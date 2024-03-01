Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2024

Comme chaque mois, on revient sur les sorties majeures à venir. Le mois dernier, en février, on a pu mettre la main sur Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, une compilation Tomb Raider ou encore plus dernièrement, le très attendu Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Mars s’annonce très riche également, avec l’habituel bal des sorties avant la fin de l’année fiscale des studios. On fait le point sur tout ce qui sortira en mars 2024 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC.

Les sorties à retenir en mars 2024

Avant de vous lister jeu par jeu ce qui arrivera dans le mois, on vous propose notre traditionnelle vidéo qui revient sur les sorties les plus importantes. On revient bien sûr sur le jeu South Park Snow Day, le reboot de Alone in the Dark ou encore la tentaculaire journée du 22 mars, avec Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime et Rise of the Ronin.

Les jeux de mars 2024

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er mars

Ufouria: The Saga 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

The Mobius Machine (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (PC, Xbox Series)

4 mars

The Thaumaturge (PC)

Biomorph (PC)

5 mars

6 mars

Reveil (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

7 mars

8 mars

WWE 2K24 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch)

Summerhouse (PC)

12 mars

Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Little Cities: Bigger! (PSVR2)

Hotel Renovator (PS5, Xbox Series)

Goblin Stone (PC)

14 mars

15 mars

19 mars

Hi-Fi RUSH (PS5)

MLB The Show 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One – Early Access)

20 mars

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

21 mars

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition (PC)

House Flipper 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)

22 mars

26 mars

South Park Snow Day (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Planet Zoo Console Edition (PS5, Xbox Series)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

Farming Simulator Kids (Switch, iOS, Android)

Go Fight Fantastic (PC)

Outpost: Infinity Siege (PC)

27 mars

Distant Bloom (PC)

28 mars

29 mars

Sonzai (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques mars 2024