Radios GTA 6 : liste complète des stations et des musiques
Comme dans chaque épisode, la radio a une importance capitale dans l’appréciation de GTA 6. On peut passer des heures à rouler juste pour écouter les différentes chansons qui ont été sélectionnées par Rockstar, avec des présentateurs qui donnent de la voix et même des podcasts audio à écouter. Des morceaux, il y en a un paquet dans le jeu, et le studio a enfin levé le voile sur la liste complète des radios et des musiques dans GTA 6.
Liste des 20 radios de GTA 6 et de leurs musiques
Pour célébrer la sortie de GTA 6, Rockstar a actualisé son site internet en y affichant les crédits complets du jeu. En plus de nous dire qui est présent au casting, le studio nous montre là l’ensemble des morceaux choisis pour cet épisode, et il y en a beaucoup.
Vous trouverez ici la liste complète des radios et des chansons dans GTA 6 :
AfroBank FM (31 morceaux)
- Alafia – Assanssan
- Alaska – Accuse
- Asake – Joha
- Balcony Mix Africa, Lady Du, Focalistic, Major League DJz, LuuDadeejay, Aunty Gelato – Government
- Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez – Giza
- Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela Isaka – (6am)
- De Mogul Sa ft. Ms Mo & Makhensa – Oe Batla Kae
- DJ Lag, Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela – Shay’sana
- Penny Penny – Milandu Bhe (Dr Moruti Remix)
- Dope Nation – Kakalika
- Eparapo, Dele Sosimi, Bayaka (IT) – From London to Lagos (Bayaka Remix)
- Fireboy DML – YAWA
- Hugh Masekela – Run No More (A Vuo Mo)
- Kiki Gyan – Keep On Dancing
- Manu Dibango – Goro City
- NO11 & Ayjay bobo ft. Monochrome – HOW FAR
- Ntombi Ndaba – Tomorrow
- Ofege – Burning Jungle
- Omah Lay – Holy Ghost
- Orlando Julius – Disco Hi-Life
- Oumou Sangaré – Sarama
- Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor – Gye Wani
- Phyno & Burna Boy – Do I (Remix)
- Souley Kanté – Bi Magni
- Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers – No Discrimination
- Uncle Waffles ft. Royal MusiQ, OHP Sage, Pcee – Wadibusa
- William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
- Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
- Ayra Starr – SEX BILLS BASS THRILLS
- Burna Boy – Bigger
- Zaylevelten – Guap Up
Back Country Radio (24 morceaux)
- The Bellamy Brothers – Let Your Love Flow
- David Allan Coe – Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior
- George Jones, Johnny Paycheck – You Can Have Her
- George Strait – The Fireman
- Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Hank Williams Jr. – I’ve Been Down
- Hank Williams Jr. – A Country Boy Can Survive
- Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings – The Conversation
- Jerry Reed – When You’re Hot, You’re Hot
- Jessi Colter – Is There Any Way (You’d Stay Forever)
- Joe Diffie – Pickup Man
- Johnny Paycheck – Someone to Give My Love To
- The Kentucky Headhunters – Walk Softly On This Heart of Mine
- Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)
- Mel McDaniel – Louisiana Saturday Night
- Merle Haggard – Stop The World And Let Me Off
- Rosanne Cash – Tennessee Flat Top Box
- Tammy Wynette – Talkin’ to Myself Again
- Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
- The Judds – Love Is Alive
- The Kentucky Headhunters – Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine
- Waylon Jennings – Waymore’s Blues
- Waylon Jennings – Gold Dust Woman
- Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson – Just to Satisfy You
- Waylon Jennings – Thanks To The Cathouse (I’m In The Doghouse With You)
Circoloco Records Radio (27 morceaux)
- ANOTR ft. Emily Warren – Silver Lines
