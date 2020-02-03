La signification de l’entraînement – Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
Voici le cheminement complet de la quête secondaire La signification de l’entraînement qui permet de boucler un peu plus notre soluce de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Elle est a récupérer dans la Zone Ouest en parlant à Tenshinhan avec Vegeta lors de la préparation avant l’arrivée des Cyborgs (arc Cell).
Soluce La signification de l’entraînement
Récompenses :
- EXP : 46963
- Médaille D x3
- Super texte sacré des arts martiaux
- Carte 038
Ces une quête hyper simple et rapide : allez voir le bougre qui vous attend en hauteur de la ville, discutez avec lui puis affrontez-le. Et c’est tout. Si vous avez déjà un peu monté vos personnages; le combat sera d’une facilité déconcertante, Tenshinhan n’étant que niveau 31. N’hésitez pas à retourner sur notre guide de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou à consulter l’index des quêtes secondaires.
- priceminister 49.99 €
- amazon 51.9 €
- cdiscount 51.9 €
- leclerc 51.9 €
- fnac 52.99 €
- gamecash 53.11 €
- boulanger 59.99 €
- auchan 64.99 €
- playstationstore 69.99 €
- amazon 69.99 €
- amazon 78.4 €
- amazon 79.99 €
- playstationstore 89.99 €
- fnacmarketplace 91.96 €
- fnacmarketplace 95.88 €
- fnacmarketplace 96.6 €
- playstationstore 99.99 €
- cdiscount 169.99 €
- amazon 169.99 €
- cultura 169.99 €
- leclerc 169.99 €
- gamecash 205.95 €
- gamecash 205.95 €
- fnacmarketplace 219.19 €
- fnac 229.99 €
- auchan 229.99 €
- gamesrocket 40.29 €
- gamebillet 44.79 €
- greenmangaming 50.39 €
- gamesplanet 50.99 €
- gamesrocket 54.94 €
- twogame 54.99 €
- dlgamer 55.19 €
- gamersgate 59.99 €
- voidu 59.99 €
- gamesrocket 61.3 €
- gamebillet 63.69 €
- greenmangaming 67.19 €
- gamesplanet 67.99 €
- gamebillet 71.29 €
- twogame 73.25 €
- dlgamer 73.59 €
- greenmangaming 75.59 €
- gamesplanet 76.49 €
- gamersgate 79.99 €
- voidu 79.99 €
- twogame 82.39 €
- dlgamer 82.79 €
- voidu 89.99 €
- gamersgate 89.99 €
- priceminister 45.99 €
- gamecash 51.63 €
- leclerc 51.9 €
- cdiscount 51.9 €
- amazon 51.9 €
- fnac 52.99 €
- boulanger 59.99 €
- microsoftstore 69.99 €
- fnac 69.99 €
- microsoftstore 69.99 €
- fnacmarketplace 83.98 €
- microsoftstore 89.99 €
- microsoftstore 89.99 €
- fnac 89.99 €
- microsoftstore 99.99 €
- fnac 99.99 €
- microsoftstore 99.99 €
- cdiscount 169.99 €
- leclerc 169.99 €
- amazon 169.99 €
- cultura 169.99 €
- fnacmarketplace 220.37 €
- auchan 229.99 €