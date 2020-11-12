Call of the Sea montrera du gameplay le 17 novembre

Très discret depuis son apparition au Future Games Show diffusé fin août, Call of the Sea donnera de ses nouvelles le 17 novembre prochain.

Comme l’indique le compte Twitter officiel de Raw Fury, un stream dédié au jeu d’aventure lovecraftien développé par Out of the Blue sera organisé mardi prochain à 18h en France sur la chaîne Twitch RawFuryGames. L’émission permettra aux joueurs et aux joueuses de découvrir du gameplay sur PC.

Call of the Sea sortira sur PC, Xbox One et Xbox Series X | S à une date encore inconnue pour le moment.

CORRECTION: Our own video game playing channel is https://t.co/gVQAOiylJA, feel free to still tune in to the other one as well but we can't speak for the content!

— Raw Fury (@RawFury) November 11, 2020