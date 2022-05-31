Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juin 2022
L’année 2022 avance bien vite et les sorties jeux vidéo s’enchaînent. Après un mois de mai relativement timide malgré l’arrivée de Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong ou encore Sniper Elite 5, le mois de juin devrait tout de même réserver quelques surprises. Tout du moins, on l’espère. Avec l’habituelle période charnière de l’E3 (remplacé par le Summer Game Fest), on peut aussi s’attendre à une actualité bien riche. Alors, qu’est-ce qui sort en juin 2022 ? Voici toutes les sorties sur consoles et PC.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en juin 2022 ?
Comme chaque mois, avant de vous proposer la liste complète, on revient en vidéo sur les sorties majeures. Cela vous permet de découvrir une sélection des jeux à venir en juin 2022, avec notamment Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, le retour de Mario Strikers, la compilation Sonic Origins ou encore Diablo Immortal. Rappelons aussi que notre équipe couvrira toutes les actualités des conférences et du Summer Game Fest.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo juin 2022
1er juin
- LEAP (PC – early access)
- Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
2 juin
- Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android)
- Card Shark (PC, Switch)
- Souldiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (PS4, Switch)
- Gigapocalypse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Gravitar: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
3 juin
- Wonder Boy Collection (PS4, Switch)
6 juin
7 juin
- SpellForce 3 Reforced (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
8 juin
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Switch)
- My Lovely Wife (PC, Switch)
- The Cycle: Frontier (PC)
9 juin
- Tour de France 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (PC)
10 juin
- The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Switch)
- Meteor World Actor: Badge & Dagger (PC)
- Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PC, PS4, Switch)
14 juin
- The Hand of Merlin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
16 juin
- Redout II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Zorro: The Chronicles (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
- Overlord : Escape from Nazarick (PC, Switch)
21 juin
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Wreckfest (Switch)
- Shadowrun Trilogy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
23 juin
- Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Caligula Effect 2 (PC)
- Deathsmiles I & II (PC)
- Deliver Us The Moon (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Disney Mirrorverse (iOS, Android)
24 juin
- Fire Emblem Warriors : Three Hopes (Switch)
- Capcom Fighting Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- MADiSON (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4, Switch)
- AI : The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative (PC)
28 juin
- DNF Duel (PC, PS4, PS5)
- MX vs. ATV Legends (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Disgaea 6 Complete (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Outriders: Worldslayer (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Fobia : St. Dinfna Hotel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
30 juin
- Monster Hunter Rise : Sunbreak (PC, Switch)
- The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Cuphead : The Delicious Last Course (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)