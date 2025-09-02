Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025

Cronos: The New Dawn : « Si cela reste dans l’esprit des gens, ce serait déjà un grand succès », Bloober Team se confie à nous avant la sortie du jeu

À l’occasion des 30 ans de Rayman, Ubisoft Milan et Ubisoft Montpellier confirment travailler sur le prochain jeu

Kojima Productions va fêter ses 10 ans lors d’un événement spécial le 23 septembre, avec quelques annonces ?

On a testé Of Ash and Steel : Nos impressions sur ce RPG exigeant inspiré des plus grands

Avant même la sortie de Trails in the Sky the 1st Chapter, Falcom confirme l’envie d’un remake pour le deuxième épisode

Yooka-Replaylee cale sa sortie au mois d’octobre et confirme son arrivée sur Nintendo Switch 2

NetEase ferme un autre studio, T-Minus Zero Entertainment, dirigé par un vétéran de BioWare

Un nouveau State of Play aura lieu le 3 septembre, mais il sera exclusivement consacré à 007: First Light

Borderlands 4 : Voici la feuille de route sur le contenu qui arrivera après la sortie du jeu

Fairgames : Après Jade Raymond, c’est au tour du réalisateur du jeu de quitter le projet et Haven Studios

Le film Mortal Kombat 2 ne sortira pas en octobre, il sera finalement l’un des premiers blockbusters de l’été 2026

Team Cherry confirme que Hollow Knight Silksong sera bien vendu à seulement 19,99 €

Les sorties jeux vidéo de la semaine du 1er septembre (Hollow Knight Silksong, Cronos; The New Dawn…)

On a joué à Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf à la Gamescom, une suite vraiment plus ambitieuse ?

Débrief’ : Judas, Clair Obscur 2, Honkai Nexus Anima, Death Stranding 3 et Skate

High on Life 2 : On a adoré y jouer longuement pendant la Gamescom, voici nos premiers ressentis sur la suite de l’OVNI de 2022

Deer & Boy : On a testé pour la première fois à la Gamescom ce petit bijou français en compagnie de Jayson Houdet qui nous accorde une interview

Road Kings : On a profité de la Gamescom 2025 pour prendre le volant sur cette nouvelle licence

Tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur Lost Soul Aside, le nouveau jeu d’action PS5 et PC

The Outer Worlds 2 : Un RPG plus vaste, plus profond et plus ambitieux, notre interview avec le studio Obsidian

Fear Effect est de retour, le premier épisode arrive aujourd’hui sur les plateformes modernes

Bloober Team devrait continuer à développer des jeux d’horreur pour la Nintendo Switch 2