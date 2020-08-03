Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2020

A chaque début de mois, on vous propose un calendrier des sorties. L’occasion idéale pour faire le point sur les prochains jeux vidéo qui arrivent sur consoles et PC avec un article complet ainsi qu’une présentation en vidéo. Après un mois de juillet surtout marqué par Ghost of Tsushima, voyons ce qui arrive en août.

Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo en août ?

Mais qu’est-ce qui arrive en août ? Pour faire le point, on vous propose tout d’abord une vidéo où l’on vous résume les sorties majeures. Bien évidemment, on pense tout de suite à l’arrivée de Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battletoads ou encore Tell me Why sur PC et Xbox One, respectivement les 18, 20 et 27 août.

Ceci dit, comme chaque année, août est souvent synonyme de rush en fin de mois. Preuve en est, les dates des 25, 27 et 28 août vont compter à eux trois, plus de 20 sorties. On pense à Project Cars 3, Captain Tsubasa, Windbound, Wasteland 3 et bien d’autres joyeusetés.

Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2020

Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo en août 2020 :

4 août

5 août

  • Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC)

6 août

  • Train Sim World 2 (PC, PS4, One)
  • UnderMine (PC, One)
  • Clan N (PC, PS4, One, Switch)

7 août

11 août

  • Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

13 août

14 août

  • EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4, One)
  • Dreamscaper (PC) – accès anticipé

18 août

20 août

  • RPG Maker MZ (PC)

21 août

25 août

27 août

28 août

