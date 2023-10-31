Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2023

Sorties jeux video novembre 2023 1
Débrief’ : PS5 Slim, Fin Microsoft et Activision, The Last of Us 2 Remaster et EA racheté par Disney ?

Débrief’ : Cyberpunk 2077 (suite et live-action), The Last of Us multi et Telltale tourmente

Forza Motorsport : Le retour d’un excellent jeu de course ? Test en vidéo

On a joué à Dragon’s Dogma 2 : Un RPG en monde ouvert prometteur ? Avis vidéo

Comment bien choisir sa chaise gaming ?
Des licenciements sont aussi en cours chez Bungie (Destiny), Marathon et l’extension de Destiny 2 seraient reportés
Blizzard dévoile le programme officiel de la BlizzCon, qui débutera le 3 novembre
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora : Notre avis après avoir joué près de 3h au prochain jeu d’Ubisoft
FromSoftware (Elden Ring) recrute activement pour de nombreux projets
Le film d’horreur Five Nights at Freddy’s réalise l’un des meilleurs démarrages pour une adaptation de jeu vidéo
Les rachats devraient s’accélérer en 2024, notamment chez Sony et Tencent
Microsoft serait en train de bloquer les manettes et accessoires non-autorisés sur les consoles Xbox
Le jeu mobile Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link sortira en 2024, premier teaser
Honor of Kings: World – L’action-RPG en monde ouvert de Tencent s’offre un trailer de gameplay de 6 minutes
Après Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake aimerait produire un jeu à gros budget orienté « dark gothic fantasy »
Nintendo enregistre un brevet sur une console avec un double écran qui ressemble à une 3DS
Pourquoi on aimerait un retour d’Army of Two ?
Capcom confirme qu’il lui reste encore un jeu mystère majeur à sortir avant mars 2024, potentiellement Monster Hunter 6 ?
Marvel’s Spider-Man et Marvel’s Wolverine sont bien dans le même univers
RoboCop: Rogue City présente son scénario inédit juste avant sa sortie
Little Nightmares III présente sa première grosse vidéo de gameplay, juste à temps pour Halloween
Capcom annonce son nouveau moteur, celui qui va succéder au RE Engine
25 jeux d’horreur pour se faire peur pendant Halloween
Fortnite : La toute première map du jeu sera de retour dès le 3 novembre
Disney Dreamlight Valley sortira dans sa version 1.0 le 5 décembre, mais le jeu abandonne le free-to-play
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising : Une nouvelle bêta ouverte aura lieu du 9 au 12 novembre sur PC, PS4 et PS5
Alan Wake 2 : Le mode New Game + corsera l’aventure et apportera du contenu narratif en plus
Sony s’attend à d’excellents résultats pour PlayStation en cette fin d’année, notamment grâce à Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
