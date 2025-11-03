Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2025
Publié le :
1 commentaire
Rédigé par Jordan
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de novembre avec Kirby Air Riders, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Football Manager 26…
Pas le temps de se reposer, même après un mois d’octobre chargé. Les sorties jeux vidéo s’accumulent en novembre, dans la mesure où tout le monde veut sortir son jeu pour avoir une chance de figurer au pied du sapin.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2025
Voici ici une petite sélection maison des sorties jeux vidéo marquantes du mois de novembre, où l’on revient sur quelques sorties à ne pas manquer, notamment du côté de chez Nintendo, mais aussi avec l’arrivée de nombreux jeux indépendants et d’autres plus massifs.
Les jeux de novembre 2025
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois de novembre, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2025 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
3 novembre
- Tavern Keeper (PC)
- Devil Jam (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
4 novembre
- Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition (PS5)
- 1000xResist (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Beyond the Grove (PC)
- Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori (PC, accès anticipé)
- Europa Universalis V (PC)
- Football Manager 26 (PC)
- Football Manager 26 Console (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Let’s Sing 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Satisfactory (PS5, Xbox)
5 novembre
- Dispatch : épisodes 5 & 6 (PC, PS5)
- Sonic Rumble (PC, iOS, Android)
- Biped 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dog Witch (PC)
- Vivid World (PC)
- The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike (PC)
6 novembre
- Hyrule Warriors: Les Chroniques du Sceau (Switch 2)
- Unbeatable (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Syberia Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Egging On (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dinkum (Switch)
- The Last Caretaker (PC, accès anticipé)
- Whiskerwood (PC, accès anticipé)
- Rebel Engine (PC)
- Dinocop (PC)
7 novembre
- A Pizza Delivery (PC, PS5, Xbox Serie)
- Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- My Little Puppy (PC)
10 novembre
- Surviving Mars: Relaunched (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ambrosia Sky (PC)
- School of Magic: Deck & Slash (PC)
- Into the Grid (PC, accès anticipé)
11 novembre
- Possessor(s) (PC, PS5)
- Lumines Arise (PS5, PC)
- Sacred 2 Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Rue Valley (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Goodnight Universe (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- NASCAR 25 (PC)
- Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature (PC)
12 novembre
- Winter Burrow (PC, Xbox Series)
- Dispatch, épisodes 7 & 8 (PC, PS5)
13 novembre
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2)
- Anno 117: Pax Romana (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Switch 2)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Switch 2)
- Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2)
- Rennsport (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Assetto Corsa Rally (PC, accès anticipé)
- Little Corners (PC)
14 novembre
- Call of Duty Black Ops 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Where Winds Meet (PC, PS5)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Switch 2, Switch)
- Dark Atlas: Infernum (PC, PS5)
15 novembre
- Escape From Tarkov (PC)
17 novembre
- Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive (PC)
- The Berlin Apartment (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
- Forestrike (PC, Switch)
- Peace Island (PC, accès anticipé)
- Unmourned (PC)
18 novembre
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Meta Quest 3 and 3S)
- Morsels (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bob l’Eponge: Les Titans des Marées (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2)
- Kingdoms of the Dump (PC)
19 novembre
- Demonschool (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (PC, accès anticipé)
- Ayasa: Shadows of Silence (PC)
- Brush Burial: Gutter World (PC)
20 novembre
- Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PS5)
- Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (PC)
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked (PC, PS5, PSVR2, Meta Quest)
- R-Type Delta HD Boosted (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
24 novembre
- Constance (PC)
- Of Ash and Steel (PC)
- Umigame (PC, accès anticipé)
25 novembre
- Project Motor Racing (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation (PC)
26 novembre
- Terminator 2D: No Fate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Afterblast (PC, accès anticipé)
- Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved (PC, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés