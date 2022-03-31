Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2022

Après un mois de mars assez fou en termes de sorties, avec Kirby et le Monde Oublié, GhostWire Tokyo ou encore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, avril s’annonce bien plus calme. Comme souvent, il s’agit d’un mois creux après la fin de l’année fiscale pour les éditeurs et studios, et ce sera l’occasion de souffler avant la reprise dans les prochaines semaines. Découvrons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2022 sur consoles et PC.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux en avril 2022 ?

Comme chaque mois, on débute avec une sélection des plus grosses sorties en vidéo. On vous parle ainsi du retour de Chrono Cross plus de 20 ans plus tard, du nouveau jeu LEGO Star Wars ou encore de Nintendo Switch Sports. Pas beaucoup de grosses productions mais quelques arrivées à noter tout de même.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo avril 2022

1er avril

  • Crystar (Switch)
  • Super Cyborg (Xbox One)

5 avril

6 avril

  • Outbreak: Contagious Memories (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

7 avril

12 avril

14 avril

19 avril

  • The Iron Oath (PC, early access)
  • Winter Ember (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

20 avril

21 avril

  • MotoGP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
  • Revita (PC, Switch)
  • Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox Series)
  • Anuchard (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
  • Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4, Switch)
  • Lumote (Switch, Xbox One)

22 avril

26 avril

27 avril

28 avril

  • Forgive Me Father (Switch)
  • Abyss Memory : Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic (PC, Switch)
  • Tasomachi : Behind the Twilight (PS4, Switch)

29 avril

Acheter au meilleur prix les jeux d'avril en physique

Nintendo switch sports

Nintendo switch sports
Lego star wars : la saga skywalker
Lego star wars : la saga skywalker
Lego star wars : la saga skywalker
Lego star wars la saga skywalker
Road 96 (ps4)
Road 96 (xbox series)
Jeu switch milestone motogp 22 switch
Motogp 22 day one edition ps4
Motogp 22 day one edition ps4
Motogp 22 day one edition xbox
Ganryu 2 hakuma kojiro jeu switch
