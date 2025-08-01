Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2025
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux d’août 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV d’août, avec le retour des licences Mafia et Shinobi, un remaster pour Gears of War, le très prometteur Sword of the Sea mais également du FPS et du roguelite.
On vous propose de faire le point sur tout ce qui va sortir dans les prochaines semaine, avec d’abord, une sélection en vidéo, puis un listing complet pour ne rien manquer (sans oublier des box comparatifs pour acheter vos jeux au meilleur prix tout en soutenant le site). Juillet était déjà bien rempli et les prochains jours auront aussi de quoi nous occuper. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’août 2025 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en août 2025
Bien sûr, avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, on vous propose notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. On évoquera évidemment l’arrivée de Lost Soul Aside, quasiment 10 ans après son annonce ou encore des nombreux retours : celui de Metal Gear Solid 3, de Gears of War et bien d’autres. N’oublions pas quelques productions un peu plus modestes à surveiller, comme Echoes of the End ou Sword of the Sea.
Les jeux d’août 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de août 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
5 août
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Turbo Kid (Switch)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (PS5)
7 août
- The House of the Dead 2 Remake (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant (DLC sur PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Tiny Bookshop (PC)
- Gradius Origins (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Ritual of Raven (PC, Switch)
8 août
- Mafia : The Old Country (PC, PS5 Xbox Series)
12 août
- Echoes of the End (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (PS5)
- Abyssus (PC)
- Viewfinder (Xbox Series)
14 août
- Drag x Drive (Switch 2)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition (PC)
- EA Sports Madden NFL 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Iwakura Aria (PC, Switch)
- Dorfromantik (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Lost Twins II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
19 août
- Sword of the Sea (PC, PS5)
- Delta Force (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
20 août
- Black Myth Wukong (Xbox Series)
- VOID/BREAKER (PC – accès anticipé)
- Morbid Metal (PC – accès anticipé)
21 août
- Discounty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
25 août
- Pizza Bandit (PC – accès anticipé)
26 août
- Gears of War: Reloaded (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Helldivers 2 (Xbox Series)
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PC)
27 août
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (PC, Switch 2, Switch)
28 août
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Switch 2)
- Destiny Rising (iOS, Android)
- The Knightling (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Super Robot Wars Y (PC, PS5, Switch)
29 août
- Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS5)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
