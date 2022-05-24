Les Days of Play 2022 démarrent demain, le 25 mai, avec de nombreuses promotions au programme
Comme tous les ans, Sony se prépare a lancer sa nouvelle vague de promotions à travers l’opération Days of Play. Durant deux semaines, le constructeur brade les prix de nombreux jeux PlayStation Studios, mais aussi de ses accessoires, comme ses manettes, casques et autres. On sait désormais quand les Days of Play 2022 auront lieu, et le coup d’envoi sera lancé dès demain, le 25 mai.
Une vague de promotions PlayStation
Si vous comptez craquer sur des jeux ou sur des produits PlayStation, on ne pourra que vous conseiller de surveiller de près les promotions qui seront au cours des Days of Play, qui auront lieu du 25 mai au 8 juin prochain.
Durant cette période, vous pourrez retrouver de nombreuses réductions sur les produits PlayStation, que ce soit sur les sites marchands habituels comme Amazon, ou sur le site PlayStation Direct ou PlayStation Gear.
Des réductions apparaitront aussi dès demain sur une sélection de jeux du PlayStation Store. Si le compte français du PlayStation Blog n’a pas révélé la liste complète des jeux en promotion, le site anglophone est plus loquace. Voici les jeux qui seront concernés par les Days of Play :
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- BABYLON’S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5
- ELEX 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- Hitman 3 – Standard Edition
- Hitman 3 – Trilogy
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB The Show 22 PS4
- MLB The Show 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- Persona 5 Royal
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- TESO: PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- Uuncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22