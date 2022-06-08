The Callisto Protocol est disponible en précommande, où le trouver au meilleur prix ?

En attendant son remake, la relève de Dead Space semble être assurée avec The Callisto Protocol. Le titre a montré son premier trailer de gameplay lors du dernier State of Play, et on s’attend maintenant à le revoir durant la cérémonie du 9 juin du Summer Game Fest, histoire de frissonner un peu plus de peur. Le titre a déjà indiqué sa date de sortie fixée au mois de décembre, et c’est en toute logique qu’il a ouvert ses précommandes dans le foulée.

Où précommander The Callisto Protocol ?

Pour rappel, The Callisto Protocol nous propose une aventure sordide et sanglante au sein d’une prison spatiale basée sur une lune de Jupiter, dans laquelle notre protagoniste va devoir survivre en affrontant tout un tas de monstres venus de l’espace.

Le jeu d’horreur est d’ores et déjà disponible en précommande sur plusieurs boutiques, comme Amazon et Micromania. Il faut aussi noter que le jeu aura droit à une édition collector, qui n’est pour l’instant pas disponible en précommande à l’heure où nous écrivons ces lignes. La plupart des revendeurs proposent la Day One Edition, qui comprend les skins de personnage et d’arme Prisonnier Rétro.

Voici où précommander The Callisto Protocol.

Amazon

Micromania

Cultura

The Callisto Protocol sortira le 2 décembre 2022 sur PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One et Xbox Series.