Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2024

On ne le sait que trop bien, la rentrée puis la fin d’année sont synonymes de sorties à la pelle. Comme toujours, c’est un vrai tunnel d’arrivées de jeux vidéo. Et si septembre amorçait déjà bien la chose, le mois à venir ne risque pas de nous reposer non plus. Il faudra sans doute faire quelques choix. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2024 sur consoles et PC.

Les sorties à retenir en octobre 2024

Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu les sorties d’octobre, on vous propose notre traditionnelle vidéo qui revient sur les rendez-vous majeurs. Impossible de ne pas parler de la date du 11 octobre avec le jeu Dragon Ball et Metaphor, mais également l’arrivée du remake de Silent Hill 2 quelques jours plus tôt. L’épisode annuel de Call of Duty pointera aussi le bout de son nez en fin de mois tandis que Sony sortira deux remasters.

Les jeux de octobre 2024

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de octobre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er octobre

3 octobre

4 octobre

Until Dawn Remaster (PC, PS5)

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Diplomacy is Not an Option (PC)

5 octobre

Die by the Blade (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

7 octobre

Phoenix Springs (PC)

8 octobre

9 octobre

Whimel Academy (PC – accès anticipé)

10 octobre

11 octobre

15 octobre

17 octobre

18 octobre

21 octobre

22 octobre

Batman Arkham Shadow (Meta Quest)

AWAKEN: Astral Blade (PC, PS5)

Fear the Spotlight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

Fae Farm (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

No More Room in Hell 2 (PC – accès anticipé)

Streets of Rogue 2 (PC – accès anticipé)

Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds (PC, Switch)

23 octobre

Wilmot Works It Out (PC)

Rivals of Aether 2 (PC)

24 octobre

25 octobre

29 octobre

30 octobre

31 octobre

