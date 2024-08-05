Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2024

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux d’août 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois d’août avec le très attendu Star Wars Outlaws, mais également Visions of Mana, Black Myth: Wukong et d’autres rendez-vous à ne pas manquer.

