Final Fantasy VII Remake : Packaging et tracklist complète pour l’OST officielle
Alors que Final Fantasy VII Remake sortira ce 10 avril, nous vous parlions dans un article précédent que la bande originale serait vendue dans une collection de 7CD. Nous avons aujourd’hui la liste détaillé des titres présents sur chaque disque ainsi qu’un nouveau visuel du packaging.
Tracklist complète avec pas moins de 156 titres
Square Enix a donc lâché de nouvelles informations pour cet album ultime que beaucoup de fans doivent attendre frénétiquement. La sortie de cet album est fixée au 27 mai et on vous rappelle que les précommandes sont déjà ouvertes à cette adresse. Ce sont donc pas moins de 156 musiques qui vous attendent (sans compter le CD bonus) dont nous allons vous dévoiler la liste.
Disque 1
- The Prelude – Reunion
- Midgar, City of Mako
- Bombing Mission
- Let the Battles Begin! – Ex-SOLDIER
- Mako Reactor 1
- Mako Reactor 1 – Battle Edit
- Scorpion Sentinel
- Getaway
- Shinra’s Theme
- Those Chosen by the Planet
- The Promised Land – Cycle of Souls
- Chance Meeting in Sector 8
- Let the Battles Begin! – Break Through
- A Close Call
- Shinra Creed
- Shining Beacon of Civilization
- Tifa’s Theme – Seventh Heaven
- Noises in the Night
- Mako Poisoning
- Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity
Disque 2
- Avalanche’s Theme
- Scrap Boulevard Cleanup Crew
- Johnny’s Theme
- Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job
- On Our Way
- The Star of Seventh Heaven
- Lurking in the Darkness – Suspicious Man
- Just Another Job
- Lay Down Some Rubber – Let’s Ride
- Midnight Spiral
- Speed Demon
- The Red Zone
- RUN RUN RUN
- Jessie’s Theme
- Moonlight Thievery
- A Tower, a Promise
- S7-6 Annex Diversion
- Ignition Flame
- Under Cover of Smoke
- Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity
- ???
- A New Operation
Disque 3
- Target: Mako Reactor 5
- Hurry!
- Dogged Pursuit
- Born Survivors – Section C
- Born Survivors – Section E
- Crab Warden
- Undercity Suns
- Tightrope
- Maze of Scrap Metal
- Critical Shot
- Game Over
- The Rendezvous Point
- A Trap Is Sprung
- The Airbuster
- Who Are You?
- The Turks’ Theme
- The Turks: Reno
- Flowers Blooming in the Church
- Under the Rotting Pizza
- Anxiety
- Aerith’s Theme – Home Again
- Hollow Skies
- Let the Battles Begin! – The Hideout
- Whack-a-Box
Disque 4
- Midnight Rendezvous
- Collapsed Expressway
- High Five
- The Oppressed – Beck’s Badasses
- Due Recompense
- Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps
- Wall Market – Chocobo Sam
- Wall Market – Madam M
- The Most Muscular
- An Unforgettable Night
- The Sweetest Honey
- Luxury Massage
- Tonight’s Corneo Cup
- Corneo Colosseum
- Colosseum Death Match
- Just Desserts
- Electric Executioners
- Hell House
- Victory Fanfare
- A Certain Gaudiness
- Let the Battles Begin! -REMAKE-
- Stand Up
- Funk with Me
- Sync or Swim
- Vibe Valentino
- Stand Up – Reprise
- Don of the Slums
- The Audition
- Smash ‘Em, Rip ‘Em
Disque 5
- Abzu
- Rough Waters
- Darkness Ahead
- Any Last Words?
- Ascension
- Train Graveyard
- Haunted
- Come On, This Way
- Ghoul
- Alone
- Black Wind
- Waiting to Be Found
- Eligor
- Fight for Survival
- Come Back to Us
- Cheap Play
- Those in Need
- Slums on Fire
- Get to Safety!
- Aerith and Marlene – A Familiar Flower
- Limited Options
- The Look on Her Face
- Rematch atop the Pillar
Disque 6
- Return to the Planet
- A Broken World
- Daughter’s Farewell
- Infinity’s End
- Wild de Chocobo
- Leslie’s Theme
- The Day Midgar Stood Still
- Fires of Resistance
- A Solemn Sunset
- The Valkyrie
- The Shinra Building
- Operation: Save Aerith
- All Quiet at the Gates
- Hand over Hand
- Scarlet’s Theme
- Stewards of the Planet
- Corporate Archives
- Cultivating Madness
- Another Day at Shinra HQ
- The Turks’ Theme – Office
- Home Away from Home
- Infiltrating Shinra HQ
- The Drum
- Catastrophe
- Final Experiment
Disque 7
- Trail of Blood
- J-E-N-O-V-A – Quickening
- ???
- The Arsenal
- Midgar Expressway
- Arbiter of Fate – Advent
- Arbiter of Fate – Rebirth
- Arbiter of Fate – Singularity
- I’m Waiting, Cloud
- One-Winged Angel – Rebirth
- Seven Seconds till the End
- Hollow
- Credits
Disque 8
- Bonus Track