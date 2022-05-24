Les Days of Play 2022 démarrent demain, le 25 mai, avec de nombreuses promotions au programme

Comme tous les ans, Sony se prépare a lancer sa nouvelle vague de promotions à travers l’opération Days of Play. Durant deux semaines, le constructeur brade les prix de nombreux jeux PlayStation Studios, mais aussi de ses accessoires, comme ses manettes, casques et autres. On sait désormais quand les Days of Play 2022 auront lieu, et le coup d’envoi sera lancé dès demain, le 25 mai.

Une vague de promotions PlayStation

Si vous comptez craquer sur des jeux ou sur des produits PlayStation, on ne pourra que vous conseiller de surveiller de près les promotions qui seront au cours des Days of Play, qui auront lieu du 25 mai au 8 juin prochain.

Durant cette période, vous pourrez retrouver de nombreuses réductions sur les produits PlayStation, que ce soit sur les sites marchands habituels comme Amazon, ou sur le site PlayStation Direct ou PlayStation Gear.

Des réductions apparaitront aussi dès demain sur une sélection de jeux du PlayStation Store. Si le compte français du PlayStation Blog n’a pas révélé la liste complète des jeux en promotion, le site anglophone est plus loquace. Voici les jeux qui seront concernés par les Days of Play :