Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo août 2020
A chaque début de mois, on vous propose un calendrier des sorties. L’occasion idéale pour faire le point sur les prochains jeux vidéo qui arrivent sur consoles et PC avec un article complet ainsi qu’une présentation en vidéo. Après un mois de juillet surtout marqué par Ghost of Tsushima, voyons ce qui arrive en août.
Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo en août ?
Mais qu’est-ce qui arrive en août ? Pour faire le point, on vous propose tout d’abord une vidéo où l’on vous résume les sorties majeures. Bien évidemment, on pense tout de suite à l’arrivée de Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battletoads ou encore Tell me Why sur PC et Xbox One, respectivement les 18, 20 et 27 août.
Ceci dit, comme chaque année, août est souvent synonyme de rush en fin de mois. Preuve en est, les dates des 25, 27 et 28 août vont compter à eux trois, plus de 20 sorties. On pense à Project Cars 3, Captain Tsubasa, Windbound, Wasteland 3 et bien d’autres joyeusetés.
Toutes les sorties jeux vidéo août 2020
Voici la liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo en août 2020 :
4 août
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (PC, PS4)
- Skully (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- Relicta (PC, PS4, One, Stadia)
- Hellbound (PC)
5 août
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC)
6 août
- Train Sim World 2 (PC, PS4, One)
- UnderMine (PC, One)
- Clan N (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
7 août
- Fast & Furious : Crossroads (PC, PS4, One)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Vita, Switch)
11 août
- Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
13 août
- A Total War Saga : Troy (PC)
- Boomerang Fu (PC, One, Switch)
- Dying Light – Hellraid (PC, PS4, One)
- Faeria (Xbox One, Switch)
14 août
- EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4, One)
- Dreamscaper (PC) – accès anticipé
18 août
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC, Xbox One)
- Rogue Legacy 2 (PC) – accès anticipé
- Death end re:Quest 2 (PC)
- Pathfinder : Kingmaker (PS4, One)
20 août
- RPG Maker MZ (PC)
21 août
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- Road Z : The Last Ride (PC)
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch)
- Samurai Jack : Battle Through Time (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
25 août
- Street Power Football (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- Kandagawa Jet Girls (PC, PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
27 août
- Tell me Why Chapitre 1 (PC, Xbox One)
- Le Donjon de Naheulbeuk : L’Amulette du Désordre (PC, PS4, One)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad (iOS, Android)
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC)
- Solaris : Offworld Combat (PC, PS4)
- Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch)
28 août
- Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Project CARS 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Windbound (PC, PS4, One, Switch, Stadia)
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, One)
- Nexomon : Extinction (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- Immortal Realms : Vampire Wars (PC, PS4, One, Switch)
- Death end re:Quest 2 (PS4)
- Giraffe and Annika (PS4, Switch)
Acheter les jeux au meilleur prix