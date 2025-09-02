Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de septembre 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver bientôt sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de septembre, avec un nouveau Final Fantasy, Hell is Us, les jeux de sport annuels, Skate 4 et bien sûr, Hollow Knight.
Après une période estivale déjà bien chargée, la rentrée s’annonce encore plus massive. Et comme chaque fin d’année, notre équipe sera là pour couvrir une grande partie des titres à venir. Les prochaines semaines seront marquées par quelques jeux attendus de longue date : voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2025 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2025
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des jeux à venir en septembre, on vous propose une petite sélection en vidéo. L’occasion de revenir sur les temps forts des prochains jours, avec bien sûr, la suite de Hollow Knight, qui marquera la scène indépendante. On pense également aux licences annuelles sportives, mais aussi à quelques franchises qui reviennent, avec Silent Hill et Borderlands. N’oublions pas les AA avec Hell is Us notamment.
Les jeux de septembre 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
2 septembre
- Otherskin (PC)
- Metal Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Aces of Thunder (PC, PS5, PSVR2)
- Scar-Lead Salvation (Xbox Series)
3 septembre
- Hirogami (PC, PS5)
- Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Daimon Blades (PC – accès anticipé)
4 septembre
- Hollow Knight : Silksong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien L’Ordre des Géants (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hell is Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2)
- Void Crew (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (Switch)
5 septembre
- Cronos: The New Dawn (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (PC, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series)
- NBA 2K26 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Shuten Order (PC, Switch)
9 septembre
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Legacy of the Forge (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Call of the Sea (Switch)
10 septembre
- Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- KARMA: The Dark World (Xbox Series)
- Star Birds (PC)
11 septembre
- Baki Hanma: Blood Arena (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Shape of Dreams (PC)
12 septembre
- Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Gloomy Eyes (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- EA Sports NHL 26 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- NetherWorld (PC, Switch)
15 septembre
- LEGO Voyagers (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- Little Witch in the Woods (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
16 septembre
- skate. (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One – accès anticipé)
- Henry Halfhead (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Town to City (PC – accès anticipé)
- Voyagers of Nera (PC – accès anticipé)
17 septembre
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (PC, Xbox Series)
- Lost Skies (PC)
18 septembre
- Arctic Awakening (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Formula Legends (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Frostpunk 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- HYKE: Northern Light(s) (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Moros Protocol (PC)
19 septembre
- Dying Light : The Beast (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Wander Stars (PC, Switch)
- Trails in the Sky the 1st Chapter (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Jump Space (PC – accès anticipé)
- Ratatan (PC – accès anticipé)
22 septembre
- Endless Legend 2 (PC – accès anticipé)
- Bloodthief (PC)
23 septembre
- Baby Steps (PC, PS5)
- Slime Rancher 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The House of Tesla (PC)
- Aethermancer (PC – accès anticipé)
24 septembre
- Blade & Soul Heroes (PC, iOS, Android)
25 septembre
- Silent Hill f (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Agatha Christie – Mort sur le Nil (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- SWORN (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Lost Rift (PC – accès anticipé)
26 septembre
- EA Sports FC 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Pac-Man 2 World Re-PAC (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2)
- Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (PC, PS5, Switch)
- NBA Bounce (Switch)
- Hotel Barcelona (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- CloverPit (PC)
30 septembre
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, PS4)
- Nicktoons and The Dice of Destiny (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition (PC, PS5)
- LEGO Party (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Train Sim World 6 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
