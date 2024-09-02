Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo septembre 2024
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de septembre 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver pour cette rentrée bien chargée sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois de septembre avec bien sûr, le très convoité Astro Bot mais également les franchises annuelles de NBA et EA Sports et bien d’autres titres.
L’été est (presque) derrière nous, et si nous sommes encore en plein lancement de Star Wars Outlaws (et des autres sorties de fin août), la rentrée n’attend pas : comme chaque année, c’est la folie et le lancement de l’habituel tunnel des nouvelles sorties de fin d’année. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2024 sur consoles et PC.
Les sorties à retenir en septembre 2024
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu (et où précommander au meilleur prix), on vous propose notre habituelle vidéo récap. Dans celle-ci, on vous présente les grosses sorties ou les jeux à ne pas manquer. Difficile de ne pas parler de Astro Bot par exemple, l’exclusivité PS5 la plus attendue de cette fin d’année. Mais la rentrée sera aussi marquée par Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, un spin-off à Dead by Daylight, les franchises sportives annuelles ou encore Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Les jeux de septembre 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
2 septembre
- Sumerian Six (PC)
3 septembre
- Harry Potter: Champions de Quidditch (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Spectre Divide (PC)
- Star Trucker (PC, Xbox Series)
- BAKERU (PC, Switch)
4 septembre
- Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series)
5 septembre
- Shogun Showdown (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (Switch)
- DATE A LIVE: Ren Dystopia (PC)
- Selfloss (PC)
6 septembre
- Astro Bot (PS5)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- NBA 2K25 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One Xbox Series, Switch)
- Perennial Order (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
9 septembre
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- What the Car? (PC, iOS, Android)
10 septembre
- Satisfactory (PC)
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Yars Rising (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- I Am Your Beast (PC)
- Towerborne (PC accès anticipé)
11 septembre
- Mirthwood (PC)
- Crossy Road Castle (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
12 septembre
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Caravan SandWitch (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Deathsprint 66 (PC)
- Celestia: Chain of Fate (PC, Switch)
- Melobot: A Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- REKA (PC Early Access)
- Garden Witch Life (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
13 septembre
- Evotinction (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Funko Fusion (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Slender: The Arrival (PS5, PSVR2)
- Edge of Sanity (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Deep Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
16 septembre
- Phoenix Springs (PC)
- Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc (PC)
17 septembre
- Le Vaillant Petit Page (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PC)
- Fera: The Sundered Tribes (PC, accès anticipé)
- Marko: Beyond Brave (PC)
- Train Sim World 5 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
18 septembre
- GT Manager (PC)
19 septembre
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- God of War Ragnarok (PC)
- Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Loddlenaut (Switch)
20 septembre
- Frostpunk 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
23 septembre
- Zoochosis (PC)
24 septembre
- GreedFall II: The Dying World (PC, accès anticipé)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Worlds of Aria (PC, Switch)
- The Forever Winter (PC, early access)
- Bloomtown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Beyond Galaxyland (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
26 septembre
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch)
- Ravenswatch (PC)
- Shadows of Doubt (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Meta Quest 3)
27 septembre
- EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Reynatis (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Dwarven Realms (PC)
30 septembre
- Starfield – Shattered Space (PC, Xbox Series)
- Rogue Waters (PC)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques septembre 2024
