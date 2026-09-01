Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2026
La rentrée est déjà à nos portes et comme chaque année, cela sous-entend une avalanche de nouveaux jeux vidéo à venir. Si l’on espère que vous avez passé un bel été, on croise aussi les doigts à l’idée d’être prêt pour ce bel enchainement. Voici toutes les sorties jeux à venir sur PC et consoles avec des licences annuelles, du Onimusha, du jeu coopératif, et bien d’autres choses.
On ne va pas se mentir, les prochaines semaines s’annoncent chargées. En atteste déjà plusieurs de nos tests jeux vidéo récemment postés. Et si la fin de la période estivale était déjà bien sympathique, vous allez voir qu’il y aura de quoi faire avant la sortie de GTA VI. Voyons ensemble tous les jeux vidéo à venir en septembre 2026.
Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en septembre 2026 ?
Avant de plonger tête baissée dans le listing complet, on vous propose notre habituelle sélection en vidéo. L’occasion d’avoir des images sur les titres les plus attendus, comme The Blood of Dawnwalker et Onimusha Way of the Sword, qui vont rythmer le début de mois, mais aussi sur Control Resonant et toutes les licences annuelles sportives.
La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026
Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026.
1er septembre
- Crimson Moon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
2 septembre
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
3 septembre
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Orbitals (Switch 2)
- Bioeden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Marsupilami 2 : Salsa Palombia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Switch 2)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
4 septembre
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- NBA 2K27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- My Hero Academia All’s Justice (Switch 2)
- Isle of Reveries (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
7 septembre
- WheelMates (PC)
8 septembre
- Bus Simulator 27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Halloween (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Honeycomb: The World Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ova Magica (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2)
- Mewgenics (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
9 septembre
- Valheim (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
10 septembre
- Hot Wheels Infinite Rush (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Screenbound (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- BrokenLore: Don’t Lie (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Wardogs (PC)
- The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ex Sanguis (PC, accès anticipé)
11 septembre
- NHL 27 (PS5, Xbox Series)
15 septembre
- Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5)
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- TCG Card Shop Simulator (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch)
- Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed (Switch 2)
- Train Sim World 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
16 septembre
- Aniimo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Woodo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Switch)
17 septembre
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave (Switch 2)
- Endless Legend 2 (PC)
- Kernel Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2)
- Another Eden Begins (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Akiba Lost (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2)
- The Guild Remake: Europa 1410 (PC, accès anticipé)
- Maestro (Switch, Switch 2)
- Dave the Diver (smartphones)
18 septembre
- The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (Switch 2)
- The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Nascar 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
22 septembre
- Graveyard Keeper 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Dune Awakening (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Well Dweller (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- EbiTapes (PC)
23 septembre
- Lawn Mowing Simulator 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Stick It to the Stickman (PC)
- Aniimo (iOS, Android)
- Wind Runners (PC)
24 septembre
- Control Resonant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Silent Hill Townfall (PC, PS5)
- Garfield: Escape from Monday (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Kalanoro (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Switch 2)
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Switch 2)
- SiN: Reloaded (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
25 septembre
- EA Sports FC 27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- The Relic: First Guardian (Xbox Series)
29 septembre
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Minecraft Dungeons II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- Nivalis Nights (PC)
- Toem 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Transport Fever 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
30 septembre
- Songs of Glimmerwick (PC)
Où acheter les jeux physique au meilleur prix en septembre ?
Et si vous aimez les boîtes (tant qu’il y en a encore), pensez à précommander/acheter vos jeux via les box plus bas, qui permettent de soutenir financièrement le site.