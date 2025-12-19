Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 repart grand gagnant des Indie Game Awards 2025

À l’heure où le public se demande quelle est l’exacte définition d’un jeu indépendant et si Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 peut vraiment rentrer dans cette catégorie malgré son statut de AA qui a demandé des millions d’euros, la cérémonie des Indie Game Awards a tranché. Le jeu était bien nommé dans quelques catégories de cette cérémonie qui s’intéresse au milieu indépendant, et, sans grande surprise, il en ressort avec quelques prix.

Jaquette de Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
pc
ps5
xbox series

Date de sortie : 24/04/2025

