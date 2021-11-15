Xbox : 76 nouveaux jeux sont rétrocompatibles (Max Payne, Nier…), plus de 30 jeux ont droit au FPS Boost

Avec l’anniversaire de Xbox qui était l’occasion parfaite de parler du passé, et donc de rétrocompatibilité, on se doutait que Microsoft allait augmenter son catalogue de titres rétrocompatibles dans la foulée. Durant le show des 20 ans, on a alors appris que 76 jeux sont désormais accessibles sur Xbox One et Xbox Series, tandis qu’une trentaine ont droit au FPS Boost.

76 jeux arrivent dans le programme

Pour rappel, cette rétrocompatibilité amène avec elle l’auto-HDR et un boost naturel de résolution sur chacun de ces jeux. Voici la liste des nouveaux jeux rétrocompatibles sur Xbox One et Xbox Series, détaillée par The Verge :

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

37 jeux bénéficient du FPS Boost

De plus, on apprend qu’une trentaine de titres supplémentaires bénéficient aujourd’hui du FPS Boost. Voici la liste des jeux concernés :