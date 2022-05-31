L’année 2022 avance bien vite et les sorties jeux vidéo s’enchaînent. Après un mois de mai relativement timide malgré l’arrivée de Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong ou encore Sniper Elite 5, le mois de juin devrait tout de même réserver quelques surprises. Tout du moins, on l’espère. Avec l’habituelle période charnière de l’E3 (remplacé par le Summer Game Fest), on peut aussi s’attendre à une actualité bien riche. Alors, qu’est-ce qui sort en juin 2022 ? Voici toutes les sorties sur consoles et PC.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en juin 2022 ?

Comme chaque mois, avant de vous proposer la liste complète, on revient en vidéo sur les sorties majeures. Cela vous permet de découvrir une sélection des jeux à venir en juin 2022, avec notamment Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, le retour de Mario Strikers, la compilation Sonic Origins ou encore Diablo Immortal. Rappelons aussi que notre équipe couvrira toutes les actualités des conférences et du Summer Game Fest.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo juin 2022

1er juin

LEAP (PC – early access)

Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

2 juin

Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android)

Card Shark (PC, Switch)

Souldiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (PS4, Switch)

Gigapocalypse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Gravitar: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

3 juin

Wonder Boy Collection (PS4, Switch)

6 juin

7 juin

SpellForce 3 Reforced (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

8 juin

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Switch)

My Lovely Wife (PC, Switch)

The Cycle: Frontier (PC)

9 juin

10 juin

14 juin

The Hand of Merlin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

16 juin

Redout II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Zorro: The Chronicles (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)

Overlord : Escape from Nazarick (PC, Switch)

21 juin

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Wreckfest (Switch)

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

23 juin

24 juin

28 juin

DNF Duel (PC, PS4, PS5)

MX vs. ATV Legends (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)

Disgaea 6 Complete (PC, PS4, PS5)

Outriders: Worldslayer (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Fobia : St. Dinfna Hotel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

30 juin

