Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2026
Si vous cherchez un endroit pour connaître toutes les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026, vous êtes au bon endroit. Dans les prochaines semaines sur PC et consoles, il y aura du Final Fantasy, du Gears of War, du Star Wars, du jeu d’action, un nouveau Planet Zoo et bien d’autres.
Comme chaque année, la rentrée réserve un bon tunnel de sorties. Celle-ci ne dérange pas à la règle, en atteste la belle liste de septembre. Un sentiment d’autant plus renforcé par le fait que tout le monde veut éviter GTA VI qui sortira le moins prochain. Voyons ensemble tous les jeux vidéo à venir en octobre 2026.
Quelles sont les sorties à retenir en octobre 2026 ?
Avant de vous faire la liste jeu par jeu, voici d’abord une sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, comme le nouveau Final Fantasy qui permettra de patienter jusqu’à Revelation, le grand retour de Gears of War ou encore un nouveau jeu Star Wars. On n’oubliera pas évidemment Phantom Blade Zero en fin de mois et moult portages du côté de Nintendo.
La liste de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026
Vous trouverez ici tous les jeux majeurs qui sortiront au mois de juin. Vous trouverez aussi les jeux de ce mois dans notre page dédiée aux sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2026.
1er octobre
- Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition (PS5)
- Octopath Traveler / Octopath Traveler II (Switch 2)
- End of Abyss (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Don’t Fret (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
2 octobre
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Agefield High: Rock the School (Xbox Series)
5 octobre
- Aion 2 (PC)
6 octobre
- Gears of War: E-Day (PC, Xbox Series)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (Switch 2)
8 octobre
- Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Silver Pines (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Forever Ago (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- CALX (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Order of the Sinking Star (PC, PS5, Switch 2)
- Kingdom Hearts [I-III] Collection (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Neon Abyss 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Echo Weaver (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Hell is Us (Switch 2)
- The Crew Motorfest (Switch 2)
- Once Upon a Katamari (Switch 2)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (Switch 2)
- Invokyr (PC accès anticipé)
9 octobre
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- The Relic: First Guardian (Switch 2)
- Permafrost (PC)
12 octobre
- Hubert (PC)
13 octobre
- Valor Mortis (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Planet Zoo 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Deep Dish Dungeon (PC)
- Bob L’Éponge : Les Titans des Marées (Switch)
- Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition (Switch 2)
14 octobre
- Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- The Witch’s Bakery (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Over the Hill (PC)
15 octobre
- Enshrouded (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- It Takes Two (Switch 2)
- Frosthaven (PC)
- Bluey’s Happy Snaps (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch)
- Toy Story 3 Complete Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Toy Story: Retro Roundup! (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Ratatan (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Tormented Souls 2 (Switch 2)
16 octobre
- Tales of Eternia Remastered (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Tenebris Somnia (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Switch 2, Switch)
- Resident Evil 2, 3 et 4 (Switch 2)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch 2)
20 octobre
- Star Trek: Outposts Unknown (PC)
- We Were Here Tomorrow (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Mycopunk (PS5)
21 octobre
- Stupid Never Dies (PC, PS5)
22 octobre
- Final Fantasy Resonance (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Switch 2)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (Switch 2)
23 octobre
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- One Piece: Grand Gourmet (PC, Switch 2, Switch, iOS, Android)
27 octobre
- Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Village in the Shade (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Switch)
- Minecraft (Switch 2)
- Virtue and a Sledgehammer (PC)
- Emberville (PC, accès anticipé)
28 octobre
- Usual June (PC)
- Rogue Reigns (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
29 octobre
- Phantom Blade Zero (PC, PS5)
- Monster Hunter Outlanders (iOS, Android)
- The Wolf Among Us Remastered (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Hello Kitty Party Land (Switch 2, Switch)
- Steins;Gate Re:Boot (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch)
- Pardon My French Toast (PC, Switch)
30 octobre
- SURI: The Seventh Note (PC, PS5)
Où acheter les jeux physique au meilleur prix en octobre ?
Et si vous aimez les boîtes (tant qu’il y en a encore), pensez à précommander/acheter vos jeux via les box plus bas, qui permettent de soutenir financièrement le site.