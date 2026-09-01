Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2026

On ne va pas se mentir, les prochaines semaines s’annoncent chargées. En atteste déjà plusieurs de nos tests jeux vidéo récemment postés. Et si la fin de la période estivale était déjà bien sympathique, vous allez voir qu’il y aura de quoi faire avant la sortie de GTA VI. Voyons ensemble tous les jeux vidéo à venir en septembre 2026.

Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en septembre 2026 ?

Avant de plonger tête baissée dans le listing complet, on vous propose notre habituelle sélection en vidéo. L’occasion d’avoir des images sur les titres les plus attendus, comme The Blood of Dawnwalker et Onimusha Way of the Sword, qui vont rythmer le début de mois, mais aussi sur Control Resonant et toutes les licences annuelles sportives.

La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026

Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026.

1er septembre

Crimson Moon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

2 septembre

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

3 septembre

4 septembre

7 septembre

8 septembre

Bus Simulator 27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Halloween (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Honeycomb: The World Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Ova Magica (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2)

Mewgenics (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

9 septembre

10 septembre

11 septembre

NHL 27 (PS5, Xbox Series)

15 septembre

16 septembre

17 septembre

18 septembre

22 septembre

23 septembre

Lawn Mowing Simulator 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Stick It to the Stickman (PC)

Aniimo (iOS, Android)

Wind Runners (PC)

24 septembre

25 septembre

29 septembre

30 septembre

Songs of Glimmerwick (PC)

Où acheter les jeux physique au meilleur prix en septembre ?

Et si vous aimez les boîtes (tant qu’il y en a encore), pensez à précommander/acheter vos jeux via les box plus bas, qui permettent de soutenir financièrement le site.