Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2024

Publié le :

Pas de commentaire

Avatar de Julien Blary

Rédigé par

0

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de septembre 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver pour cette rentrée bien chargée sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois de septembre avec bien sûr, le très convoité Astro Bot mais également les franchises annuelles de NBA et EA Sports et bien d’autres titres.

video

Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés

Sur le même thème

PlayStation Plus : Présentation des jeux PS Plus de Septembre 2024

pc
ps5
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : PlayStation Plus : Présentation des jeux PS Plus de Septembre 2024

Débrief’ : PS5 Pro, résumé Nintendo Direct, Control 2 et Gamescom 2024

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : PS5 Pro, résumé Nintendo Direct, Control 2 et Gamescom 2024

Life is Strange Double Exposure : Tout savoir sur la suite des aventures de Max dans une vidéo de 6 minutes

pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Life is Strange Double Exposure : Tout savoir sur la suite des aventures de Max dans une vidéo de 6 minutes

Monster Hunter Wilds : Nouveautés, gameplay, scénario… Tout savoir en 6 minutes de vidéo

pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Monster Hunter Wilds : Nouveautés, gameplay, scénario… Tout savoir en 6 minutes de vidéo
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

0 Commentaires
plus de votes
plus récents plus anciens
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires

D'autres actualités jeux vidéo du moment

Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2024
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2024
Concord : Des analystes décortiquent les faibles ventes du jeu, qui n’aurait pas dépassé les 25 000 unités
pc
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Concord : Des analystes décortiquent les faibles ventes du jeu, qui n’aurait pas dépassé les 25 000 unités
Atelier Yumia : L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée donne plus d’infos, du gameplay et une date de sortie
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Atelier Yumia : L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée donne plus d’infos, du gameplay et une date de sortie
Astro Bot sort cette semaine sur PS5, où le trouver au meilleur prix ?
ps5
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Astro Bot sort cette semaine sur PS5, où le trouver au meilleur prix ?
Les licenciements commencent chez Rocksteady suite à l’échec de Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Les licenciements commencent chez Rocksteady suite à l’échec de Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Ces 21 jeux indépendants de la Gamescom 2024 qu’il ne fallait surtout pas manquer
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Ces 21 jeux indépendants de la Gamescom 2024 qu’il ne fallait surtout pas manquer
Rugby 25 accueille sa troisième mise à jour majeure et prépare le terrain jusqu’au mois d’octobre
pc
ps5
xbox series
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Rugby 25 accueille sa troisième mise à jour majeure et prépare le terrain jusqu’au mois d’octobre
Où trouver les boss cachés de Natlan ? – Genshin Impact
pc
ps5
xbox series
ios
android
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Où trouver les boss cachés de Natlan ? – Genshin Impact
Les Fourmis : On a pu jouer 1 heure au jeu tiré du livre de Bernard Werber, voici nos impressions
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Les Fourmis : On a pu jouer 1 heure au jeu tiré du livre de Bernard Werber, voici nos impressions
On a pu jouer à Marvel Rivals avec Captain America et Bucky, un concurrent de taille pour Overwatch
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : On a pu jouer à Marvel Rivals avec Captain America et Bucky, un concurrent de taille pour Overwatch
PlayStation Plus : Présentation des jeux PS Plus de Septembre 2024
pc
ps5
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : PlayStation Plus : Présentation des jeux PS Plus de Septembre 2024
Débrief’ : PS5 Pro, résumé Nintendo Direct, Control 2 et Gamescom 2024
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Débrief’ : PS5 Pro, résumé Nintendo Direct, Control 2 et Gamescom 2024
L’Amerzone – Le Testament de l’Explorateur : On a joué au remake old-school de la première oeuvre de Benoît Sokal
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : L’Amerzone – Le Testament de l’Explorateur : On a joué au remake old-school de la première oeuvre de Benoît Sokal
Pourquoi on aimerait un retour de The Walking Dead : Survival Instinct ?
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Pourquoi on aimerait un retour de The Walking Dead : Survival Instinct ?
Eternights va aussi privilégier la drague avant l’apocalypse sur Nintendo Switch
switch
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Eternights va aussi privilégier la drague avant l’apocalypse sur Nintendo Switch
Slitterhead : Le futur jeu du créateur de Silent Hill nous en dit un peu plus sur son histoire
pc
ps5
xbox series
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Slitterhead : Le futur jeu du créateur de Silent Hill nous en dit un peu plus sur son histoire
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown : Voici la roadmap des contenus à venir sur la première année
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown : Voici la roadmap des contenus à venir sur la première année
Hideaki Itsuno (Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma) quitte Capcom après 30 ans de bons et loyaux services
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Hideaki Itsuno (Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma) quitte Capcom après 30 ans de bons et loyaux services
Récemment annoncé, Borderlands 4 lâche de nouvelles informations et images sur son concept
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Récemment annoncé, Borderlands 4 lâche de nouvelles informations et images sur son concept
A quelques jours de sa livraison, Parcel Corps laisse un avis de passage pour un report à une date inconnue
pc
ps5
xbox series
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : A quelques jours de sa livraison, Parcel Corps laisse un avis de passage pour un report à une date inconnue
On a joué à Sniper Elite: Resistance, un opus qui manque de réelle nouveauté
pc
ps5
xbox series
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : On a joué à Sniper Elite: Resistance, un opus qui manque de réelle nouveauté
Faut-il encore craquer pour une PS5 Slim aujourd’hui avant l’annonce de la PS5 Pro ?
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Faut-il encore craquer pour une PS5 Slim aujourd’hui avant l’annonce de la PS5 Pro ?
Où trouver P’tit Cactus – Visions of Mana
pc
ps5
xbox series
ps4
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Où trouver P’tit Cactus – Visions of Mana
Harry Potter :​ Champions de Quidditch fait le tour complet de son gameplay à quelques jours de sa sortie
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
ps4
xbox one
Image d\'illustration pour l\'article : Harry Potter :​ Champions de Quidditch fait le tour complet de son gameplay à quelques jours de sa sortie