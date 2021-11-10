GTA : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition dévoile toutes les musiques des stations de radio

GTA : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition donne aujourd’hui un tas d’informations alors que sa sortie est imminente. L’une des informations que l’on attendait impatiemment est celle concernant la playlist des stations de radio.

L’absence du King of Pop

Cela pourra en décevoir plus d’un mais d’après la liste complète fournie par Rockstar, on note quelques absents dans le lot. Les plus notables étant deux morceaux de Michael Jackson, et surtout un Billie Jean qui reste un incontournable de GTA : Vice City. Il n’est pas le seul puisque l’on note aussi Rage Against the Machine et James Brown aux abonnés absents. Cependant, il faut tout de même saluer l’effort puisque l’on retrouve la majeure partie de la playlist originale. La qualité sonore sera en plus améliorée et l’on pourra même profiter des radios en son surround 5.1.

Voici la liste complète des stations et des morceaux présents :

Double Clef FM | DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro

Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici

Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento

Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino

K-Jah | DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ‘Walsh (Herman Stephens)

Scientist – Dance of the Vampires

Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck

Scientist – The Corpse Rises

Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud

Scientist – Plague of Zombies

Rise FM | DJ — Andre “The Accelerator” (André)

Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)

Shiver – Deep Time

R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle

Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)

Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)

Lips 106 | DJs — Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)

Marydancin – Wash Him Off

Fatamarse – Bump To The Music

April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More

Lucy – Forever

Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?

Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Funky BJs – Rubber Tip

Game Radio FM | DJs – Stretch Armstrong (voices himself) and Lord Sear (voices himself)

Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)

Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)

Nature – Nature Freestyle

JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle

Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game

Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King

Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2

Black Rob – By a Stranger

Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top

MSX FM | DJ – MC Codebreaker (voices himself)

Calyx – Quagmire

Rascal & Klone – Get Wild

Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day

Hex – Force

Omni Trio – First Contact

Aquasky – Spectre

Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All

Ryme Tyme – T Minus

nCode – Spasm

D. Kay – Monolith

Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg

Head Radio | DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)

Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer

Whatever – Good Thing

Craig Gray – Fade Away

Conor and Jay – Change

Frankie Fame – See Through You

Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go

Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply

Flashback 95.6 | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

Debbie Harry – Rush Rush

Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up

Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)

Amy Holland – She’s On Fire

Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonigh

Chatterbox FM | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)

Pas de musiques (uniquement des dialogues)

Wave 103 | DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

Blondie – Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Nena – 99 Luftballoons

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Spandau Ballet – Gold

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!

Romeo Void – Never Say Never

Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night

Flash FM | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

Hall & Oates – Out of Touch

Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds

The Outfield – Your Love

Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It

Bryan Adams – Run to You

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

Go West – Call Me

Laura Branigan – Self Control

INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message

Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce

Davy DMX – One For the Treble

Mantronix – Bassline

Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)

Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

Cybotron – Clear

Run DMC – Rock Box

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Whodini – Magic’s Wand

Emotion 98.3 | DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

Toto – Africa

Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme

Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You

Mr. Mister – Broken Wings

Roxy Music – More Than This

Squeeze – Tempted

REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You

Night Ranger – Sister Christian

Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Fever 105 | DJ – Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On

Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know

Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

Pointer Sisters – Automatic

René & Angela – I’ll Be Good

Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long

Rick James – Ghetto Life

Evelyn Champagne King – Shame

Teena Marie – Behind the Groove

Mtume – Juicy Fruit

Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness

Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

V-Rock | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)

Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love

Megadeth – Peace Sells

Rockstar’s Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

Anthrax – Madhouse

Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight

Slayer – Raining Blood

Tesla – Comin’ Atcha Live

David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose

Radio Espantoso | DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo

Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong

Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré

Deodato – Latin Flute

Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú

Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo

Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja

Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions

Deodato – Super Strut

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay

Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental

Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón

VCPR | DJs – Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

Pas de musiques (uniquement des dialogues)

K-Chat | DJ – Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

Pas de musiques (uniquement des dialogues)

Playback FM |DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches

Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane

Spoonie Gee – The Godfather

Masta Ace – Me and the Biz

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause

Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Gang Starr – B.Y.S.

Biz Markie – The Vapors

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown

K-DST | DJ – Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith (Axl Rose)

Foghat – Slow Ride

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Heart – Barracuda

Kiss – Strutter

Toto – Hold the Line

Rod Stewart – Young Turks

Humble Pie – Get Down to It

Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

America – A Horse with No Name

The Who – Eminence Front

Boston – Smokin’

David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me

Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise

Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1

Bounce FM | DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)

Dazz Band – Let It Whip

Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging

Cameo – Candy

MFSB – Love Is The Message

Johnny Harris – Odyssey

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets

Zapp – I Can Make You Dance

Rick James – Cold Blooded

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock

Ohio Players – Funky Worm

Maze – Twilight

Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage

SF-UR |DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land

808 State – Pacific 202

A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love

Raze – Break 4 Love

Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey

Jomanda – Make My Body Rock

CeCe Rogers – Someday

Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You

Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?

Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body

Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

The Todd Terry Project – Weekend

Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)

Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend

The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos | DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang

Too $hort – The Ghetto

N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)

Kid Frost – La Raza

Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day

The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough

Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn

Above the Law – Murder Rap

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist

K-Rose | DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

Jerry Reed – Amos Moses

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’

Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts

Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read

The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward

Willie Nelson – Crazy

Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses

Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away

Ed Bruce – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You

Whitey Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas

Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night

Statler Brothers – New York City

Radio X | DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)

Helmet – Unsung

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Faith No More – Midlife Crisis

Danzig – Mother

Living Colour – Cult of Personality

Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up

Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

The Stone Roses – Fools Gold

Alice in Chains – Them Bones

Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

CSR-103.9 | DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

SWV – I’m So Into You

Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’

Samuelle – You Like What You See

Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way

Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity

Guy – Groove Me

Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid

Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Today – I Got the Feeling

Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing

Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel

En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West | DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell “Sly” Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed

Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Dennis Brown – Revolution

Willi Williams – Armagideon Time

I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer

Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain

Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop

Pliers – Bam Bam

Barrington Levy – Here I Come

Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound

Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery

Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devi

Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ – Johnny “The Love Giant” Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)

Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba

The Chakachas – Jungle Fever

Bob James – Nautilus

Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions

Lyn Collins – Think (About It)

War – Low Rider

Gloria Jones – Tainted Love

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind

WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio | DJs – Various

Pas de musiques (uniquement des dialogues)

GTA : The Trilogy – The Definitive Editionsortira le 11 novembre prochain, soit demain, sur PC, iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series et Switch.