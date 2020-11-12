Call of the Sea montrera du gameplay le 17 novembre

call of the sea avec logo

Très discret depuis son apparition au Future Games Show diffusé fin août, Call of the Sea donnera de ses nouvelles le 17 novembre prochain.

La version PC à l’honneur

Comme l’indique le compte Twitter officiel de Raw Fury, un stream dédié au jeu d’aventure lovecraftien développé par Out of the Blue sera organisé mardi prochain à 18h en France sur la chaîne Twitch RawFuryGames. L’émission permettra aux joueurs et aux joueuses de découvrir du gameplay sur PC.

Call of the Sea sortira sur PC, Xbox One et Xbox Series X | S à une date encore inconnue pour le moment.

Membre Actugaming.net
PikaDocMaster78 J'ai commencé avec Adibou, Pouce-Pouce et les albums de l'Oncle Ernest. Aujourd'hui, j’apprécie plus particulièrement les jeux proposant une écriture convaincante, des personnages attachants et un univers soigné, sans pour autant m'en contenter. FPS, Gestion/Simulation/Sport, Stratégie... j'essaye de ne pas me dresser trop de barrières car c'est parfois dans le genre qu'on apprécie le moins que se cache une pépite qui ne demande qu'à être découverte.
Call of the Sea
Call of the Sea
Dans la même thématique...
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

0 Commentaires
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Votre bloqueur de publicités est activé.

Pour que nous puissions continuer à vous proposer des contenus de qualité sur Actugaming.net, nous vous remercions d'autoriser la publicité.