Chaque année, avril est souvent synonyme de mois relativement calme pour les sorties jeux vidéo. On pouvait tout de même noter le nouveau jeu LEGO Star Wars, le retour de Chrono Cross ou encore Nintendo Switch Sports. Mai s’annonce quelque peu plus rythmé avec plusieurs titres à retenir. Comme vous en avez l’habitude, on vous propose de découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2022 dans cet article.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en mai 2022 ?

Avant de vous dresser une liste complète des sorties, on vous propose une vidéo qui s’attarde sur les sorties majeures. En mai, on y retrouvera ainsi Vampire The Masquerade Swansong, le jeu multijoueur Evil Dead ou encore Sniper Elite 5 et le RPG Dolmen. La scène indépendant sera aussi représentée par des productions attendues comme Trek to Yomi ou Salt and Sacrifice. Enfin, impossible de faire l’impasse sur l’AG French Direct qui tiendra une nouvelle conférence le 6 mai à 18h.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo mai 2022

3 mai

Oaken (PC – Accès anticipé)

Halo Infinite Saison 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Loot River (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

4 mai

Wildcat Gun Machine (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

5 mai

6 mai

10 mai

Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5, Xbox Series)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Songs of Conquest (PC – Accès anticipé)

We Where Here Forever (PC)

11 mai

12 mai

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Cloud Gardens (Switch)

Genkai Tokki : Seven Pirates H (Switch)

13 mai

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 (PC, Switch)

17 mai

V Rising (PC)

19 mai

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Souldiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Deliver Us the Moon (PS5, Xbox Series)

Endzone: A World Apart (PS5, Xbox series)

Snow Bros. Special (Switch)

They Always Run (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

20 mai

Dolmen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Cotton Fantasy (PS4, Switch)

24 mai

Crossfire: Legion (PC – Accès anticipé)

Touken Ranbu Warriors (PC, Switch)

26 mai

27 mai

Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

My Little Pony : Aventure à la Baie de Port-poney (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Arcade Spirits : The New Challengers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Pac-Man Museum + (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

31 mai

SnowRunner (PS5, Xbox Series)

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux de mai en physique