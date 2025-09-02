Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025

Publié le :

Pas de commentaire

Avatar de Julien Blary

Rédigé par

0

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de septembre 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver bientôt sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de septembre, avec un nouveau Final Fantasy, Hell is Us, les jeux de sport annuels, Skate 4 et bien sûr, Hollow Knight.

calendrier-des-sorties

Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés

Toute la saga Life is Strange va ressortir dans une compilation sur PS5

En savoir plus

Sur le même thème

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juillet 2025

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juillet 2025

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juin 2025

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juin 2025

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2025

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2025

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2025

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2025
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest
0 Commentaires
plus de votes
plus récents plus anciens
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires

D'autres actualités jeux vidéo du moment

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2025
Cronos: The New Dawn : « Si cela reste dans l’esprit des gens, ce serait déjà un grand succès », Bloober Team se confie à nous avant la sortie du jeu
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Cronos: The New Dawn : « Si cela reste dans l’esprit des gens, ce serait déjà un grand succès », Bloober Team se confie à nous avant la sortie du jeu
À l’occasion des 30 ans de Rayman, Ubisoft Milan et Ubisoft Montpellier confirment travailler sur le prochain jeu
pc
ps vita
3ds
ps3
psp
ds
gameboyadvance
gameboy color
gameboy
playstation one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : À l’occasion des 30 ans de Rayman, Ubisoft Milan et Ubisoft Montpellier confirment travailler sur le prochain jeu
Kojima Productions va fêter ses 10 ans lors d’un événement spécial le 23 septembre, avec quelques annonces ?
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Kojima Productions va fêter ses 10 ans lors d’un événement spécial le 23 septembre, avec quelques annonces ?
On a testé Of Ash and Steel : Nos impressions sur ce RPG exigeant inspiré des plus grands
pc
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : On a testé Of Ash and Steel : Nos impressions sur ce RPG exigeant inspiré des plus grands
Avant même la sortie de Trails in the Sky the 1st Chapter, Falcom confirme l’envie d’un remake pour le deuxième épisode
pc
ps5
switch
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Avant même la sortie de Trails in the Sky the 1st Chapter, Falcom confirme l’envie d’un remake pour le deuxième épisode
Yooka-Replaylee cale sa sortie au mois d’octobre et confirme son arrivée sur Nintendo Switch 2
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Yooka-Replaylee cale sa sortie au mois d’octobre et confirme son arrivée sur Nintendo Switch 2
NetEase ferme un autre studio, T-Minus Zero Entertainment, dirigé par un vétéran de BioWare
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : NetEase ferme un autre studio, T-Minus Zero Entertainment, dirigé par un vétéran de BioWare
Un nouveau State of Play aura lieu le 3 septembre, mais il sera exclusivement consacré à 007: First Light
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Un nouveau State of Play aura lieu le 3 septembre, mais il sera exclusivement consacré à 007: First Light
Borderlands 4 : Voici la feuille de route sur le contenu qui arrivera après la sortie du jeu
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Borderlands 4 : Voici la feuille de route sur le contenu qui arrivera après la sortie du jeu
Fairgames : Après Jade Raymond, c’est au tour du réalisateur du jeu de quitter le projet et Haven Studios
pc
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Fairgames : Après Jade Raymond, c’est au tour du réalisateur du jeu de quitter le projet et Haven Studios
Le film Mortal Kombat 2 ne sortira pas en octobre, il sera finalement l’un des premiers blockbusters de l’été 2026
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Le film Mortal Kombat 2 ne sortira pas en octobre, il sera finalement l’un des premiers blockbusters de l’été 2026
Team Cherry confirme que Hollow Knight Silksong sera bien vendu à seulement 19,99 €
pc
switch
ps4
xbox one
wiiu
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Team Cherry confirme que Hollow Knight Silksong sera bien vendu à seulement 19,99 €
Les sorties jeux vidéo de la semaine du 1er septembre (Hollow Knight Silksong, Cronos; The New Dawn…)
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Les sorties jeux vidéo de la semaine du 1er septembre (Hollow Knight Silksong, Cronos; The New Dawn…)
On a joué à Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf à la Gamescom, une suite vraiment plus ambitieuse ?
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : On a joué à Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf à la Gamescom, une suite vraiment plus ambitieuse ?
Débrief’ : Judas, Clair Obscur 2, Honkai Nexus Anima, Death Stranding 3 et Skate
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : Judas, Clair Obscur 2, Honkai Nexus Anima, Death Stranding 3 et Skate
High on Life 2 : On a adoré y jouer longuement pendant la Gamescom, voici nos premiers ressentis sur la suite de l’OVNI de 2022
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : High on Life 2 : On a adoré y jouer longuement pendant la Gamescom, voici nos premiers ressentis sur la suite de l’OVNI de 2022
Deer & Boy : On a testé pour la première fois à la Gamescom ce petit bijou français en compagnie de Jayson Houdet qui nous accorde une interview
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Deer & Boy : On a testé pour la première fois à la Gamescom ce petit bijou français en compagnie de Jayson Houdet qui nous accorde une interview
Road Kings : On a profité de la Gamescom 2025 pour prendre le volant sur cette nouvelle licence
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Road Kings : On a profité de la Gamescom 2025 pour prendre le volant sur cette nouvelle licence
Tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur Lost Soul Aside, le nouveau jeu d’action PS5 et PC
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur Lost Soul Aside, le nouveau jeu d’action PS5 et PC
The Outer Worlds 2 : Un RPG plus vaste, plus profond et plus ambitieux, notre interview avec le studio Obsidian
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : The Outer Worlds 2 : Un RPG plus vaste, plus profond et plus ambitieux, notre interview avec le studio Obsidian
Fear Effect est de retour, le premier épisode arrive aujourd’hui sur les plateformes modernes
pc
ps5
switch
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Fear Effect est de retour, le premier épisode arrive aujourd’hui sur les plateformes modernes
Bloober Team devrait continuer à développer des jeux d’horreur pour la Nintendo Switch 2
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch 2
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Bloober Team devrait continuer à développer des jeux d’horreur pour la Nintendo Switch 2
Genshin Impact : Tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur la version 6.0 du jeu (région de Nod-Krai, récompenses anniversaire…)
pc
ps5
xbox series
ios
android
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Genshin Impact : Tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur la version 6.0 du jeu (région de Nod-Krai, récompenses anniversaire…)