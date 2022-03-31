Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo avril 2022
Après un mois de mars assez fou en termes de sorties, avec Kirby et le Monde Oublié, GhostWire Tokyo ou encore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, avril s’annonce bien plus calme. Comme souvent, il s’agit d’un mois creux après la fin de l’année fiscale pour les éditeurs et studios, et ce sera l’occasion de souffler avant la reprise dans les prochaines semaines. Découvrons ensemble toutes les sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2022 sur consoles et PC.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux en avril 2022 ?
Comme chaque mois, on débute avec une sélection des plus grosses sorties en vidéo. On vous parle ainsi du retour de Chrono Cross plus de 20 ans plus tard, du nouveau jeu LEGO Star Wars ou encore de Nintendo Switch Sports. Pas beaucoup de grosses productions mais quelques arrivées à noter tout de même.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo avril 2022
1er avril
- Crystar (Switch)
- Super Cyborg (Xbox One)
5 avril
- MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
6 avril
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
7 avril
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The House of the Dead Remake (Switch)
- Godfall (Xbox One, Xbox Series, Steam)
- Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
- Forgive Me Father (PC)
12 avril
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
- Cathedral (PS4)
14 avril
- Road 96 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Tormented Souls (Switch)
- Run: The World In-Between (PC, Switch)
- Crimesight (PC)
19 avril
- The Iron Oath (PC, early access)
- Winter Ember (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
20 avril
- Star Wars : Le Pouvoir de la Force (Switch)
- Postal 4 (PC)
21 avril
- MotoGP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- Revita (PC, Switch)
- Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Anuchard (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4, Switch)
- Lumote (Switch, Xbox One)
22 avril
- Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Switch)
26 avril
- The Serpent Rogue (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- King Arthur : Knight’s Tale (PC)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Switch)
27 avril
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
28 avril
- Forgive Me Father (Switch)
- Abyss Memory : Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic (PC, Switch)
- Tasomachi : Behind the Twilight (PS4, Switch)
29 avril
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)