Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 repart grand gagnant des Indie Game Awards 2025
À l’heure où le public se demande quelle est l’exacte définition d’un jeu indépendant et si Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 peut vraiment rentrer dans cette catégorie malgré son statut de AA qui a demandé des millions d’euros, la cérémonie des Indie Game Awards a tranché. Le jeu était bien nommé dans quelques catégories de cette cérémonie qui s’intéresse au milieu indépendant, et, sans grande surprise, il en ressort avec quelques prix.
Des récompenses qui restent plus variées que les Game Awards
Mais heureusement, contrairement aux Game Awards, cette cérémonie des Indie Game Awards 2025 se montre un peu plus éclectique et variée, en laissant la place à beaucoup d’autres jeux, afin de montrer que l’année ne s’est pas arrêtée à la sortie du RPG français.
Voici la liste des gagnants aux Indie Game Awards 2025 :
Meilleure accessibilité
- Abiotic Factor (Deep Field Games, Playstack)
- Barista (YofiAsi)
- Calm the Storm (Ludic Lemur)
- Gagnant : Peak (Team PEAK, Aggro Crab, Landfall)
- Spray Paint Simulator (North Star Video Games, Whitethorn Games)
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home (Alblune)
ANZ Indie Game Award (meilleur jeu australien)
- Abiotic Factor
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Mars First Logistics
- PROXIMATE
- Tempopo
- Gagnant : The Drifter
Meilleur jeu court
- CARIMARA: Beneath the Forlorn Limbs
- FlyKnight
- Many Nights a Whisper
- The Dark Queen of Mortholme
- this game will end in 205 clicks.
- Gagnant : Time Flies
Black Voices in Gaming Award
- Advent Neon
- Gagnant : Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi
- Sorry We’re Closed
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
- Sunken Stones
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown
Community Management
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- IKEELYA
- Gagnant : PEAK
- Soulstone Survivors
- Strange Scaffold
Meilleur premier jeu
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Discounty
- Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson
- ILA: A Frosty Glide
- Sorry We’re Closed
- Tyrant’s Realm
Impact émotionnel
- Afterlove EP
- Gagnant : and Roger
- Don’t Get Your Hopes Up
- Henry Halfhead
- Wanderstop
- Wednesdays
Meilleur gameplay design
- Absolum
- Gagnant : BALL x PIT
- Dawnfolk
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Look Outside
- Ooo
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- The King is Watching
Innovation
- Gagnant : Blue Prince
- FREERIDE
- Gas Station Story
- PBJ The Musical
- Ruffy and the Riverside
- Taria & Como
Latin American Indie Award
- Adventure of Samsara
- despelote
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo
- Gagnant : Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- Taria & Como
- Tormented Souls II
Meilleure bande-son
- Everhood 2
- Herdling
- Gagnant : Rift of the NecroDancer
- SONOKUNI
- Sword of the Sea
- Wheel World
Meilleure narration
- Gagnant : Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- Promise Mascot Agency
- The Drifter
- The Roottrees are Dead
- The Seance of Blake Manor
Meilleur jeu développé en solo
- Gagnant : Tall Trails
- Lushfoil Photography Sim
- Megabonk
- NAIAD
- Spilled!
- Vile: Exhumed
South African Indie Game Award
- Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk!
- Finding Father
- Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine
- IKEELYA
- Metavoidal
- Gagnant : Stick It to the Stickman
Southeast Asian Indie Award
- Afterlove EP
- Gagnant : Artis Impact
- Glyphica: Typing Survival
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure
- Urban Jungle
- Whisper Mountain Outbreak
Meilleur design visuel
- Gagnant : 30 Birds
- Artis Impact
- Cat Detective Albert Wilde
- Eclipsium
- Mashina
- Slime Rancher 2
Women-Led Indie Game Award
- Cabernet
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim
- Spilled!
- Gagnant : Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- White Knuckle
Game of the Year
- Absolum
- and Roger
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Gagnant : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
