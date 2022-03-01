Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2022

Le mois de mars commence, et comme toujours, on vous partage l’ensemble des sorties jeux vidéo à venir. Après un mois de février déjà bien rempli, avec Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West ou encore Dying Light 2, les prochaines semaines risquent aussi d’être bien chargées. Si vous voulez savoir ce qui arrive, voici l’ensemble des sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2022, sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en mars 2022 ?

Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties, on vous propose tout d’abord une sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les sorties majeures avec une vue d’ensemble, où l’on vous parle du prochain Kirby, de GhostWire Tokyo ou encore de Gran Turismo 7. Bien sûr, parmi les rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, il y a encore Babylon’s Fall, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands ou encore le prochain DLC d’Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo mars 2022

1er mars

2 mars

3 mars

4 mars

8 mars

10 mars

11 mars

15 mars

16 mars

  • Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

17 mars

18 mars

21 mars

  • Itorah (PC)

24 mars

  • A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Expedition Zero (PC)
  • Relayer (PS4, PS5)
  • The Ascent (PS4, PS5)
  • Lumote (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

25 mars

29 mars

30 mars

31 mars

