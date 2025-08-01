Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2025

On vous propose de faire le point sur tout ce qui va sortir dans les prochaines semaine, avec d’abord, une sélection en vidéo, puis un listing complet pour ne rien manquer (sans oublier des box comparatifs pour acheter vos jeux au meilleur prix tout en soutenant le site). Juillet était déjà bien rempli et les prochains jours auront aussi de quoi nous occuper. Voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’août 2025 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en août 2025

Bien sûr, avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties à venir, on vous propose notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. On évoquera évidemment l’arrivée de Lost Soul Aside, quasiment 10 ans après son annonce ou encore des nombreux retours : celui de Metal Gear Solid 3, de Gears of War et bien d’autres. N’oublions pas quelques productions un peu plus modestes à surveiller, comme Echoes of the End ou Sword of the Sea.

Les jeux d’août 2025

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de août 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

5 août

7 août

8 août

Mafia : The Old Country (PC, PS5 Xbox Series)

12 août

14 août

Drag x Drive (Switch 2)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition (PC)

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Iwakura Aria (PC, Switch)

Dorfromantik (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

Lost Twins II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

19 août

Sword of the Sea (PC, PS5)

Delta Force (PS5, Xbox Series)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

20 août

21 août

Discounty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

25 août

Pizza Bandit (PC – accès anticipé)

26 août

27 août

28 août

29 août

Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS5)

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