- Jamback – Positive
- Jimi Jules – Turbo Rosso
- Michael Bibbi & KETTAMA – MYSTERY OF RAW
- PAWSA – COLLECT THE COMMAS
- Prospa ft. RAHH – This Rhythm
- Prospa & Murda Beatz – Baby
- Skream & Jackmaster – The Attention Deficit Track
- Skream – Floral
- The Ghostbusters – CLOWN
- Aline Umber & Krol ft. Tillmann Ostendarp – Home Now
- Aline Umber, Maxime dB ft. André Baum – Coming Back To Life
- Black Lounge – Bickering (Max Dean Remix)
- Carlita & Bakar – Last Night
- Chloé Caillet & MYD – I FEEL LOVE
- Chris Stassy – We On This Ride
- DJ Tennis ft. Tomike – Never Look Back
- Jimi Jules – Don’t Break My Heart
- Larry Latenight – Addicted
- Map.ache – ROCKMI
- Michael Bibi – Rhythm of the Night
- Mind Against – Let It Go
- PAWSA & Fast Eddie – Body Rock FM
- Pional – CeeSeeMee
- Rampa – The Church (DJ Lag & Palms Trax Remix)
- Rossi. & Demi – Deep n Sexy
- Seth Troxler – Bootlicker
Cocoteo FM (30 morceaux)
- Anuel AA, Haze – Amanece
- Axel Rulay ft. Farruko & El Alfa – Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)
- Bad Bunny – Otra Noche en Miami
- Bad Bunny – EoO
- Bb Trickz – Malvada
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso – Dumbai
- Calle 13 – Suave Mix (Blass Remix)
- Chimbala, Omega – Se Me Nota (Agarrame) (Prod by B-One)
- Don Omar – Intocable
- El Alfa, CJ, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom – La Mamá de la Mamá
- Elvis Crespo – Nuestra Canción
- Farruko – Pepas
- FEID – CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
- Judeline – Besito
- KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq – EL MAKINON
- Latin Mafia & Omar Apollo – Hecho para ti
- MJ Nebreda – La Pari
- Myke Towers – Girl
- RaiNao & El Laberinto Del Coco – Marisposas en el estomago
- Romeo Santos, El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla
- ROSALÍA – CANDY
- Slow Jamz – Sin Dormir
- Tainy, Bad Bunny – MOJABI GHOST
- Tokischa, Bulin 47 – CELOS
- Young Miko – Ni le cabe
- Arca – Sandunguea
- Fuerza Regida – Suzuki
- Kali Uchis & Helado Negro – Largate
- JHAYCO – X
- Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000
Dirty South Classics (39 morceaux)
- 2 Chainz, Drake – No Lie
- 2Pac, Trick Daddy – Still Ballin’ (Nitty Remix)
- B.G. ft. Hot Boys & Big Tymers – Bling Bling
- Big Tymers, Juvenile, Lil Wayne – #1 Stunna
- Birdman, Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles
- Brisco – Bitch I’m Me
- Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg – Holidae In
- Choppa Style ft. Master P – Choppa Style
- Crime Mob ft. Lil Scrappy – Knuck If You Buck
- David Banner, Lil’ Flip – Like A Pimp
- Dem Franchize Boyz – White Tee
- DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull – Born N Raised
- Gang Starr – Step In The Arena
- Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J – Where Dem Dollas At
- Geto Boys – Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta
- Gorilla Zoe, Gucci Mane, OJ da Juiceman – HelluvaLife
- Gucci Mane – Lemonade
- Gucci Mane – Freaky Girl
- Jay-Z, UGK – Big Pimpin’
- Jeezy, Jay-Z – Seen It All
- JT Money ft. Solé – Who Dat
- Juvenile, Soulja Slim – Slow Motion
- Kodak Black – Skrilla
- Lil Wayne – A Milli
- Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz ft. Lil Scrappy – What U Gon’ Do
- Mike Jones – Back Then
- Outkast – Player’s Ball
- Petey Pablo – Freek-A-Leek
- Rick Ross – Hustlin’
- Rick Ross – Push It
- Shawty Lo – Dey Know
- T.I. – Rubber Band Man
- Three 6 Mafia – Side 2 Side
- Three 6 Mafia – Hard Out Here for a Pimp
- Trick Daddy – I’m a Thug
- Trina – Da Baddest Bitch
- Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy – What’s Happenin!
