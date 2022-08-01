Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2022
C’est l’été, et comme chaque année, la période estivale est relativement calme. En juillet, on a tout de même pu découvrir Digimon Survive ou encore Xenoblade Chronicles 3, qui fera assurément plaisir aux amateurs de RPG. Maintenant, un nouveau mois démarre et il est temps de voir ensemble quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en août 2022.
Les sorties à retenir en août 2022
Comme toujours, avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties jeux vidéo à venir, on vous propose une vidéo qui est centrée sur les arrivées majeures sur consoles et PC. On retiendra bien sûr quelques titres en début de mois, mais c’est surtout la fin d’août qui va être bien chargée, avec plusieurs jeux attendus.
On retient par exemple F1 Manager 2022, qui devrait ravir les fans de jeux de management et de la discipline de Formule 1, ou encore le reboot de Saints Row, qui va devoir sortir le grand jeu pour plaire aux anciens joueurs. N’oublions pas Two Point Campus, qui nous fera jouer les gestionnaires d’université, ou encore la version PC de Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2022
Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir en août, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’août 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.
2 août
- Frogun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
3 août
- South of the Circle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
4 août
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PS4, PS5)
- Turbo Golf Racing (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series – early access)
- Hindsight (PC, Switch)
- Gale of Windoria (Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Hard West II (PC)
5 août
- GigaBash (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
8 août
- Tyrant’s Blessing (PC, Switch)
9 août
- Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series, Switch)
10 août
- Lost in Play (PC, Switch)
11 août
- Cult of the Lamb (PC, Switch)
- Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Arcade Paradise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
12 août
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
- Super Bullet Break (PC, PS4, Switch)
15 août
- Monster Tribe (PC)
- Fashion Police Squad (PC)
16 août
- Rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Tribes of Midgard (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Gloomwood (PC, early access)
- Way of the Hunter (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Blossom Tales II : The Minotaur Prince (Switch)
18 août
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PS4, Switch)
- Thymesia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
19 août
- Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Cloudpunk (PS5)
23 août
- Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Midnight Fight Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
25 août
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (PC, Switch)
- Idol Manager (Switch)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath (PS4, Switch)
- Monster Outbreak (PC, Switch)
26 août
- Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
30 août
- F1 Manager 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Tinykin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Dusk Diver 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Inscryption (PS4, PS5)
- Immortality (PC, Xbox Series)
- La Pucelle: Ragnarok (PC, Switch)