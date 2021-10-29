Après un mois d’octobre bien rempli, avec notamment la sorte de la Switch Oled, de Metroid Dread ou du dernier Far Cry, novembre s’annonce lui aussi particulièrement chargé. Comme tous les ans, la fin d’année est un tunnel de sorties, avec notamment les habituelles licences annuelles. Une année 2021 peut-être un peu moins remplie à cause des nombreux reports, mais qui réserve quand même une belle liste. Voyons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2021.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en novembre 2021 ?

Tout d’abord, on vous propose une vidéo qui revient sur les sorties majeures. Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties, vous retrouverez ainsi une sélection des jeux à retenir, avec bien sûr des titres qu’on ne peut pas mettre de côté comme le nouveau Call of Duty ou encore Battlefield 2042 mais n’oublions pas non plus la trilogie GTA Remasterisée, Shin Megami Tensei V, les remakes de Pokémon et bien sûr, Forza Horizon 5.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2021

2 novembre

3 novembre

4 novembre

Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)

Demon Turf (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Tales of Luminaria (iOS, Android)

To The Rescue! (PC)

FarmVille 3 (iOS, Android)

Where Cards Fall (PC, Switch)

5 novembre

9 novembre

11 novembre

12 novembre

Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)

Bright Memory Infinite (PC)

Disney Classic Games Collection : The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

16 novembre

17 novembre

Klang 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

18 novembre

Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition GOTY (PC, Xbox Series)

BloodRayne : ReVamped (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

BloodRayne 2 : ReVamped (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Undungeon (Xbox One, PC)

19 novembre

20 novembre

22 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)

23 novembre

25 novembre

30 novembre

