Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mai 2024

Quelles seront les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici un calendrier des prochaines sorties JV de mai avec notamment F1 24, Endless Ocean, Hellblade 2 ou encore le jeu Solo Leveling: Arise.
Les mois d’avril sont relativement calmes. La faute aux bilans fiscaux de la plupart des éditeurs qui se terminent le 31 mars et qui préfèrent tout lâcher avant. Mais on a tout de même eu la possibilité de mettre la main sur quelques gros titres, comme Stellar Blade, le surprenant Manor Lords ou encore le retour du tennis avec TopSpin 2K25. Les prochaines semaines s’annoncent plus intenses donc sans plus tarder, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2024 sur PC et consoles.
Les sorties à retenir en mai 2024
Avant de vous proposer une liste complète des sorties JV à venir, on vous propose notre traditionnelle sélection en vidéo. Ici, on survole les rendez-vous importants à ne pas manquer, avec bien sûr, l’arrivée tant attendue de Hellblade 2. On parlera aussi bien sûr du prochain jeu Paper Mario, du nouvel épisode d’Endless Ocean ou encore de F1 24 et de Wuthering Waves.
Les jeux de mai 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
2 mai
- Endless Ocean Luminous (Switch)
- MotoGP 24 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- INDIKA (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Sclash (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Surmount: Little Climbers on a Big Adventure (PC, Switch)
- Great Houses of Calderia (PC)
- Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya (Switch)
3 mai
- Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)
7 mai
- Heading Out (PC)
8 mai
- Solo Leveling: Arise (PC, iOS, Android)
- V Rising (PC)
9 mai
- Little Kitty, Big City (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Animal Well (PC, PS5, Switch)
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Gift (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Crow Country (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- 1000xRESIST (PC, Switch)
13 mai
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Fabledom (PC)
- The Land Beneath Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Never Mourn (PC early access)
14 mai
- Braid Anniversary Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Switch)
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Biomutant (Switch)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia (PC early access)
- Dread Delusion (PC)
15 mai
- Baladins (PC)
16 mai
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PC)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (PC, Switch)
- Die by the Blade (PC)
- Norland (PC early access)
17 mai
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- My Little Pony : Mystère à Hauts-de-Zéphyr (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
21 mai
- Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II (PC, Xbox Series)
- System Shock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm (PC)
- Synergy (PC early access)
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC)
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Paper Trail (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
22 mai
- Venture to the Vile (PC)
23 mai
- Paper Mario La Porte Millénaire (Switch)
- Wuthering Waves (PC, iOS, Android)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Hauntii (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Songs of Silence (PC early access)
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (PC, Switch)
- World of Goo 2 (PC, Switch)
- Until Then (PC, PS5)
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PC)
- Bread and Fred (Switch)
- Tennis Manager 2024 (PC)
- Pine Hearts (Switch)
24 mai
- SunnySide (PC)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)
28 mai
- MultiVersus (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Construction Simulator 4 (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Reus 2 (PC)
29 mai
- Nine Sols (PC)
- Capes (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
30 mai
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Cozynauts (PC)
- Humanity (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
31 mai
- F1 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Xbox Series, Xbox One)
