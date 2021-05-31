Calendrier sorties jeux vidéo juin 2021

Même pas le temps de se remettre de cette fin mai avec la compilation Mass Effect pour certains ou Biomutant pour d’autres, qu’il faut déjà s’attaquer à un mois très chargé. Certes, juin c’est surtout des annonces avec l’E3 2021 mais on aura également droit à quelques belles sorties. Alors, à quoi pouvons nous jouer entre deux conférences ?

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en juin 2021 ?

Comme toujours, nous vous proposons une vidéo qui regroupe toutes les sorties à ne pas rater dans les prochaines semaines. Et il y aura de quoi faire entre Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear Strive, Chivalry 2 ou Mario Golf: Super Rush. La liste complète est quant à elle disponible juste en-dessous.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo juin 2021

1er juin

2 juin

3 juin

4 juin

5 juin

7 juin

8 juin

10 juin

11 juin

15 juin

16 juin

  • Farlanders (PC)

17 juin

18 juin

22 juin

23 juin

  • Fallen Knight (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Out of Line (PC)

24 juin

25 juin

29 juin

Acheter les sorties de juin au meilleur prix















