FIFA 22 est désormais disponible en précommande, voici où l’acheter

Electronic Arts n’a pas attendu son EA Play pour lever le voile sur FIFA 22, qui a été présenté juste avant la finale de l’Euro 2020 dimanche dernier. Mettant à l’honneur Kylian Mbappé sur sa jaquette, ce nouvel opus introduira de fonctionnalités supplémentaires, comme la technologie Hypermotion sur next-gen, et on a surtout pu voir quelles étaient les différentes versions du jeu. Il ne fallait pas attendre bien plus longtemps pour que EA ouvre les précommandes pour ce FIFA 22.

Où précommander FIFA 22 ?

Plusieurs boutiques en lignes proposent désormais de précommander FIFA 22 avec quelques éditions spéciales. On notera par exemple une édition standard un peu différente chez Amazon, dans la mesure, où elle englobe le jeu de base ainsi qu’un code sur un jersey exclusive pour FUT 22. Une édition comprenant 1050 FIFA Points pour FUT 22 est aussi disponible.

Rappel important, les éditions next-gen PS5 et Xbox Series coutent plus chères à cause des fonctionnalités en plus, et la mise à niveau n’est pas gratuite.

Amazon

Fnac

Micromania

Auchan

FIFA 22 sera disponible dès le 1er octobre sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch et Stadia.