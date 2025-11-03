Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2025

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2025 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver prochainement sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des sorties JV de novembre avec Kirby Air Riders, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Football Manager 26…