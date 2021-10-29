Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2021
Après un mois d’octobre bien rempli, avec notamment la sorte de la Switch Oled, de Metroid Dread ou du dernier Far Cry, novembre s’annonce lui aussi particulièrement chargé. Comme tous les ans, la fin d’année est un tunnel de sorties, avec notamment les habituelles licences annuelles. Une année 2021 peut-être un peu moins remplie à cause des nombreux reports, mais qui réserve quand même une belle liste. Voyons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2021.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en novembre 2021 ?
Tout d’abord, on vous propose une vidéo qui revient sur les sorties majeures. Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties, vous retrouverez ainsi une sélection des jeux à retenir, avec bien sûr des titres qu’on ne peut pas mettre de côté comme le nouveau Call of Duty ou encore Battlefield 2042 mais n’oublions pas non plus la trilogie GTA Remasterisée, Shin Megami Tensei V, les remakes de Pokémon et bien sûr, Forza Horizon 5.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2021
2 novembre
- Tunche (PC, Switch)
- First Class Trouble (PS4, PS5)
- Knockout City (PS5, Xbox Series)
- World War Z (Switch)
- Unpacking (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
3 novembre
4 novembre
- Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
- Demon Turf (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Tales of Luminaria (iOS, Android)
- To The Rescue! (PC)
- FarmVille 3 (iOS, Android)
- Where Cards Fall (PC, Switch)
5 novembre
- Call of Duty Vanguard (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise (Switch)
9 novembre
- Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Football Manager 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Football Manager 2022 Touch (iOS, Android, Switch)
- Blue Reflection : Second Light (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Airborne Kingdom (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
11 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)
- PUBG New State (iOS, Android)
- Treasure of the Aegean (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Synthetik 2 (PC)
12 novembre
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
- Bright Memory Infinite (PC)
- Disney Classic Games Collection : The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
16 novembre
- Grow: Song of the Evertree (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Wild At Heart (PS4, Switch)
- The Waylanders (PC)
- Surviving the Aftermath (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (Switch)
17 novembre
- Klang 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
18 novembre
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition GOTY (PC, Xbox Series)
- BloodRayne : ReVamped (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- BloodRayne 2 : ReVamped (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Undungeon (Xbox One, PC)
19 novembre
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant (Switch)
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch)
- Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
20 novembre
- Icarus (PC)
22 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
23 novembre
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Death’s Door (PS4, PS4, Switch)
25 novembre
- Astérix & Obélix : Baffez les tous ! (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
30 novembre
- Beyond a Steel Sky (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- MXGP 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Gear. Club Unlimited 2: Ultimate Edition (PC)
- Propnight (PC)
