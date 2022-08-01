Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2022

C’est l’été, et comme chaque année, la période estivale est relativement calme. En juillet, on a tout de même pu découvrir Digimon Survive ou encore Xenoblade Chronicles 3, qui fera assurément plaisir aux amateurs de RPG. Maintenant, un nouveau mois démarre et il est temps de voir ensemble quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en août 2022.

Les sorties à retenir en août 2022

Comme toujours, avant de vous lister l’intégralité des sorties jeux vidéo à venir, on vous propose une vidéo qui est centrée sur les arrivées majeures sur consoles et PC. On retiendra bien sûr quelques titres en début de mois, mais c’est surtout la fin d’août qui va être bien chargée, avec plusieurs jeux attendus.

On retient par exemple F1 Manager 2022, qui devrait ravir les fans de jeux de management et de la discipline de Formule 1, ou encore le reboot de Saints Row, qui va devoir sortir le grand jeu pour plaire aux anciens joueurs. N’oublions pas Two Point Campus, qui nous fera jouer les gestionnaires d’université, ou encore la version PC de Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2022

Voici maintenant tous les futurs jeux à venir en août, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez également découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’août 2022 sur notre nouvelle page dédiée.

2 août

Frogun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

3 août

South of the Circle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

4 août

5 août

GigaBash (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

8 août

Tyrant’s Blessing (PC, Switch)

9 août

Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series, Switch)

10 août

11 août

Cult of the Lamb (PC, Switch)

Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)

Arcade Paradise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

12 août

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

Super Bullet Break (PC, PS4, Switch)

15 août

Monster Tribe (PC)

Fashion Police Squad (PC)

16 août

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5)

Tribes of Midgard (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Gloomwood (PC, early access)

Way of the Hunter (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Blossom Tales II : The Minotaur Prince (Switch)

18 août

19 août

23 août

25 août

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (PC, Switch)

Idol Manager (Switch)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath (PS4, Switch)

Monster Outbreak (PC, Switch)

26 août

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

30 août

31 août

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de août en physique