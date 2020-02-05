Voici ce qu’il faut faire dans la quête annexe Maître dans Dragon Ball Z Kakarot à récupérer auprès de Tortue Géniale sur son île. Elle doit être réalisée avec Goku lors de l’arc Cell.

Soluce Maître

Récompenses :

EXP : 116001

Médaille D x5

Carte 039

Viande exquise x3

Lapin congelé x2

Poisson géant gras x2

Cela va aller très vite : Tortue Géniale veut voir un peu les progrès réalisés par Son Goku et Krillon. Donc hop, un petit combat entre vous, et seulement vous deux. Battez Krillon (Niv 42) et la quête sera terminée. Retrouvez notre guide complet de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou vous pouvez retourner à l’index des quêtes secondaires.