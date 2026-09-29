Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2026

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Si vous cherchez un endroit pour connaître toutes les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026, vous êtes au bon endroit. Dans les prochaines semaines sur PC et consoles, il y aura du Final Fantasy, du Gears of War, du Star Wars, du jeu d’action, un nouveau Planet Zoo et bien d’autres.

Les jeux vidéo d'octobre s'enchaînent // Source : ActuGaming

Comme chaque année, la rentrée réserve un bon tunnel de sorties. Celle-ci ne dérange pas à la règle, en atteste la belle liste de septembre. Un sentiment d’autant plus renforcé par le fait que tout le monde veut éviter GTA VI qui sortira le moins prochain. Voyons ensemble tous les jeux vidéo à venir en octobre 2026.

Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en octobre 2026 ?

Avant de vous faire la liste jeu par jeu, voici d’abord une sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, comme le nouveau Final Fantasy qui permettra de patienter jusqu’à Revelation, le grand retour de Gears of War ou encore un nouveau jeu Star Wars. On n’oubliera pas évidemment Phantom Blade Zero en fin de mois et moult portages du côté de Nintendo.

La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026

Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026.

1er octobre

2 octobre

5 octobre

6 octobre

8 octobre

9 octobre

12 octobre

  • Hubert (PC)

13 octobre

14 octobre

15 octobre

16 octobre

20 octobre

21 octobre

22 octobre

23 octobre

27 octobre

28 octobre

  • Usual June (PC)
  • Rogue Reigns (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)

29 octobre

30 octobre

  • SURI: The Seventh Note (PC, PS5)

Où acheter les jeux physique au meilleur prix en octobre ?

Et si vous aimez les boîtes (tant qu’il y en a encore), pensez à précommander/acheter vos jeux via les box plus bas, qui permettent de soutenir financièrement le site.

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Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2026

On a beau dire que l’été est une période plus calme pour les sorties de jeux vidéo, mais ce n’est plus aussi vrai qu’avant. Certes, cela ne vaut pas la rentrée et la période de février-mars, bien sûr, mais il y a tout de même quelques miettes à se mettre sous la dent, en atteste le mois de juillet avec Assassin’s Creed et Splatoon. Voyons ensemble tout ce qui arrivera en août 2026. Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en août 2026 ? Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu, découvrez notre sélection en vidéo, qui revient sur les titres à ne pas manquer ou les productions plus majeures. On pense évidemment au nouveau jeu de combat de Arc System Works avec Marvel Tokon ou encore Beast of Reincarnation, qui nous montre que Game Freak sait faire autre chose d’ambitieux que Pokémon. On n’oubliera pas la période de Gamescom, avec Star Wars, Plague Tale et Metal Gear Solid qui seront là. La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de août 2026 Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée…

En savoir plus
Les sorties jeux vidéo en août avec Mortal Shell, Plague Tale, Marvel Tokon et Beast of Reincarnation

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Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2026

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Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2026
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