switch 2)
- Persona 3 Reload (Switch 2)
- The Lonesome Guild (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Tormented Souls 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Bounty Star (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Becastled (PC)
- Dreamed Away (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
24 octobre
- Once Upon a Katamari (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dora: Sauvetage en forêt tropicale (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Fast & Furious Arcade Edition (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
28 octobre
- Wreckreation (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Duet Night Abyss (PC, iOS, Android)
- Simon The Sorcerer Origins (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity (PC)
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth: V Generation (PS4)
- Two Point Museum (Switch 2)
29 octobre
- The Outer Worlds 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dispatch (PC, PS5, épisodes 3 & 4)
30 octobre
- ARC Raiders (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Collection (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Majogami (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
31 octobre
- Tales of Xillia Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Mina the Hollower (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Championship (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés