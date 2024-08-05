Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2024
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux d’août 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois d’août avec le très attendu Star Wars Outlaws, mais également Visions of Mana, Black Myth: Wukong et d’autres rendez-vous à ne pas manquer.
La période estivale est bien entamée, en atteste la chaleur constante en écrivant ces lignes. Et si le soleil est souvent synonyme d’un moment un peu plus calme pour les sorties jeux vidéo, cela n’empêche pas les studios d’alimenter les rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, en attestent ces prochaines semaines. Après vous avoir présenté les arrivées de juillet, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’août 2024 sur consoles et PC.
Les sorties à retenir en août 2024
Comme toujours, avant la liste complète, on vous propose une vidéo qui revient sur les sorties majeures des prochaines semaines. Et comment parler des jeux à venir sans évoquer Star Wars Outlaws, l’ambitieux monde ouvert d’Ubisoft, ou encore Black Myth Wukong, l’impressionnant Action RPG. Mais gardons une place pour Visions of Mana, la version Xbox de Kena ou encore Dustborn et son monde post-apocalyptique.
Les jeux d’août 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de août 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er août
- Tomba! (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Sword of Convallaria (PC, iOS, Android)
- Operation Tango (Switch)
- Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom (Switch)
2 août
- World of Goo 2 (PC, Switch)
- Closer the Distance (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
6 août
- Atlas Fallen Reign of Sand (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Pepper Grinder (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Level Zero (PC)
- Volgarr the Viking II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks (PC, accès anticipé)
7 août
- Creatures of Ava (PC, Xbox Series)
8 août
- SteamWorld Heist II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Deathbound (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Cat Quest 3 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Train Valley World (PC)
- Preserve (PC)
9 août
- The Crush House (PC)
13 août
- Leximan (PC)
- Stormgate (PC, early access)
- Guayota (PC, Switch)
14 août
- Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Green Hell (PS5, Xbox Series)
15 août
- Farewell North (PC)
- Kena Bridge of Spirits (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Dredge The Iron Rig (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Dawn of Defiance (PC, early access)
- I Am Your Beast (PC)
- Phantom Spark (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Arco (PC, Switch)
- Just Crow Things (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
16 août
- Madden NFL 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Castaway (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
20 août
- Black Myth Wukong (PC, PS5)
- Dustborn (PC, PS5, Xbox series)
- Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds Expansion (PC)
21 août
- Mika and The Witch’s Mountain (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
22 août
- TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
23 août
- Concord (PC, PS5)
26 août
- World of Warcraft : The War Within (PC)
- Endzone (PC, accès anticipé)
27 août
- Core Keeper (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Crypt Custodian (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
29 août
- Visions of Mana (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- WitchSpring R (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Gundam Breaker 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Akimbot (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Monster Jam Showdown (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
30 août
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash (PC)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques août 2024
