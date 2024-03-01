Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2024
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo en mars 2024 ? Quels sont les jeux qui vont arriver le mois prochain, aussi bien sur PC que sur les deux PlayStation et Xbox et Nintendo Switch ? Voici un calendrier complet des prochaines sorties jeux vidéo de mars avec notamment Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach, South Park ou encore Rise of the Ronin.
Comme chaque mois, on revient sur les sorties majeures à venir. Le mois dernier, en février, on a pu mettre la main sur Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, une compilation Tomb Raider ou encore plus dernièrement, le très attendu Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Mars s’annonce très riche également, avec l’habituel bal des sorties avant la fin de l’année fiscale des studios. On fait le point sur tout ce qui sortira en mars 2024 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC.
Les sorties à retenir en mars 2024
Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu ce qui arrivera dans le mois, on vous propose notre traditionnelle vidéo qui revient sur les sorties les plus importantes. On revient bien sûr sur le jeu South Park Snow Day, le reboot de Alone in the Dark ou encore la tentaculaire journée du 22 mars, avec Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime et Rise of the Ronin.
Les jeux de mars 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er mars
- Ufouria: The Saga 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- The Mobius Machine (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (PC, Xbox Series)
4 mars
- The Thaumaturge (PC)
- Biomorph (PC)
5 mars
- Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Outlast Trials (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Quilts and Cats of Calico (PC)
- Kingdom: The Blood (PC, iOS, Android)
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series)
6 mars
- Reveil (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
7 mars
- Blade Prince Academy (PC)
- As Dusk Falls (PS5, PS4)
- The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend (Meta Quest, SteamVR)
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (PC, Switch)
- Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC)
- Manic Mechanics (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
8 mars
- WWE 2K24 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)
- Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Summerhouse (PC)
12 mars
- Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Little Cities: Bigger! (PSVR2)
- Hotel Renovator (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Goblin Stone (PC)
14 mars
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Highwater (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Cartel Tycoon (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Switch)
- Gylt (Switch)
- Paint the Town Red (PSVR2)
15 mars
- Outcast – A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance (Switch)
19 mars
- Hi-Fi RUSH (PS5)
- MLB The Show 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One – Early Access)
20 mars
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
21 mars
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition (PC)
- House Flipper 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)
22 mars
- Rise of the Ronin (PS5)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Bears In Space (PC)
26 mars
- South Park Snow Day (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Planet Zoo Console Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- Farming Simulator Kids (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Go Fight Fantastic (PC)
- Outpost: Infinity Siege (PC)
27 mars
- Distant Bloom (PC)
28 mars
- Open Roads (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- Pepper Grinder (PC, Switch)
- Outward: Definitive Edition (Switch)
- Omega Crafter (PC – accès anticipé)
- Felix the Cat collection (PS5, PS4, Switch)
29 mars
- Sonzai (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques mars 2024