- Young Buck – Shorty Wanna Ride
- Yung Joc, Nitti – It’s Goin’ Down
Emotion 98.3 (35 morceaux)
- Ace – How Long
- Air Supply – All Out of Love
- Bruce Hornsby And The Range – The Way It Is
- Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s A Dream
- Carly Simon – Coming Around Again
- Cheap Trick – The Flame
- Chicago – Hard to Say I’m Sorry / Get Away
- Chris Isaak – Lie To Me
- Chris Rea – Fool (If You Think It’s Over)
- Cliff Richard – Devil Woman
- Def Leppard – Love Bites
- Double – The Captain of Her Heart
- Dr. Hook – When You’re in Love With a Beautiful Woman
- Elton John – I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Eric Carmen – All By Myself
- Exile – Kiss You All Over
- Gary Wright – Dream Weaver
- George Michael – Father Figure
- Genesis – Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
- Heart – Alone
- Juice Newton – Angel Of The Morning
- Lindsey Buckingham – Trouble
- Patti Labelle, Michael McDonald – On My Own
- Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
- Phil Collins – Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
- Robert Plant – In the Mood
- Ronnie Milsap – Stranger In My House
- Roxette – Listen to Your Heart
- Russ Ballard – Voices
- Scritti Politti – Overnite
- Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
- The Cars – Drive
- The Doobie Brothers – It Keeps You Runnin’
- The Walker Brothers – No Regrets
- Will to Power – Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird
Flash FM (80 morceaux)
- Addison Rae – Fame Is a Gun
- Aluna, Jayda G – Mine O’ Mine
- Ariana Grande, Zedd – Break Free
- Billie Eilish – LUNCH
- Booty Luv – Shine
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean – Feels
- CamelPhat, Elderbrook – Cola
- Camila Cabello – Sweet Like Candy
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again…, Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic
- Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me
- Chappell Roan – HOT TO GO!
- Charli XCX – Good Ones
- Chloe Moriondo – Oyster
- Ciara, Justin Timberlake – Love Sex Magic
- Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
- Daft Punk – Around The World
- Disclosure – Jaded
- Doechii, SZA – Persuasive
- Drake, Majid Jordan – Hold On, We’re Going Home
- Dua Lipa – Go Easy
- Dua Lipa – Houdini
- Echosmith – Cool Kids
- Ella Langley – Be Her
- Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks
- Frank Ocean – Lost
- Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
- George Michael – Fastlove, Pt. 1
- Goldfrapp – Strict Machine
- Gorillaz, Shaun Ryder, Roses Gabor – DARE
- Gwen Stefani – What You Waiting For?
- Gwen Stefani, Eve – Rich Girl
- JENNIE – Power Trip
- Jennifer Paige – Crush
- Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
- JISOO – earthquake
- Justice – DVNO
- Justin Bieber, BloodPop – Friends
- KATSEYE – Gabriela
- Kele – Tenderoni
- Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne – Motivation
- Kenya Grace – Mr. Cool
- Kevin Lyttle – Turn Me On
- Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around
- La Roux – Bulletproof
- Lana Del Rey – Crazy for You
- Lorde – Green Light
- Madonna, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. – Give Me All Your Luvin’
- Major Lazer, DJ Snake, MØ – Lean On
- Mandy Moore – Candy
- Mariah Carey – Someday
- MGMT – Electric Feel
- Moloko – Forever More
- Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
- Natasha Bedingfield – Unwritten
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kelis – Got Your Money
- Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
- Phoenix – 1901
- Prospa ft. Halsey – So Hot
- Rina Sawayama – TRDWFE
- Robyn – Show Me Love
- Robyn, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso – Blow My Mind (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Version)
- Rose Gray – All Again
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Santigold – Disparate Youth
- Sia – Cheap Thrills
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- Texas – Inner Smile
- The Black Keys – No Rain, No Flowers
- The Ting Tings – That’s Not My Name
- The Weeknd – Wanderlust
- Tove Lo – Blood In Your Eyes
- Tove Lo, SG Lewis – Heat
- TSHA, Rose Gray – Girls
- U2 – Lemon
- Usher, Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
- Xpansions – Move Your Body
- X-Press 2, David Byrne – Lazy
- Zara Larsson – Fast Emotion
- Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress – Midnight Sun (Girls Trip)
Gloriana Blues Radio (23 morceaux)
- Albert Collins – Ice Pick
- B.B. King – Chains and Things
- Big Mama Thornton – Bumble Bee
- Bo Diddley – I’m a Man
- Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
- Champion Jack Dupree – One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
- Earl Hooker – Blue Guitar
- Ella Fitzgerald – Trouble In Mind
- Freddie King – Yonder Wall
- Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
- Jimmy Rogers – That’s All Right
- John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen’
- John Lee Hooker – Dimples
- Junior Kimbrough – Feels So Good #1
- Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City
- Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Back to New Orleans
- Lightnin’ Slim – Hoodoo Blues
- Little Walter, Memphis Minnie – Me and My Chauffeur Blues
- Muddy Waters – Got My Mojo Working
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Marie Knight, Sam Price Trio – Didn’t It Rain
- Slim Harpo – Baby Scratch My Back
- Sonny Boy Williamson II – Bring It On Home
Honey FM (52 morceaux)
- 112 – Dance With Me
- Akon, Styles P – Locked Up
- Anita Baker – Sweet Love
- Ashford & Simpson – Solid
- Babyface – Whip Appeal
- Barry White – Your Sweetness Is My Weakness
- Blowfly – The Vampire That Ate Miami
- Blu Cantrell – Hit ‘Em up Style (Oops!)
