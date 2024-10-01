Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo octobre 2024
Publié le :
2 commentaires
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de octobre 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver avant Halloween sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois d’octobre, avec le très attendu remake de Silent Hill 2, le jeu Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Metaphor ReFantasio et tellement d’autres.
On ne le sait que trop bien, la rentrée puis la fin d’année sont synonymes de sorties à la pelle. Comme toujours, c’est un vrai tunnel d’arrivées de jeux vidéo. Et si septembre amorçait déjà bien la chose, le mois à venir ne risque pas de nous reposer non plus. Il faudra sans doute faire quelques choix. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2024 sur consoles et PC.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en octobre 2024
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu les sorties d’octobre, on vous propose notre traditionnelle vidéo qui revient sur les rendez-vous majeurs. Impossible de ne pas parler de la date du 11 octobre avec le jeu Dragon Ball et Metaphor, mais également l’arrivée du remake de Silent Hill 2 quelques jours plus tôt. L’épisode annuel de Call of Duty pointera aussi le bout de son nez en fin de mois tandis que Sony sortira deux remasters.
Les jeux de octobre 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de octobre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er octobre
- Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus (PS5, Xbox Series)
3 octobre
- Kill Knight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Parcel Corps (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Faaast Penguin (Switch)
- Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge (PC)
- PICROSS Records of the Shield Hero (PC)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (PSVR2)
- Vestiges : Fallen Tribes (PC, SteamVR – accès anticipé)
- Wizard of Legend 2 (PC – accès anticipé)
- The Last Plague: Blight (PC – accès anticipé)
4 octobre
- Until Dawn Remaster (PC, PS5)
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Diplomacy is Not an Option (PC)
5 octobre
- Die by the Blade (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
7 octobre
- Phoenix Springs (PC)
8 octobre
- Silent Hill 2 Remake (PC, PS5)
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
9 octobre
- Whimel Academy (PC – accès anticipé)
10 octobre
- Decline’s Drops (PC)
11 octobre
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4)
- Undisputed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Europa (PC, Switch)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Transformers: Galactic Trials (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Wingspan (PS5, Xbox Series)
15 octobre
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- New World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Neva (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Squirrel with a Gun (PS5, Xbox Series PS4, Xbox One)
- Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity (Meta Quest)
17 octobre
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch)
- Arsène Lupin – Voleur un jour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Blazing Strike (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- MechWarrior 5: Clans (PC)
18 octobre
- Unknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
21 octobre
22 octobre
- Batman Arkham Shadow (Meta Quest)
- AWAKEN: Astral Blade (PC, PS5)
- Fear the Spotlight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Fae Farm (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- No More Room in Hell 2 (PC – accès anticipé)
- Streets of Rogue 2 (PC – accès anticipé)
- Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds (PC, Switch)
23 octobre
- Wilmot Works It Out (PC)
- Rivals of Aether 2 (PC)
24 octobre
- Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Les Schtroumpfs: L’épopée des rêves (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Voidwrought (PC, Switch)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Switch)
- Date Everything (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Flint : Treasure of Oblivion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Windblown (PC, accès anticipé)
- Card-en-Ciel (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
25 octobre
- Barbie Project Friendship (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Ys X: Nordics (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (PC, Switch)
- The Coma 2B: Catacomb (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
29 octobre
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Post Trauma (PC)
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (Xbox Series)
30 octobre
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (iOS, Android)
- Wanderer : The Fragments of Fate (PSVR2, SteamVR)
31 octobre
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PC, PS5)
- Totally Spies! Cyber Mission (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- [REDACTED] (PC)
- Triangle Strategy (Meta Quest)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Pour rappel, précommander ou acheter vos jeux via les liens suivants soutiennent beaucoup notre site et nos réseaux. Merci infiniment pour votre soutien.
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés