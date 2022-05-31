Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo juin 2022

Membre Actugaming.net

  • Temps de lecture : 3 min.
  • Pas de commentaire
Sorties jeux video juin 2022 1

L’année 2022 avance bien vite et les sorties jeux vidéo s’enchaînent. Après un mois de mai relativement timide malgré l’arrivée de Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong ou encore Sniper Elite 5, le mois de juin devrait tout de même réserver quelques surprises. Tout du moins, on l’espère. Avec l’habituelle période charnière de l’E3 (remplacé par le Summer Game Fest), on peut aussi s’attendre à une actualité bien riche. Alors, qu’est-ce qui sort en juin 2022 ? Voici toutes les sorties sur consoles et PC.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en juin 2022 ?

Comme chaque mois, avant de vous proposer la liste complète, on revient en vidéo sur les sorties majeures. Cela vous permet de découvrir une sélection des jeux à venir en juin 2022, avec notamment Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, le retour de Mario Strikers, la compilation Sonic Origins ou encore Diablo Immortal. Rappelons aussi que notre équipe couvrira toutes les actualités des conférences et du Summer Game Fest.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo juin 2022

1er juin

  • LEAP (PC – early access)
  • Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

2 juin

  • Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android)
  • Card Shark (PC, Switch)
  • Souldiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (PS4, Switch)
  • Gigapocalypse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Gravitar: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

3 juin

  • Wonder Boy Collection (PS4, Switch)

6 juin

7 juin

8 juin

  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Switch)
  • My Lovely Wife (PC, Switch)
  • The Cycle: Frontier (PC)

9 juin

10 juin

14 juin

  • The Hand of Merlin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

16 juin

  • Redout II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Zorro: The Chronicles (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia)
  • Overlord : Escape from Nazarick (PC, Switch)

21 juin

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Wreckfest (Switch)
  • Shadowrun Trilogy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

23 juin

24 juin

28 juin

  • DNF Duel (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • MX vs. ATV Legends (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Disgaea 6 Complete (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Outriders: Worldslayer (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Fobia : St. Dinfna Hotel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
  • Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

30 juin

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de juin en physique

Les lapins cretins: party of legends ps4
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS PS4 - Acheter sur Amazon
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS PS4
41,40 EUR
Les lapins cretins: party of legends switch
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS SWITCH - Acheter sur Amazon
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS SWITCH
40,62 EUR
Les lapins cretins: party of legends xbox one
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS XBOX ONE - Acheter sur Amazon
LES LAPINS CRETINS: PARTY OF LEGENDS XBOX ONE
40,41 EUR
Mario strikers: battle league football nintendo switch
Fire emblem warriors : three hopes nintendo switch
Outriders worldslayer ps5
Outriders worldslayer xbox series x
Outriders worldslayer ps4
Wreckfest jeu switch
Mx vs. Atv: legends ps4
Mx vs atv: legends xbox series x
Mx vs atv legends ps5
Tour de france 2022
Tour de france 2022
Tour de france 2022
Tour de france 2022
Disgaea 6 complete ps5
Disgaea 6 complete ps4
Dans la même thématique...
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

0 Commentaires
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires
Votre bloqueur de publicités est activé.

Pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des contenus de qualité sur Actugaming.net, nous vous remercions d'autoriser la publicité.