- Bobby Brown – Humpin’ Around
- Brandy – Baby
- Brandy, Monica – The Boy Is Mine
- Chingy, Tyrese – Pullin’ Me Back
- Color Me Badd – I Adore Mi Amor
- D’Angelo – Lady
- Earth, Wind and Fire – After the Love Has Gone
- Egyptian Lover – I Need A Freak
- Faith Evans – Love Like This
- Gregory Abbott – Shake You Down
- Groove Theory – Tell Me
- Jagged Edge – Where the Party At ft. Nelly
- Jeremih – Birthday Sex
- Jodeci – Feenin’
- Jody Watley – Looking For A New Love
- Joe, G-Unit – Ride Wit U
- Keith Sweat – Twisted
- Kleeer – Intimate Connection
- LeVert – Casanova
- Loose Ends – Slow Down
- Mariah Carey – Vision of Love
- Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri – Get Your Number
- Mary J. Blige – My Life
- Midnight Star – Slow Jam
- Montell Jordan – Get It On Tonite
- Next – Too Close
- Parliament – Handcuffs
- Portrait – Here We Go Again!
- Pretty Ricky – On the Hotline
- Rick James – She Blew My Mind (69 Times)
- Rose Royce – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Silk – Freak Me
- Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic
- TLC – Creep
- TLC – What About Your Friends
- Toni Braxton – You’re Makin’ Me High
- Toni Braxton, Loon – Hit The Freeway
- Tony! Toni! Toné! – Feels Good
- Total, The Notorious B.I.G. – Can’t You See
- T-Pain, Mike Jones – I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)
- T-Pain, Yung Joc – Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)
- Usher – Bad Girl
- Wayne Wonder – No Letting Go
- Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ
Kaleidoscope FM (18 morceaux)
- Alim Qasimov, Farghana Qasimova – Say It Right
- Alkistis Protopsalti – Ola Afta Pou Fovamai
- Brazil – Tvoj Svijet
- Don Melody Club – T’ Materiaal
- Fadoul – Al Zman Saib
- George Lam – Gan Ai Gan Zuo
- Heinz Rudolf Kunze – Lola
- Kumbia Queers – Kumbia Dark
- Laibach – Geburt einer Nation
- Mexican Institute of Sound – Sinfonía Agridulce
- Mona Carita – Gloria
- Phuong Thanh – Chia Tay Trong Mua
- Rolf Bergström, Pyhimykset – Rokkibaby
- Ron – Hai capito o no?
- Sylvie Vartan – Danse ta vie
- Touré Kunda – Nobel
- Trevor M. Simpson, Hi Lo Singers – Stupid Girl
- Wim Damri – Ies Manziel
Leonida Jazz Radio (36 morceaux)
- Azymuth – Águia não come mosca
- BADBADNOTGOOD, Randy Brecker – Blowin’ Smoke
- Billy Cobham – Crosswind
- Bob James – Night Crawler
- Bob James, David Sanborn – Maputo
- Casiopea – Time Limit
- Dave Grusin – Modaji
- Dave Grusin – Friends and Strangers
- David Sanborn – Breaking Point
- DOMi & JD BECK – WHATUP
- Donny Hathaway – Valdez in the Country
- Euge Groove – Mr. Groove
- Fuse One – Silk
- Grover Washington Jr. – Mister Magic
- Herb Alpert – Rotation
- Joe Armon-Jones – Hotel Alphonso
- Kaidi Tatham ft. Stro Elliot – Stro Kyat
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- Marcus Miller – Power
- Miles Davis – Mystery
- Moses Boyd – Rye Lane Shuffle
- Moses Yoofee Trio – WHIP.wav
- Najee – Betcha Don’t Know
- Placebo – Humpty Dumpty
- Return to Forever – Sorceress
- Ronnie Laws – Always There
- Stanley Clarke – School Days
- Stanley Clarke, George Duke – Wild Dog
- Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, Robert Glasper – Overtown Lights
- The Brecker Brothers – Funky Sea, Funky Dew
- The Brecker Brothers – Scrunch
- The Kount, CARRTOONS – On My Way
- Thundercat – Fleer Ultra
- Tom Browne – Forever More
- Venna, Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernardis, Rocco Palladino – Sicily’ Box
- Weather Report – Birdland
Radio La Ola (24 morceaux)
- Albita Rodríguez & Willy Chirino – Que Viva Chango
- Banda Blanca – Sopa de Caracol (Original Caribe Remix)
- Benny Moré – Que Bueno Baila Usted
- Cachao – Descarga Cubana
- Celia Cruz – Bemba Colorá
- Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco & Papo Lucca – Besito de coco
- Charlie Palmieri – La Hija De Lola
- Cheo Feliciano – Anacaona
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente
- Frankie Ruiz – Tú Con Él
- Gloria Estefan – Mi Tierra
