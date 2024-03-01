Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2024

Publié le :

Pas de commentaire

Avatar de Julien Blary

Rédigé par

-

0

Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux vidéo en mars  2024 ? Quels sont les jeux qui vont arriver le mois prochain, aussi bien sur PC que sur les deux PlayStation et Xbox et Nintendo Switch ? Voici un calendrier complet des prochaines sorties jeux vidéo de mars avec notamment Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach, South Park ou encore Rise of the Ronin.

video

Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés

Sur le même thème

Débrief’ : Elden Ring DLC, Xbox sur Switch et PS5, Little Devil Inside, PSVR2 sur PC et Gigantic

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase : Grounded, Epic Mickey, Monster Hunter… Résumé en vidéo

switch

The Last of Us Part II Remastered : Un remaster correct pour un chef d’œuvre ? Test en vidéo

ps5

Pourquoi Broken Ranks est un MMORPG à suivre en 2024 ? Nouveautés en vidéo

pc
S'abonner
Me notifier des
guest

0 Commentaires
Inline Feedbacks
Voir tous les commentaires

D'autres actualités jeux vidéo du moment

Crash Team Rumble va recevoir sa dernière mise à jour avant l’arrêt complet du support du jeu
Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo mars 2024
Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us) pense ne plus avoir trop de jeux à réaliser et évoque son futur
ps5
ps4
La console portable MSI Claw est disponible en précommande
Protéger sa connexion internet pour jouer en ligne avec CyberGhost VPN, à seulement 2€/mois
Voici les jeux compris avec l’abonnement Amazon Prime Gaming en mars, avec Fallout 2
pc
De fausses versions de Helldivers 2 sont apparues sur Steam
pc
ps5
Genshin Impact : Tout savoir sur la version 4.5 (Chiori, nouvelles bannières…)
pc
ps5
ios
android
ps4
Le film Final Fantasy VII Advent Children va ressortir au cinéma en France pour fêter l’arrivée de Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
ps5
Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield : La suite du runner Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield annoncée pour cet été sur PC
pc
Earth Defense Force : World Brothers 2 s’annonce et se date dans la foulée
Earth Defense Force : World Brothers 2
Comment obtenir le bon rendez-vous au Gold Saucer ? – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
ps5
Gearbox préparerait également son départ de chez Embracer Group selon Kotaku
Randy Pitchford - Gearbox
Le studio Toys for Bob (Crash, Spyro) quitte Activision et Microsoft pour devenir indépendant
Ravenswatch se rapproche de la fin de son accès anticipé avec l’annonce de son dernier chapitre
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
Nacon Connect : Le résumé complet de la conférence du 29 février
Terminator: Survivors est le jeu de survie en monde ouvert développé par Nacon, premier trailer et date de sortie
Dragonkin: The Banished – Nacon dévoile un nouvel hack’n’slash prévu pour février 2025
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown nous montre ses courses off-road dans Hong Kong
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
Crown Wars: The Black Prince dévoile un nouveau trailer centré sur les armes
pc
ps5
xbox series
switch
Nacon annonce Endurance Motorsport Series, un nouveau jeu de course automobile par les créateurs de la série WRC
pc
ps5
xbox series
GreedFall 2: The Dying Word annonce un accès anticipé sur Steam pour cet été
pc
ps5
xbox series
La console portable Logitech G Cloud est en promotion pour une durée limitée
Embracer va revendre Saber Interactive (Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake) pour 500 millions de dollars
pc
ps5