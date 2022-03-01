Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2022
Le mois de mars commence, et comme toujours, on vous partage l’ensemble des sorties jeux vidéo à venir. Après un mois de février déjà bien rempli, avec Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West ou encore Dying Light 2, les prochaines semaines risquent aussi d’être bien chargées. Si vous voulez savoir ce qui arrive, voici l’ensemble des sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2022, sur PC, PlayStation, Xbox et Switch.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en mars 2022 ?
Avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties, on vous propose tout d’abord une sélection en vidéo. Dans celle-ci, on revient sur les sorties majeures avec une vue d’ensemble, où l’on vous parle du prochain Kirby, de GhostWire Tokyo ou encore de Gran Turismo 7. Bien sûr, parmi les rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, il y a encore Babylon’s Fall, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands ou encore le prochain DLC d’Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo mars 2022
1er mars
- ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4 Xbox One)
- FAR Changing Tides (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS, Android)
- Battle Cry of Freedom (PC)
- Little Orpheus (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Hero’s Hour (PC)
2 mars
- A Musical Story (PS4, PS5)
3 mars
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5)
- A Musical Story (Switch)
- Beholder 3 (PC)
4 mars
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5)
- Triangle Strategy (Switch)
- Gunborg Dark Matters (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- A Musical Story (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
8 mars
- Have a Nice Death (PC, accès anticipé)
10 mars
- Chocobo GP (Switch)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla : Dawn of Ragnarök (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Last Cube (PC, Switch)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Young Souls (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Century Age of Ashes (Xbox Series)
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Switch)
- Submerged: Hidden Depths (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
11 mars
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4, Switch)
15 mars
- GTA V (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
16 mars
- Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
17 mars
- The Settlers (PC)
- ANNO: Mutationem (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- WRC 10 (Switch)
- ONDE (PC)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Gal Gun Double Peace (Switch)
18 mars
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC – Vague 1 (Switch)
- Syberia The World Before (PC)
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
21 mars
- Itorah (PC)
24 mars
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Expedition Zero (PC)
- Relayer (PS4, PS5)
- The Ascent (PS4, PS5)
- Lumote (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
25 mars
- Kirby et le Monde Oublié (Switch)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- GhostWire Tokyo (PC, PS5)
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch)
29 mars
- Ikai (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- In Nightmare (PS4, PS5)
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC)
- Crusader Kings 3 (PS5, Xbox Series)
30 mars
31 mars
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