- Hansel y Raúl – Kuku-Cha Ku-Cha
- Héctor Lavoe – Periódico de Ayer
- Joe Arroyo y La Verdad – Rebelión (No Le Pegue a la Negra)
- José Luis Rodríguez – Pavo Real
- Jossie Esteban & La Patrulla 15 – El Tigueron
- Orquesta Harlow, Larry Harlow, Junior Gonzalez – La Cartera
- Oscar D’León – Llorarás
- Pete “El Conde” Rodríguez – Catalina la O
- Roberto Torres – Caballo Viejo
- Rubén Blades, Willie Colón – Ligia Elena
- Wilfrido Vargas – Abusadora
- Willie Colón, Rubén Blades– Pedro Navaja
- Willy Chirino – Soy Guajiro
Radio On-U (16 morceaux)
- Adrian Sherwood – Dub Inspector
- Augustus Pablo – Ras Menilik Congo – Harp
- Carroll Thompson – I’m So Sorry
- Creation Rebel – Frontline Dub
- Freddie McGregor – Big Ship
- Gregory Isaacs – Mr. Cop
- Horace Andy – Skylarking
- Janet Kay – Silly Games
- Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love
- Ken Boothe – Everything I Own
- Lee Perry & The Upsetters – Black Panta
- Louisa Mark – Caught You in a Lie
- King Jammy – Under Me Sleng Teng Version
- Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good
- The Aggrovators, Linval Thompson, Bunny Lee & Prince Fatty – Jah Jah Dub The Conqueror
- The Revolutionaries – Ragnampaiza Version
Stockyard FM (37 morceaux)
- !!! – All U Writers
- !!! ft. Meah Pace – Off The Grid
- Alex Frankel – Playa Rosa Theme
- ANOTR – Paradise
- Elderbrook, Bob Moses – Inner Light
- Caribou – Never Come Back
- CMD/CTRL – No Stress
- Digitalism – Space Invaders
- Favored Nations – There Is Only Us
- Fcukers – Only One
- Fischerspooner – Emerge
- Fred Jesse – Bring Me Down
- GENER8ION, Yung Lean – STORM I
- HEALTH – NIGHTMARE
- Holy Ghost! – Soon
- Hot Chip – Hungry Child
- Justice ft. RIMON – Afterimage
- Justice, Tame Impala – One Night/All Night
- Kitty Ca$h, Thundercat & James Fauntleroy – Time Machine
- LCD Soundsystem – North American Scum
- Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
- Mount Kimbie – Monroe
- Nation of Language – Across That Fine Line
- Neil Frances – You Move Me
- Overmono, Kindora – Even Angels Ghost
- Overmono – Good Lies
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
- Psychic Mirrors – French Dip
- Róisín Murphy – Overpowered
- Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom – 4eva
- Slayyyter – INTERNET $TAR
- The Dare – Interesting
- Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY
- underscores – Do It
- Wet Leg, The Dare – mangetout (The Dare Remix)
- WhoMadeWho, Rampa – Abu Simbel
- Zimmer90 – What Love Is
Symphony FM (16 morceaux)
- Claude Debussy – Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fêtes
- Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo
- Franz Liszt – Les préludes, S. 97
- Franz Schubert – Erlkönig, Op. 1, D. 328
- George Frideric Handel – Messiah, HWV 56: Pt. III: Aria. I know That my Redeemer liveth (Soprano)
- Gustav Mahler – Symphony No. 6 in A Minor « Tragic »: I. Allegro energico, ma non troppo. Heftig, aber markig
- Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major Op. 82: III. Allegro molto
- Johann Sebastian Bach – Mass in B Minor, BWV 232: Sanctus
- Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: III. Poco allegretto (Goodbye Again)
- Leoš Janáček – Sinfonietta, JW VI/18: V. Allegro
- Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto
- Maurice Ravel – La valse, M. 72
- Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: IV. Andante maestoso – Allegro vivace
- Sergei Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 16: IV. Finale (Allegro tempestoso)
- Witold Lutosławski – Concerto for Orchestra I. Intrada Allegro maestoso
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 364: II. Andante
The Chamber (16 morceaux)
- Anthrax – I Am The Law
- Black Sabbath – I
- Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning
- Linkin Park – In the End
- Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
- Megadeth – Symphony of Destruction
- Metallica – Battery
- Metallica – Master of Puppets
