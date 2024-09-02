Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2024

L’été est (presque) derrière nous, et si nous sommes encore en plein lancement de Star Wars Outlaws (et des autres sorties de fin août), la rentrée n’attend pas : comme chaque année, c’est la folie et le lancement de l’habituel tunnel des nouvelles sorties de fin d’année. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2024 sur consoles et PC.

Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2024

Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu (et où précommander au meilleur prix), on vous propose notre habituelle vidéo récap. Dans celle-ci, on vous présente les grosses sorties ou les jeux à ne pas manquer. Difficile de ne pas parler de Astro Bot par exemple, l’exclusivité PS5 la plus attendue de cette fin d’année. Mais la rentrée sera aussi marquée par Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, un spin-off à Dead by Daylight, les franchises sportives annuelles ou encore Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Les jeux de septembre 2024

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

2 septembre

Sumerian Six (PC)

3 septembre

4 septembre

5 septembre

Shogun Showdown (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (Switch)

DATE A LIVE: Ren Dystopia (PC)

Selfloss (PC)

6 septembre

9 septembre

10 septembre

11 septembre

Mirthwood (PC)

Crossy Road Castle (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

12 septembre

13 septembre

Evotinction (PC, PS5, PS4)

Funko Fusion (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Slender: The Arrival (PS5, PSVR2)

Edge of Sanity (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Deep Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

16 septembre

Phoenix Springs (PC)

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc (PC)

17 septembre

Le Vaillant Petit Page (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One)

Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

Fera: The Sundered Tribes (PC, accès anticipé)

Marko: Beyond Brave (PC)

Train Sim World 5 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

18 septembre

19 septembre

20 septembre

Frostpunk 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

23 septembre

Zoochosis (PC)

24 septembre

26 septembre

27 septembre

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Reynatis (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)

Dwarven Realms (PC)

30 septembre

Starfield – Shattered Space (PC, Xbox Series)

Rogue Waters (PC)

Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques septembre 2024