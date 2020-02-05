ActuGaming.net - Toute l'actualité des jeux vidéo avec passion

Maître – Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot

  • Guides - Publié par
  • Temps de lecture : 1 min. Pas de commentaire
Voici ce qu’il faut faire dans la quête annexe Maître dans Dragon Ball Z Kakarot à récupérer auprès de Tortue Géniale sur son île. Elle doit être réalisée avec Goku lors de l’arc Cell.

Soluce Maître

Récompenses :

  • EXP : 116001
  • Médaille D x5
  • Carte 039
  • Viande exquise x3
  • Lapin congelé x2
  • Poisson géant gras x2

Cela va aller très vite : Tortue Géniale veut voir un peu les progrès réalisés par Son Goku et Krillon. Donc hop, un petit combat entre vous, et seulement vous deux. Battez Krillon (Niv 42) et la quête sera terminée. Retrouvez notre guide complet de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou vous pouvez retourner à l’index des quêtes secondaires.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