- Metallica – Seek & Destroy
- Overkill – Rotten to the Core
- Pantera – I’m Broken
- Sepultura – Territory
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Slayer – Payback
- System of a Down – Sugar
- TOOL – Sober
VCRR (34 morceaux)
- 21 Savage – Cookin
- 310babii, Blueface & Tyga – Soak City
- Bossman Dlow – Mr Pot Scraper
- BunnaB – Go Go Go
- Cardi B – Don’t Chart
- Central Cee – Rock N Roll
- Denzel Curry – Fla Flow
- DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls – Bills Paid
- Drake – Nokia
- Drake – Nonstop
- Famous Sally & YB – Wassup Gway
- French Montana & Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Future – Xanny Family
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Gunna – COUNT UP
- Kodak Black & Don Toliver – Let’s Rock
- Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion – Roll in Peace
- Latto ft. Flo Milli – Go Shorty
- Metro Boomin, Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Cari – Type Shit
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
- Mustard, Quavo & Rob49 – One of Them Ones
- Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott – Gass
- Offset – I Just Came To Pop It
- Playboi Carti – AHH YEA
- Pooh Shiesty – Got Dat
- Pop Smoke – Dior
- Real Boston Richey – Help Me
- SoFaygo – Cashout
- Tee Grizzley – IKYFL
- Travis Scott – RHYNO
- Young Nudy – Don Da Da
- Young Thug – Digits
- Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin – That’s It
- Zoey Dollaz – Blow a Cheque
Vice City FM (15 morceaux)
- Billy Ocean – Loverboy
- Bryan Ferry – Kiss and Tell
- Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
- Curiosity Killed the Cat – Name and Number
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- Feargal Sharkey – A Good Heart
- Information Society – What’s on Your Mind
- Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo – Who Found Who
- Jermaine Stewart – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
- Johnny Hates Jazz – Shattered Dreams
- Lionel Richie – All Night Long
- New Order – Thieves Like Us
- Prefab Sprout – Cars and Girls
- Stevie Nicks – Wild Heart
- The The – This Is the Day
V-Rock (24 morceaux)
- Bon Jovi – Runaway
- Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight
- Eric Clapton – Cocaine
- Harry Nilsson – Jump Into the Fire
- Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug
- John Mellencamp – Jack and Diane
- John Parr – Naughty Naughty
- KISS – Sure Know Something
- Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane
- Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute of It
- Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood
- Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open the Door
- Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
- REO Speedwagon – Take It on the Run
- The Clash – Rock the Casbah
- The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue
- The Who – Bargain
- Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth
- Stevie Nicks – Rooms on Fire
- Toto – Georgy Porgy
- Van Halen – Panama
- Warrant – Cherry Pie
- Yes – Rhythm of Love
- ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure
Worldwide FM (10 morceaux)
- 4hero – Star Chasers
- Atmos Blaq – Skhaftin Saka Fonque
- Cloud One – Atmosphere Strut
- Dongurizu – Yoppa Ratta
- Facta ft. Warrior Queen and Killa P – Slope VIP
- Fejao ft. Samtheman – Brasil de Capoeira
- Garfield Fleming – Don’t Send Me Away
- Jamiroquai – Smile
- Moses Ideka & Phil – Do It For You
- Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Les morceaux originaux de Justice dans GTA 6
- Justice ft. Michael McDonald – Starting From Zero
- Justice ft. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Flower in a Hurricane
- Justice ft. DJO – The Night’s Coming
- Justice ft. The Weeknd – My Only Vice
- Justice ft. Gesaffelstein – Pusher
Justice ne s’arrête pas à ces cinq titres : le groupe français est à l’affiche du concert GTA 6 du 21 novembre 2026, aux côtés de Cardi B, que l’on entend aussi sur VCRR.