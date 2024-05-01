Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2024

Les mois d’avril sont relativement calmes. La faute aux bilans fiscaux de la plupart des éditeurs qui se terminent le 31 mars et qui préfèrent tout lâcher avant. Mais on a tout de même eu la possibilité de mettre la main sur quelques gros titres, comme Stellar Blade, le surprenant Manor Lords ou encore le retour du tennis avec TopSpin 2K25. Les prochaines semaines s’annoncent plus intenses donc sans plus tarder, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2024 sur PC et consoles.

Les sorties à retenir en mai 2024

Avant de vous proposer une liste complète des sorties JV à venir, on vous propose notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. Ici, on survole les rendez-vous importants à ne pas manquer, avec bien sûr, l’arrivée tant attendue de Hellblade 2. On parlera aussi bien sûr du prochain jeu Paper Mario, du nouvel épisode d’Endless Ocean ou encore de F1 24 et de Wuthering Waves.

Les jeux de mai 2024

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

2 mai

3 mai

7 mai

Heading Out (PC)

8 mai

9 mai

Little Kitty, Big City (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Animal Well (PC, PS5, Switch)

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Gift (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Crow Country (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

1000xRESIST (PC, Switch)

13 mai

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Fabledom (PC)

The Land Beneath Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Never Mourn (PC early access)

14 mai

Braid Anniversary Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Switch)

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Biomutant (Switch)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (PC early access)

Dread Delusion (PC)

15 mai

16 mai

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (PC, Switch)

Die by the Blade (PC)

Norland (PC early access)

17 mai

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

My Little Pony : Mystère à Hauts-de-Zéphyr (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

21 mai

22 mai

Venture to the Vile (PC)

23 mai

Paper Mario La Porte Millénaire (Switch)

Wuthering Waves (PC, iOS, Android)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Hauntii (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Songs of Silence (PC early access)

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (PC, Switch)

World of Goo 2 (PC, Switch)

Until Then (PC, PS5)

Star Trek: Resurgence (PC)

Bread and Fred (Switch)

Tennis Manager 2024 (PC)

Pine Hearts (Switch)

24 mai

SunnySide (PC)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)

28 mai

MultiVersus (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Construction Simulator 4 (Switch, iOS, Android)

Reus 2 (PC)

29 mai

Nine Sols (PC)

Capes (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

30 mai

Astor: Blade of the Monolith (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Cozynauts (PC)

Humanity (Xbox Series, Xbox One)

31 mai

F1 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Xbox Series, Xbox One)

