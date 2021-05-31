Calendrier sorties jeux vidéo juin 2021
Même pas le temps de se remettre de cette fin mai avec la compilation Mass Effect pour certains ou Biomutant pour d’autres, qu’il faut déjà s’attaquer à un mois très chargé. Certes, juin c’est surtout des annonces avec l’E3 2021 mais on aura également droit à quelques belles sorties. Alors, à quoi pouvons nous jouer entre deux conférences ?
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en juin 2021 ?
Comme toujours, nous vous proposons une vidéo qui regroupe toutes les sorties à ne pas rater dans les prochaines semaines. Et il y aura de quoi faire entre Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear Strive, Chivalry 2 ou Mario Golf: Super Rush. La liste complète est quant à elle disponible juste en-dessous.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo juin 2021
1er juin
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC, Mac, Stadia puis le 8 juin sur PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
- Griftlands (PC)
- Operation: Tango (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Stonefly (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Going Medieval (Accès anticipé, PC)
- Super Animal Royale (Xbox Game Preview)
2 juin
- World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic (PC)
- Hokko Life (Accès anticipé, PC)
- Sludge Life (Switch)
3 juin
- The Last Spell (PC, Accès anticipé)
- Tour de France 2021 / Pro Cycling Manager 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Yuyoku no Fraulein: Wing of Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Sunblaze (PC, Switch)
4 juin
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Switch)
- Last Kids on Earth et le Sceptre Maudit (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Griftlands (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Persistence Enhanced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
5 juin
- Mighty Goose (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
7 juin
- Best Day Ever (PC, Switch)
8 juin
- Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Edge of Eternity (PC)
- Descenders (Xbox Series)
10 juin
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Open Country (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- We Are Football (PC)
- Life of Fly 2 (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
11 juin
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
- L’Atelier du Jeu Vidéo (Switch)
- Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Neptunia ReVerse (PS5)
- Spirit: la Grande Aventure de Lucky (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
15 juin
- The Universim (PC, Mac)
16 juin
- Farlanders (PC)
17 juin
- Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC)
- Roguebook (PC)
18 juin
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Geminose: Animal Popstar (Switch)
22 juin
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights (PC, Switch)
- Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
23 juin
- Fallen Knight (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Out of Line (PC)
24 juin
- Legend of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Le Donjon de Naheulbeuk : L’Amulette du Désordre (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
25 juin
- Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 (Switch)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Endocrisis (PC)
29 juin
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Justice (Switch)
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (PC)
- Curved Space (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Destroy All Humans (Switch)
