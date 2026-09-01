Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2026

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La rentrée est déjà à nos portes et comme chaque année, cela sous-entend une avalanche de nouveaux jeux vidéo à venir. Si l’on espère que vous avez passé un bel été, on croise aussi les doigts à l’idée d’être prêt pour ce bel enchainement. Voici toutes les sorties jeux à venir sur PC et consoles avec des licences annuelles, du Onimusha, du jeu coopératif, et bien d’autres choses.

Les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre seront nombreuses // Source : ActuGaming

On ne va pas se mentir, les prochaines semaines s’annoncent chargées. En atteste déjà plusieurs de nos tests jeux vidéo récemment postés. Et si la fin de la période estivale était déjà bien sympathique, vous allez voir qu’il y aura de quoi faire avant la sortie de GTA VI. Voyons ensemble tous les jeux vidéo à venir en septembre 2026.

Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en septembre 2026 ?

Avant de plonger tête baissée dans le listing complet, on vous propose notre habituelle sélection en vidéo. L’occasion d’avoir des images sur les titres les plus attendus, comme The Blood of Dawnwalker et Onimusha Way of the Sword, qui vont rythmer le début de mois, mais aussi sur Control Resonant et toutes les licences annuelles sportives.

La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026

Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2026.

1er septembre

2 septembre

3 septembre

4 septembre

7 septembre

8 septembre

  • Bus Simulator 27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Halloween (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Honeycomb: The World Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Ova Magica (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2)
  • Mewgenics (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

9 septembre

10 septembre

11 septembre

  • NHL 27 (PS5, Xbox Series)

15 septembre

16 septembre

17 septembre

18 septembre

22 septembre

23 septembre

  • Lawn Mowing Simulator 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Stick It to the Stickman (PC)
  • Aniimo (iOS, Android)
  • Wind Runners (PC)

24 septembre

25 septembre

29 septembre

30 septembre

  • Songs of Glimmerwick (PC)

Où acheter les jeux physique au meilleur prix en septembre ?

Et si vous aimez les boîtes (tant qu’il y en a encore), pensez à précommander/acheter vos jeux via les box plus bas, qui permettent de soutenir financièrement le site.

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Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2026

On a beau dire que l’été est une période plus calme pour les sorties de jeux vidéo, mais ce n’est plus aussi vrai qu’avant. Certes, cela ne vaut pas la rentrée et la période de février-mars, bien sûr, mais il y a tout de même quelques miettes à se mettre sous la dent, en atteste le mois de juillet avec Assassin’s Creed et Splatoon. Voyons ensemble tout ce qui arrivera en août 2026. Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en août 2026 ? Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu, découvrez notre sélection en vidéo, qui revient sur les titres à ne pas manquer ou les productions plus majeures. On pense évidemment au nouveau jeu de combat de Arc System Works avec Marvel Tokon ou encore Beast of Reincarnation, qui nous montre que Game Freak sait faire autre chose d’ambitieux que Pokémon. On n’oubliera pas la période de Gamescom, avec Star Wars, Plague Tale et Metal Gear Solid qui seront là. La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de août 2026 Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée…

En savoir plus
Les sorties jeux vidéo en août avec Mortal Shell, Plague Tale, Marvel Tokon et Beast of Reincarnation

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