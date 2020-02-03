ActuGaming.net - Toute l'actualité des jeux vidéo avec passion

La signification de l’entraînement – Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot

  Guides
  Temps de lecture : 1 min.
Voici le cheminement complet de la quête secondaire La signification de l’entraînement qui permet de boucler un peu plus notre soluce de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Elle est a récupérer dans la Zone Ouest en parlant à Tenshinhan avec Vegeta lors de la préparation avant l’arrivée des Cyborgs (arc Cell).

Soluce La signification de l’entraînement

Récompenses :

  • EXP : 46963
  • Médaille D x3
  • Super texte sacré des arts martiaux
  • Carte 038

Ces une quête hyper simple et rapide : allez voir le bougre qui vous attend en hauteur de la ville, discutez avec lui puis affrontez-le. Et c’est tout. Si vous avez déjà un peu monté vos personnages; le combat sera d’une facilité déconcertante, Tenshinhan n’étant que niveau 31. N’hésitez pas à retourner sur notre guide de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou à consulter l’index des quêtes secondaires.

