Game Awards 2025 : Voici tous les jeux récompensés, qui a été sacré meilleur jeu de l’année ?
Et voilà, les Game Awards de cette année sont bouclés et toutes les statuettes ont été distribuées. Si vous avez manqué la cérémonie, petite session de rattrapage avec tous les gagnants de la soirée.
Toutes les récompenses au Game Awards 2025
Et c’est sans surprise Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 qui a complétement dominé la soirée, en étant le grand gagnant dans presque chaque catégorie où le jeu était nommé.
Vous trouverez ici l’ensemble des récompenses pour chaque trophée des Game Awards 2025 :
Jeu de l’année
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
Meilleure direction
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Meilleure narration
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Meilleure direction artistique
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
Meilleure bande-son
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
Meilleur design audio
- Gagnant : Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Meilleure performance
- Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
- Gagnante : Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
Meilleur jeu mettant en avant l’accessibilité
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Gagnant : DOOM: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Games for Impact (les jeux ayant un « message »)
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Gagnant : South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Meilleur jeu service/support
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- Marvel Rivals
- Gagnant : No Man’s Sky
Meilleur support communautaire
- Gagnant : Baldur’s Gate III
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
Meilleur premier jeu
- Blue Prince
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Gagnant : Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle
- Alien Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Deadpool VR
- Gagnant : The Midnight Walk
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Battlefield 6
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Gagnant : Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Meilleur jeu d’aventure
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Gagnant : Hollow Knight Silksong
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- Split Fiction
Meilleur RPG
- Avowed
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- KinGdom Come Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Meilleur jeu de combat
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Gagnant : Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
Meilleur jeu familial
- Gagnant : Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- The Alters
- Gagnant : Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Meilleur jeu de sport/racing
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Gagnant : Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Gagnant : ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- PEAK
- Split Fiction
Meilleure adaptation
- Minecraft
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch
- Gagnant : The Last of Us
- Until Dawn
Jeu le plus attendu
- 007 First Light
- Gagnant : GTA 6
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Choix du public
- Gagnant : Wuthering Waves
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Gagnant : Moistcr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burn Peanut
Meilleur jeu esport
- Gagnant : Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Meilleur sportif esport
- Brawk
- Gagnant : Chovy
- F0rsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Meilleure équipe esport
- Gen G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Gagnant : Team Vitality – Counter Strike 2
