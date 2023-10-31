Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2023
Comme chaque mois, nous vous proposons un récapitulatif des sorties à venir. Après un mois d’octobre bien riche, avec des productions de toutes sortes, les prochaines semaines vont être toutes aussi folles. Avec du FPS, encore du Mario, du Naruto et des adaptations, il devrait y en avoir pour tous les goûts. Voici la liste complète de toutes les sorties jeux vidéo à venir en novembre 2023.
Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2023
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu les arrivées de novembre, on vous propose l’habituelle présentation en vidéo. Une sélection des plus grosses sorties, où l’on évoquera bien sûr l’arrivée de Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, du nouveau jeu Naruto ou encore de Super Mario RPG. Pas mal d’adaptations également dans les prochaines semaines, avec un jeu Goldorak, un autre RoboCop ou encore une aventure Tintin.
Les jeux de novembre 2023
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2023 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er novembre
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (Switch)
2 novembre
- Dead Island 2 Haus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Robocop: Rogue City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Phantom Blade: Executioners (PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android)
- Les Schtroumpfs 2 – Le Prisonnier de la Pierre Verte (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- My Time at Sandrock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Star Ocean The Second Story R (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Thirsty Suitors (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- EA Sports WRC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Talos Principle 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Blasphemous 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
3 novembre
- Quantum Error (PS5)
- Fashion Dreamer (Switch)
- Jumanji: Aventures Sauvages (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- WarioWare: Move It! (Switch)
- Warcraft Rumble (iOS, Android)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion (PC, Xbox Series)
6 novembre
- Football Manager 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Netflix)
- The Invincible (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
7 novembre
- Let’s Sing 2024 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Roboquest (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Tintin Reporter – Les Cigares du Pharaon (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Salt and Sacrifice (Switch)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Stronghold: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Gatekeeper: Infinity (PC)
- Kill It With Fire VR (PSVR2)
8 novembre
- Risk of Rain Returns (PC, Switch)
9 novembre
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Tales of Arise ‘Beyond the Dawn’ (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Dungeons 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Spells & Secrets (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Cuisineer (PC)
10 novembre
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Air Twister (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
14 novembre
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Goldorak: Le Festin des Loups (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Broken Roads (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- KarmaZoo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Astral Ascent (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Coral Island (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
15 novembre
- The Last Faith (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (PC)
- American Arcadia (PC)
- Teardown (PS5, Xbox Series)
16 novembre
- Flashback 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (Meta Quest)
- Jagged Alliance 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
17 novembre
- Super Mario RPG (Switch)
- Persona 5 Tactica (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Walking Dead: Destinies (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Bluey : Le Jeu Vidéo (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Deep Rock Galactic (PS5)
- Tiger Blade (PSVR2)
21 novembre
- Worldless (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
22 novembre
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
28 novembre
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance (Switch)
- Last Train Home (PC)
- Calico (PS4, PS5)
29 novembre
- Gothic II (Switch)
30 novembre
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Biomutant (Switch)
- Gangs of Sherwood (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
